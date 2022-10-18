Can Auckland mayor Wayne Brown stop council work on Three Waters reforms?

In response to Auckland's new mayor, the PM said 'not engaging in Three Waters means rate rises'.

ANALYSIS: Auckland’s new mayor Wayne Brown wants the council and its water company to halt work on the government’s Three Waters reforms. But can he do that?

In a word, no. But that’s not to say that this and other public calls, issued in his regular end-of-day media releases, don’t have a purpose.

Brown was elected on a platform of change and “fixing” an Auckland Council which he said was broken. His winning share of the vote was significant at 45% though slightly less than his predecessors enjoyed.

That means he has a mandate to pursue change, but despite the greater powers and resourcing which the 2010 amalgamation legislation provided for the Auckland mayor, he has little sole authority.

READ MORE:

* Wayne Brown 'playing to angry crowd' on call to halt Three Waters work

* Who will Auckland's new mayor Wayne Brown turn out to be?

* Three Waters: Auckland Council forecasts bills could be lower under reforms



JASON DORDAY/STUFF Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisers, to begin setting up in the mayor’s level 27 suite of offices.

Brown said in his latest daily message that not only he, but the previous council “overwhelmingly opposed” Three Waters.

That is not the whole story, as the council’s previous position acknowledged the need for nationwide reform, but opposed the planned future governance of its own well-performing company Watercare.

Auckland Council’s opposition is based on it having a minority, and indirect voice in the proposed new northern entity, despite contributing an estimated 94% of the assets.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland's new mayor Wayne Brown launching his election campaign in March. (File photo)

Three Waters is a government policy aimed at dealing with the often poor and investment-needy state of local body-owned water and sewerage operations, and would merge them into just four entities.

Auckland Council’s position was decided by the full 21-seat council, and has been put to the government on that basis, and enabled the ongoing co-operation of council and Watercare staff in the reform process.

The running of Watercare, like another council agency Auckland Transport, is covered by the amalgamation legislation, and the full council directs it through negotiated annual statements of intent.

Brown has no direct authority to change these, but is using the period between his election and the first council meeting on November 1 to publicly promote his views, and influence the agencies he is targetting.

Watercare said it would respond in detail to the Monday letter, by the end of the week, and looked forward to engaging with the new mayor and the newly-elected council.

“We have been working with our colleagues at Auckland Council to prepare for water reform. We have also been supporting the process by providing information and expertise to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) as requested, for which we have been reimbursed,” it said in a statement.

The outcome of his previous focus and calls, seeking the resignation of all directors on the boards of three council agencies, illustrated the limit of his power.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Wayne Brown’s last media appearance was on October 10 as he arrived at his new workplace. (File photo)

The chairwoman of Auckland Transport Adrienne Young-Cooper decided immediately to quit, for reasons she has detailed only as “giving the mayor a clear runway”.

The remainder of that board, and of the council property and development arm Eke Panuku, have made clear they are staying until the full council formally decides its position using the usual process.

In meantime, Brown is using his public statements to create the impression he is delivering on his change message, and is a strong mayor.

Brown has not granted media interviews since arriving at his new office on October 10.

Much is for public consumption. On Monday he sent his letter to Watercare’s chair just half an hour before releasing it publicly, and gaining headlines in most media.

In the detail of that letter Brown demanded to know how much the council and Watercare had spent on Three Waters work so far, suggesting that money could be better directed to lowering water prices.

Both Watercare and its owner, the council, have supplied information to Stuff showing the government has picked up the entire tab for around $2.5 million the pair has spent so far.

Watercare said it had spent $189,450, part of which had already been repaid by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and the balance would be, as well as the cost of two staff seconded to the DIA.

STUFF Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the Government will create four new public water entities, with local councils taking non-financial shareholdings. (First published on April 29, 2022)

Not covered by the DIA refunds was: “The equivalent of five FTE (full-time equivalent) staff working full time within Watercare on preparing Watercare for reform and the transition.”

Watercare’s information on the level of its involvement, had originally been released in September to National’s North Shore MP Simon Watts, in response to an official information request.

Neither the council chief executive Jim Stabback, nor Watercare’s chairwoman Margaret Devlin have yet responded to Brown’s call for their staff to end any work they were doing.

The real test of Brown’s ability to make change will begin once the new council begins meeting, with the balance of power evenly split between those who supported and those who opposed the direction of the previous council.