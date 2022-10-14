Omicron: What the latest data tells us about Covid in NZ

New variants and waning immunity are driving what appears to be the beginning of a new Covid wave in New Zealand

A third nationwide wave caused by Omicron sub-variants appears inevitable, data analysed by Kate Newton shows.

When it comes to Covid, it seems that what goes down must inevitably go up.

After declining to a baseline of about 1000 cases a day, Covid infections, hospitalisations and deaths are once again beginning to climb.

New variants and waning immunity are already driving new waves of infection overseas, particularly in Europe.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant found in New Zealand for the first time

* Wellington leading what is tipped to be another national Covid wave

* Covid-19: 11,205 new cases over the past week, 1800 more than ministry reported

* Omicron NZ: I've had Covid! Can I get it again?



Covid modeller and University of Canterbury mathematics and statistics professor Michael Plank said a similar pattern was likely to emerge here. The question was not if there would be a new wave of infections, but how large it would be.

“It could be on a par with the BA.5 wave we had in July. It could be smaller as we move towards summer and people spend more time outdoors, making it harder for the virus to spread. Or it could be more prolonged if some of faster-growing lineages take hold.”

Like the rest of the world, waves of Covid were now occurring in “an inevitable cycle” in New Zealand, Plank said.

“These waves recede when enough immunity has built up from a combination of vaccination and prior infection. But over time that immunity wanes and the virus evolves to bypass it, allowing the cycle to start again.”

In the last four weeks, the rolling average of daily cases has crept up from about 1300 to 1700 – a small but sustained increase.

Almost every region has experienced an increase in case rates in the last few weeks, with only Bay of Plenty bucking the upward trend.

Case rates have increased especially sharply in Wellington, Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay, although all from very low baselines.

Who is getting infected at the moment?

Some of the new cases are reinfections, which are more likely after three months or longer, when natural immunity from the first infection begins to wane.

New Zealand’s first Omicron wave peaked in March and so reinfections gained pace from mid-June as people became susceptible to the virus again.

However, while it may feel like everyone has had Covid by now, that is simply not the case: the vast majority of people getting infected at the moment are still first-timers.

There have been about 1.75 million first confirmed infections in New Zealand – but that is still less than 40% of the population. (The true number is likely higher, though.)

And while vaccinations have quite enduring protection from severe illness, the limited protection they offered against Omicron infection is likely to have waned significantly for most people by now (even those who received booster doses).

This effect is likely to be even stronger among those yet to get Covid, who have not acquired a more recent additional immunity boost from infection, which is known as hybrid immunity.

Simply put, there are a lot of viable hosts out there.

The increase in cases does not seem to be driven by one particular age group, with raw case numbers increasing in every age group except children and teenagers.

Do we know anything about reinfection severity?

We asked the Ministry of Health about this in September.

They pointed to a number of international studies, which concluded that vaccine induced immunity and prior infection with or without vaccination were effective in reducing disease severity of reinfection episodes.

Hospitalisations and deaths continue

With most public health measures eased or forgotten, Plank says New Zealand’s best tools against Covid are now vaccines and treatments that protect against the risk of severe disease.

“Many countries including Australia are now deploying updated Omicron vaccines to strengthen and broaden immunity, particularly in high-risk groups.”

Almost 200 people are still in hospital with Covid each day, another small but significant uptick from the start of the month.

And although deaths from Covid have plummeted from a peak of more than 150 a day in late July, they appear to have plateaued at about a dozen a day, rather than declining to zero.

What Covid variants are now circulating?

A major feature of Covid’s success as a virus is its ability to mutate. Omicron surpassed Delta as the dominant form of Covid early this year, but the BA.2 and BA.5 variants, which dominated New Zealand’s previous Omicron waves, are now being supplanted by sub-variants that may be even more infectious.

CHRIS SKELTON Steve Hollings is still grieving the loss of his father, Rosewood Rest Home resident George Hollings, who died after contracting Covid-19 in 2020.

ESR is now regularly picking up cases of BA.2.75 and BA.4.6 via the surveillance sequencing it conducts, with the BQ.1.1 sub-variant, which is pushing up rates in Europe, likely to feature in future surveillance reporting after it was detected for the first time here on Thursday.

Early evidence overseas suggests the BQ.1.1 has a growth advantage relative to BA.5, the dominant variant currently circulating in New Zealand.

It is notable for an extra mutation to its spike protein, which may let it escape immunity even more successfully than previous Omicron variants.

As well as the case sequenced by ESR, the sub-variant was also detected in wastewater samples in the South Island, the Health Ministry said.