Key factors that will determine the size of the new Covid-19 wave

"What were once justified and served our country well should now be removed,” said Chris Hipkins.

Covid-19 case numbers are continuing to push up, but for now the rise is somewhat gentle. The question is whether numbers will accelerate towards a high peak, or will they start easing lower at some point? Michael Daly reports.

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases moved above 2000 for the first time in more than six weeks on Sunday, having dropped below 1400 daily for about a week at the end of September.

The reason for this? Some think it’s down to the lifting of Covid restrictions in mid-September. But there’s a little more to it than that.

Humans spread viruses, not lighter restrictions.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant found in New Zealand for the first time

* New Omicron subvariants on the rise, raising concerns Covid case numbers could start rising again

* 'Increasingly likely' Aotearoa will see a 'significant' Covid wave before year ends



The removal of a tranche of Covid rules may well have influenced the populations’ behaviour, making it easier for the virus to reach people it previously had not.

For example, those who evaded infection in the first two waves may now be socialising normally. These people, who were once not in the susceptible pool, now are.

(We’ll come back to all this. It’s the key to what comes next.)

At present case numbers remain well below the peak, which topped 20,000 in early March, and the secondary peak above 10,000 in mid-July.

Trying to predict what will happen next with Covid is even more difficult than it used to be, with a bunch of Omicron variants in circulation across the world, and countries’ approach to the virus becoming increasingly varied.

STUFF Authorities are watching to see if a new Omicron variant that is able to beat existing Covid immunity becomes established.

What do we know?

Last Thursday, when it announced the first genome sequencing of the Omicron subvariant BQ1.1 in this country, the Ministry of Health said the rise in cases to that point was within expected modelling. That pointed to a slow rise in cases from now to the end of the year.

But the ministry acknowledged that could change, saying it could take weeks or months to work out whether a new subvariant could out-compete others already circulating. The list of new subvariants appearing in this country was “lengthy and growing”, the ministry said.

University of Auckland computational biologist Dr David Welch said key issues that would affect the size of the new wave were whether any new subvariants had a growth advantage over the established variants, and what proportion of the population was susceptible to it.

Not everyone is susceptible to catching Covid right now, even if they’re exposed to it. Vaccinated people who’ve had Omicron are less likely to catch it than those who have not.

This means only a certain number of New Zealanders, not everyone, are infected before a wave peters out.

If most of the rise being seen now was down to the lifting of restrictions, along with some waning immunity, and possibly a small variant-driven element, then he would not expect to see a large wave, Welch said.

“If that’s all it was, we would expect a small bump in cases, and we would expect it to settle back down once the virus was no longer able to find people to infect, essentially.”

Basically we’ll have reached a new immunity equilibrium where the virus has nowhere to go.

However, if some of recent subvariants took hold, New Zealand could see a bigger wave.

So what are officials watching out for?

“The main thing we look at now is really just the growth advantage that a variant has, against whatever background variant is around,” Welch said.

There are a few factors at play. If a variant is more transmissible, it will infect more people. And if it’s particularly good at evading existing immunity brought on by vaccination and infection, then people who had been infected before could become susceptible to being infected again.

This could mean a large pool of potential virus vectors.

And on the flip side, if infection with the dominant variants from the first two waves offers substantial protection against reinfection, that will help soften any Covid surge. That is, fewer people are susceptible.

“What we’re looking for is the appearance, and then the growth, then the continued growth” of a new subvariant, Welch said.

As noted, a big question, particularly now, was also how many people were susceptible to the new variant.

That was why the BQ.1.1 variant, and a few others like it, were being watched.

If more people are susceptible to a new variant – rather than the existing population immunity essentially being ‘topped up’ – a more significant wave could occur.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A bus driver wearing a mask in Auckland in November 2020. After the removal of most Covid restrictions in September, the wearing of face coverings is required only in healthcare and aged care facilities.

BQ.1.1 did seem to be the variant with the highest growth rate, and to possibly be able to escape some immunity, but it was still early days, Welch said.

