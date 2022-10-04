Explained: What does a strike actually mean or do?

During a protest at FENZ headquarters in Wellington, Clark Townsley, of the NZPFU, says he's worried the issues facing firefighters will result in deaths. (Video first published 19 August 2022.)

You hear ‘strike’ and in your head, you imagine a black and white newspaper clipping – something out of a history book.

Or maybe you think about the brief scenes of brightly-coloured placards at a street corner, here one day and gone the next.

It’s usually followed by phrases so unfamiliar to young people, it might as well be another language.

On Tuesday, university staff around the country announced they’ll be striking for a few hours. It can be hard to understand why something so brief – yet historic for the sector – could matter.

Is it just another protest?

What actually is a strike?

Imagine an employer and the workers’ representatives (a union) sitting on either side of the table, discussing how much the workers should get paid.

A strike is when unionised workers stop working, as a ‘you need us more than we need you’ kind of deal.

They walk off the job for as little or long as they want. The exact length of time has to be a decision the majority of them agree to.

Firefighters did for an hour a week, twice, before returning to the negotiation table.

It could also look like the eight to 24 hours the New Zealand Nurses Organisation voted to do in July, August and September 2021.

David Unwin/Stuff Striking Palmerston North Firefighters march through the CBD on August 26.

What if the employer is the one who isn’t happy with the negotiations?

Then it can call a lockout. Essentially it’s the reverse of a strike, where it locks the doors until workers come back to the table and lower their demands.

It’s what recently happened for six weeks at the Kawerau paper mill, near Tauranga.

Some 145 workers were locked out without pay, with the Government stepping in the final weeks to facilitate negotiations.

Sounds like it could kind of go on forever?

They could, but they don’t, particularly not in recent years when you take the firefighters or nurses as an example.

When you strike, you don’t get paid. Not everyone can afford that.

There are times when principle takes precedent, though. In 1951, workers at the ports were unhappy with their wages and began rejecting overtime work.

The shipping companies said if they didn’t do overtime, they wouldn’t get any work at all. It resulted in a lockout that lasted 151 days and turned violent, with gun shops in Wellington selling out.

Because of the damage it was doing to the economy, the Government declared a state of emergency, so they could send soldiers in to do the jobs the wharf workers weren’t.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland Central firefighters on August 26, striking over pay and working condition disagreements.

Isn’t it all a bit dramatic?

It’s effective. It’s also considered a last resort because of how things can go pear shaped and how no-one gets paid (and no work gets done) while it happens.

There may also be some factors out of workers control, like in the case of the firefighters who went on strike for the first time ever in New Zealand in August.

If they didn’t work, people could die.

So instead of striking indefinitely, it was for an hour, once a week. It only took two strikes before the Government stepped in to facilitate another round of bargaining.

Is it only a strike when you stop working all together?

‘Striking’ is often used as a catch-all term for a bunch of different things.

Stoppages could be called for specific, but crucial, parts of a job.

For university staff, that could be refusing to complete the exam process, putting pressure on the sector to give their students (customers) what they paid for, but also pressure on the wider workforce that was relying on these graduates as workers.

There is also a thing called ‘go slow’, where staff are encouraged to go to work but do the bare minimum. It’s not to be confused with the recent ‘quiet quitting’ trend, which is about doing your job but not going above and beyond.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Allied health workers picket at front of the Southland Hospital during a 24-hour nationwide strike in early 2022.

Workers could also do a ‘work to rule’, where people follow instructions, like health and safety rules, to an excessive degree.

Imagine a McDonald's worker who spends a full 20 seconds washing their hands in between touching each ingredient of a Big Mac all under the guise of not avoiding cross contamination.

But if strikes are brief, or one-off things, then what’s the point?

Small strikes are a teaser of how bad things could get when workers don’t work.

Take the 2002 university staff strike, which happened across the country. At the University of Otago, staff wanted an 8% pay rise but were being offered 1.5%.

They went on strike for only half a day, but said they’d have another one if their demands weren’t met.

This could build into something longer lasting. The employer, and the Government, knows that.

The Government stepped in after the half-day strike by giving the university sector more money.

Couldn’t your boss just fire you for not doing your job?

Not if it’s a legal strike.

What does legal mean, or do?

The short story is that so long as your strike meets the rules set out in the Employment Relations Act, your union can call a strike and your employer cannot fire you for it.

Not being fired means you can’t be replaced. Technically, if you’ve got employees doing jobs A, B and C, you couldn’t just hire non-striking people to do those roles in the meantime.

It also means if you later returned to work and your boss started picking on you for striking, you could take them to court.

However, in order for the strike to be legal, it needs to follow a convoluted set of rules, and relies on unions, which have weakened since the Government got rid of automatic unionism in the 90s.

Kelly Hodel/Waikato Times Hospital midwives strike in Waikato on February 12, 2019.

Aren’t unions dead?

Because workers don’t automatically join the union when they get a job, many don’t sign up. Some argue it’s because they don’t know the union exists, forget to, or simply became aware of the membership cost and didn’t want to pay it.

Employers can give non-union workers the same rates as the unionised ones, getting rid of the main incentive to unionise at all.

Union numbers dropped, and many amalgamated to keep afloat. As a journalist, I share a union with my electrician brother.

Without that person-power they don’t have a lot of bargaining strength. Why would an employer care about three out of 10 people striking? They’d probably just try to wait it out and expect the other seven to pick up the slack in the meantime.

When does a strike or lockout end?

Once both sides of the table agree to begin bargaining again.

The convoluted cheat sheet of how striking happens:

Let’s say one union covers the employees of one workplace, and they share a collective agreement. Before any strike takes place, the following things need to happen:.

The union needs to gather its members to vote on whether they should ask for more money, or begin ‘bargaining’ with the employer.

Wait until there is three months or less before the last agreement expires, then ask the employer to begin bargaining.

Once bargaining begins – something that can be full day affairs – it needs to pass the 40-day mark.

The union then needs to go back to its members and ask for a majority vote on whether they should strike.

The union then writes to the employer and Government to tell them it’s keen to strike, what the strike would look like, where it will happen and how to end it.

Workers may then serve a notice period before the strike begins, depending on what kind of work they’re in. For essential services, that could be up to 28 days.

If any of these aren’t followed, or there is a breach of good faith, then the strike could become illegal.