Explainer: What happens now that four NZ Uber drivers have been ruled employees?

The UK, France and California have ruled that Uber drivers should be entitled employee benefits, but what does this mean for New Zealand? RNZ's podcast The Detail finds out.

A New Zealand court says Uber drivers are employees and not contractors, a ruling that First Union says is a “landmark” with international implications.

Employment Court Chief Judge Christina Inglis made the determination in favour of four drivers after hearing the three-week-long case.

That follows an Employment Court case decision in 2020 that ruled against Uber driver Atapattu Arachchige, finding he was operating as a business on his own account under the Uber brand.

Since launching in San Francisco in 2009, Uber has expanded to more than 10,000 cities around the world. It arrived in New Zealand in 2014.

What is Uber?

Uber is a technology company, a ride-hailing company and food delivery service that operates via an app.

It is also a transportation company, according to a European Court of Justice ruling in 2017. And a “digital labour platform”, according to Inglis in her judgment.

Riders and eaters make payment to Uber; Uber makes payment to the drivers.

In this case, there were five defendants, each of them separate legal entities but operating within the Uber group. Two of them were in the rideshare business and two in the Uber Eats business.

Because some, but not all, of the four drivers were involved in both businesses, there were potentially 10 different individual relationships involved.

Inglis noted observations elsewhere about “platform entrepreneurs going to considerable lengths to create structures to allow them to assert that they are not the employers of those performing the work, and that the workers are not employees”.

“As I have said, Uber’s structural complexity is a matter for it. But the applicable employment laws in New Zealand do not allow it to have its cake and eat it too,” she said.

“If it did, the strong social purpose imbedded in the Employment Relations Act would be seriously undermined.”

What were the arguments?

Uber described the Rideshare and Eats businesses as facilitating a contractual relationship between other players, for example between the driver and passenger.

That painted Uber as an intermediary, a business limited to helping others to transact, like Trade Me or Airbnb. In that argument, some of the classic hallmarks of a traditional employment model were missing – for example, drivers did not have to be present in a physical workplace at particular times to do their work.

However, Inglis said Uber’s characterisation of its role as being merely a facilitator was not supported by evidence about the “high level of control and subordination which characterised the relationships”.

The drivers could not use the Uber app unless they agreed to the terms and conditions, which Uber set and varied. Uber decided the cost of each trip and received the passenger’s payment. Uber paid the driver the fare, minus a service fee determined by Uber.

“The court is simply applying the fundamental question, which is: Whose business is it? Whose business is being advanced – Uber's business or the driver’s?” employment lawyer Garry Pollak said.

“This is really just applying what the law has always been in New Zealand.”

Uber says it supports reform and believes the only way workers and platforms can have certainty is if change is made through the parliamentary process rather than by the Employment Court.

Has this question cropped up in other countries?

In 2015, a California court ruled that Uber drivers were employees.

In 2021 in the UK Supreme Court, Uber lost a long-running battle to defend its claim that its drivers were self-employed. In 2020, the French supreme court also recognised the right of Uber drivers to be considered employees.

The European Commission is currently looking into the issue with potential implications for about 4.1 million gig workers.

In Belgium last week, Uber struck a deal with a Belgian union to start negotiations on the working conditions of its drivers. However, that does not include whether they are independent contractors or employees, an issue on which both parties have “agreed to disagree”.

What’s the difference between this and the first NZ case involving Uber?

In 2020, Uber won a case taken by a single driver.

Since then, a Wellington Uber drivers’ association had formed, said Pollak, who represented the driver in the first case.

In addition, there have been a number of important judgments overseas since 2020. Inglis also heard more evidence, and the law was also developing in New Zealand, Pollak said.

Although the Uber driver association was not a union, the drivers were represented by two separate unions, E tū and First Union.

Bernard Walker​​, an associate professor at the University of Canterbury’s business school, said the unions would have taken on this case tactically.

“They would have taken these four in the hope it is precedent setting, or to at least be a catalyst for change.”

What will this mean for other workers?

The Employment Court was only asked to rule on the employment status of the four drivers who took the case, so other Uber drivers did not automatically become employees.

Walker said while the decision was specific to these four people, Inglis had left the door open so “you can draw your own conclusions effectively, because of the uniformity of the arrangements”.

The judgment also made it easier for other workers in a similar situation to go to court.

Losing a court action could be ruinously expensive, which acted as a deterrent. Many employees could not afford, for example, to pay $80,000 in costs if a case went against them.

Will Uber have to pay arrears to the four drivers?

Independent contractors are not eligible for maternity leave, redundancy, holidays, or sick pay.

Walker said the ruling potentially opened the door for the four drivers to seek backdated payments, without specifically addressing the issue.

Pollak said because the chief judge had found the status of the four was employee, it meant they were entitled to minimum standards such as holiday pay.

“There could potentially be quite a cost for Uber.”

Employees can claim annual leave arrears for up to six years.

Will Uber appeal?

On Tuesday, an Uber spokesperson said: “We are disappointed by the Employment Court’s decision, particularly considering the same court in 2020 ruled a rideshare driver using the Uber app was not an employee. We are reviewing the decision in detail and will be filing an appeal.”

Uber has appealed judgments in other countries. But Pollak said it would be very hard to appeal the declaration by the specialist Employment Court.

“It alone interprets collective agreements, and it alone interprets or decides whether somebody is an employee or a contractor.

“So, for Uber to appeal, they will have to apply to the Court of Appeal for special leave to be able to appeal, because it's not automatic.”