Recent early data from Singapore (see below) for example, shows that hybrid immunity (vaccination and infection) does offer good protection against reinfection with another variant, XBB, which is driving a new wave.

What can New Zealand learn from overseas about new variants?

In its statement last Thursday, the Ministry of Health said early evidence overseas suggested BQ.1.1 has a growth advantage relative to BA.5, the dominant variant currently circulating in New Zealand.

That could, however, also be linked to colder weather in the Northern Hemisphere, waning immunity in some countries, vaccination timing, and other behavioural factors.

“Evidence is still evolving as to how BQ.1.1 would compete against BA.5 in a New Zealand context and whether this could affect the level of Covid-19 circulating in the community in the coming months.”

Welch said that if there was a BQ.1.1 wave, he didn’t expect it to be as bad as the BA.5 wave.

But it was becoming harder to make comparisons between this country and what was happening overseas.

Previously it was possible to see a variant that was spreading in several countries, and know that if it reached this country it would do the same.

“Now the picture’s become a lot more complex, with different countries having waves of different variants, and the timing, and vaccination background all being quite different. So it’s getting actually pretty hard to predict,” Welch said.

It was also interesting that the variants of concern emerging now had often evolved separately, but had similar mutations to each other.

“That’s something that’s new. Previously we had these single dominant variants, which were kind of quite different from anything else,” Welch said.

“Now there’s kind of a handful of variants, which have basically found these mutations that give them an advantage, and they’ve each found them independently of each other. So, we’ve got this convergent evolution.”

Andy Wong/AP People wearing protective suits in Beijing during September. As most of the world moves away from pandemic restrictions, China has retained a zero-Covid policy.

Can we learn anything from the previous Covid waves?

The latest ESR Covid Genomics Insights Dashboard analysed the genomes of 291 Covid cases in the second half of September. It showed the BA.5 variant, which drove the July Omicron wave, accounted for 75% of those cases.

That was BA.5’s lowest share of cases in two months. The new subvariants starting to make their presence felt were BA.2.75 at 10% of cases, and BA.4.6 at 15%.

Welch said the data from genome sequencing had become a little muddied because it was no longer possible to distinguish border cases from community cases. (September 12 was the last day on which arrivals were required to test for Covid).

So the change that showed up in the ESR genome sequencing in late September may have been mainly an effect of the mixing up of the new arrivals and community cases.

If a new variant was just slowly growing as a proportion of cases, that might not cause a big peak, Welch said.

“You could get a variant that is slowly taking over without infecting that many people if it did it fairly slowly.”

In contrast, within about six weeks of arriving in this country, BA.5 had been almost completely dominant.

If a new variant grew at that sort of speed, it would be enough to cause a wave.

“We have not seen that at the moment,” Welch said.

“There’s a difference between driving a whole lot of new infections quickly, versus basically a new variant just having a bit of an edge.”

When might case numbers start falling again?

The reason you hit the peak of a wave, and it starts falling again is because the virus starts running out of people to infect, essentially, Welch said.

If the virus became a bit more transmissible – possibly due to a new variant that could spread more quickly, or maybe because people were mixing more, and wearing masks less often – more people would be infected before the wave slowed down.

This is akin to herd immunity. But remember with Covid immunity against infection wanes over time. (Immunity against severe illness is much longer lasting, thankfully.)

The level of immunity in the population was related to such things as vaccination coverage, and how many people had already been infected.

People with no previous infection still very much make up the large majority of new cases, fewer than 15% of which were reinfections.

At least half of New Zealanders would have been infected with Covid, and it could be somewhere between 60% and 70%, Welch said.

But many of those had been infected in the first wave that peaked more than six months ago in March, and their immunity would be waning.

The ministry has talked about conducting a serology survey, to find how many people have Covid antibodies in their blood, indicating they had been exposed to the virus. It also planned an infection prevalence survey, to identify how many people had Covid at that particular time.

“That would be very, very useful information, that would help modelling a lot,” Welch said.

Theoretically it might be possible to model what proportion of people would need to have immunity before cases peaked, if a new variant arrived that spread, say, 10% faster than existing variants.

“But there are all sorts of guesses you’re making in there.”