How worried should you be about catching Covid for a second time?

"What were once justified and served our country well should now be removed,” said Chris Hipkins. (Video first published on October 18, 2022)

The emergence of new variants and waning immunity appears to be making Covid-19 reinfections more common. But there is still immunity and the data suggests that a first infection is helping people sidestep a second – for now at least. Michael Daly reports on where we’re at.

On Monday the latest Ministry of Health data suggested that the latest surge in Covid numbers may be flattening out.

But the proportion of reinfections has continued to rise.

The ministry data suggests some 15% of new cases are people who have already had Covid at least once before. But it may well be more than that.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Coronavirus has infected a majority of Americans

* Omicron NZ: I've had Covid! Can I get it again?

* Covid-19: Data indicates Omicron is milder, but better at evading vaccines



It may also be that the number of reinfections suggests new variants are taking hold in New Zealand. But at the same time the data also indicates many people do still have some immunity gained from an earlier infection particularly if they’ve also been vaccinated.

The latest data shows the 7-day case average is falling. It’s now about 3000.

But even as the rise in the number of total cases has stalled, the number of reinfections has crept up. It was up to a seven-day rolling average of 452 on Sunday, from 391 on October 31.

Using Sunday’s numbers, reinfections accounted for 15% of new cases – but Professor Michael Fuhrer from the School of Physics at Monash University in Australia has calculated reinfections could be making up somewhere from 22 to 35% of new cases.

We’ll get back to the disconnect between his numbers and the 15% figure later.

The share of new cases that were reinfections had spiked in the past 10 days or so, after a recent fall in reinfection rates, Fuhrer says.

He has also worked out something called the hazard ratio. It’s an indication of how much less likely someone previously infected is to get infected now, compared to someone who has not been infected.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff A rise in the rate of Omicron reinfections could indicate new variants are better at escaping prior immunity.

He calculated the hazard ratio to be from 12-27%, meaning someone with prior infection is 73-88% less likely to get infected now, compared to someone who has never been infected.

“As time goes on and variants evolve, and our immunity wanes it does become more likely that we become reinfected,” Fuhrer says.

“But still, even at this point, when we’re quite far into the pandemic, the majority of people getting infected are still first timers. It’s not that everybody is back to square one,” he said.

“There is immunity. It’s not perfect. It doesn’t last forever, but it is there.”

Digging into the data

Fuhrer’s calculations suggest the reinfection rate generally declined from early September for about a month, then plateaued for a week or so, before starting to rise sharply.

He outlines a theory. It may be that at the start of a wave a new variant is better at evading the protection provided by vaccination than it is at eluding immunity brought on by prior infection.

“Its advantage may actually be in finding more first timers to infect, than in reinfections. So the reinfection rate may go down at first,” Fuhrer said.

In that scenario, people who had not had Covid previously could have a higher chance of being infected, even if they had been vaccinated, than people who had already been infected.

It had also been suggested there might be some kind of dynamic where that process got a wave started, and once it was going there were more reinfections. But how that might happen was not fully understood.

Despite being so widely studied for more than two years, there is still considerable uncertainty around what happens next with this virus.

Wait, you said there were ‘more’ reinfections than being reported?

That’s possible, yes.

Fuhrer’s estimates of the fraction of cases that are reinfections are based on the proportion of Covid cases that are actually recorded.

Prof Michael Fuhrer This graph from Prof Michael Fuhrer shows his calculations for reinfections as a fraction of new infections. The black line would be the fraction if all cases are counted in official figures, the blue line is if 65% of cases are counted, and the red line if 40% are counted.

Only a proportion of first cases are counted in the official data, often because people don’t even know when they’re infected.

The higher the proportion of uncounted first cases – compared to total first cases – then the greater the share of reinfections amongst what are thought to be first cases.

Fuhrer calculated the reinfection rate of 22%, assuming 65% of all Covid cases are recorded. The figure for reinfections rises to 35% if only 40% of all cases are officially counted.

Fuhrer estimates that 53-84% of the population have been infected with Covid at least once, and that 2-6% have been infected at least twice. This lines up with recent Australian data.

It’s worth remembering at Fuhrer notes, as the number of previously infected people approached 100% of the population, the more difficult it would become to estimate what fraction of cases are reinfections.

“[When] all infections become reinfections, but we don't know how protective prior infection is any more,” he says.

Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa co-lead Dr Emily Harvey said that, based on data from Australia, probably 50% at most, of people who had Covid would know they were infected.

Many people did not get symptoms, while others might test negative for Covid once and not test again, even if they had some symptoms.

She thought most people were reporting positive tests, given the level of confirmed cases, but noted that reporting was also a necessary step if a case was to be officially recorded.

“To get something as a confirmed reinfection, people have to have known they were infected the first time and reported it, and then known they were infected the second time and reported it,” Harvey said.

“As you are missing infections the first time round, and missing more infections later, the proportion you are missing goes up and up.”

A rise in the reinfection rate would be expected, Harvey said. That was based on the arrival of new variants, and because of waning immunity.

STUFF Head of the Public Health Agency, Dr Andrew Old, says Covid-19 "is not over" at the final pandemic briefing, despite the statement made by US President Joe Biden. (First published September 21)

A key reason new variants emerged was because they were able to escape immunity people had developed from past infections.

Most people had been infected at least once, so the variant that did best was the one that could infect people who had already been infected, Harvey said.

“We’re detecting them here and in border cases, so we would expect as the proportion of these variants grows, the proportion of reinfections would increase,” she said.

“When BA.4 and 5 got here we saw a jump up in the proportion of reinfections, which is a signal there is a new variant that is escaping immunity from past infections better than existing variants.”

Signals that was happening again were starting to show up with the number of reinfections, Harvey said.

ESR This ESR graph shows the proportion of different variants detected in 728 Covid -19 viruses sequences from cases reported between October 15 and 28.

It was hard to know how significant that would be. There were so many subvariants now, and surveillance data of the variant mix in community cases was limited.

“Also, we expect the proportion of reinfections to increase with the waning of immunity we know happens with existing variants,” Harvey said.

“Even if we had no new variants around we would expect the proportion of reinfections to gradually creep up as immunity waned through time.”

Tell me more about these new variants

University of Auckland computational biologist Dr David Welch reckons the “mini-wave” in case numbers was due to the relaxation of Covid controls and increased mixing.

But he says we may now be hitting the peak.

That said, there is, of course, a chance one of the new variants could push through, and the decline in cases seen during the past week would stop, and numbers would start rising again.

The XBB variant, which had drawn attention in Singapore, was also present here. With XBB, there had been basically a doubling in the reinfection rate in New Zealand, suggesting it was doing a much better job of getting past immune defences than other variants, Welch said.

A huge XBB wave did not play out in Singapore.

There was also some indication the BQ.1.1 variant also had “a little bit” of the same sort of ability to evade immunity.

Latest ESR data showed the new variants – mainly BQ.1.1 and BA.2.75 – were growing slowly. Combined they made up more than 20% of the most recently sequenced Covid genomes.

All the variants in New Zealand now were descendants from the original Omicron variant. And while earlier in the pandemic one new variant had tended to take over, now there were a number of Omicron subvariants with similar mutations, rather than a single variant dominating new cases.

Vaccination plus a previous infection provided “pretty decent” immunity against getting infected again, Welch said.

“Even though these new variants are out there, it’s certainly not clear they are going to cause a wave,” Welch said. “Part of that is because we have had several waves this year, including this very recent one.”

The BQ.1.1 variant had been most common in France, starting to increase halfway through the most recent wave in that country, and now accounting for half of the new cases. But that wave had started to decline, Welch said.

“It looks like it will run out of steam,” he said. “It might cause an extension of the tail of that wave. It doesn’t look like it’s going to cause, by itself, a large new wave.”