Explainer: How many Covid-19 infections really are out there?

The surge in Covid cases across the ditch has been mirrored here.

From the day the ‘elimination strategy’ ended, and it wasn’t vital to find every Covid case, it was inevitable that the number of daily reported cases would stray from the reality of true Covid infections. Now, new analysis reveals exactly how wide the gap is. Sapeer Mayron explains.

Right now, the real number of daily Covid infections is about twice as high as the daily reported cases.

This is according to an analysis from scientists at the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), alongside researchers from the University of Oxford, University of Canterbury, University of Auckland, and Massey University.

Covid-19 cases have been growing steadily since mid-September, to a 14-day-average of around 4700 cases a day, but the reality is that the real number is much higher, with fewer people reporting their positive tests. Or simply not realising they have the virus.

By comparing the presence of Covid in our wastewater with the daily reported cases, scientists estimate the true number of infections could be almost twice the reported numbers.

That means more we have more like 10,000 to 11,000 new infections of Covid-19 out there a day, a figure we know thanks to a calculation called ‘the case ascertainment rate’.

University of Canterbury post-doctoral research fellow Dr Leighton Watson and University of Oxford PhD student Nicholas Steyn built the model to calculate the ‘ascertainment rate’ of cases – the relationship between reported cases and actual infections.

A high ascertainment rate – closer to 100% – means the reported cases more closely match the true number of infections. So a 50% ascertainment rate suggests there are twice as many infections as reported cases.

Stuff If people don’t report their RAT results, it’s hard to know just how many cases are truly out there.

Back in the peak of our first major Omicron wave in early March, case numbers hit peaks of about 24,000.

The researchers believe that those cases accounted for about 58% of actual infections.

Apply the case ascertainment rate and that means there were some 40,000 infection a day back in March.

The latest ascertainment rate calculation we have is from November 23, when it stood at 44%. On that day there were 4288 daily cases, suggesting 9745 infections.

This is still substantially fewer infections than we were likely seeing during the March or July wave even though people are less likely to report.

The mathematical model – that uses a number of assumptions about the spread of Covid-19 – shows how all year, they have been straying further and further away from reality – essentially a decreasing trend for the ascertainment rate.

Interestingly the last month has bucked the trend. On November 3 the rate was 33% but just a few weeks later on November 23 it had gone up to 44%.

“I was somewhat surprised to see that the case ascertainment rate went up over the past few weeks,” Watson said.

“It could be due to increased case numbers meaning that there is increased awareness.

“This is just speculation - but it does agree with my own anecdotal experience. Last week I went to a conference and several attendees later tested positive for Covid.

“Several people at my wife’s work recently tested positive as did a teacher at my daughters' daycare. All of this means that we are much more aware of Covid and have been testing a lot more than we would have otherwise – thankfully we are all still negative.”

How it all works

The case number totals you read about all the time are informed by largely self-reported Covid-19 cases: people out in the community who have swabbed at home using a rapid antigen test (RAT) and typed in their results on their phone to the government.

This requires two things. People to actually test. And people to then upload their tests.

To give you an example of how flimsy this data may be, about 25% of current cases are reported as reinfections. But some scientists think that about 50% of all current infections are reinfections. Reinfections are only counted if the reinfected person actually logged both of their positive tests, not just the first, or the second.

There are all sorts of factors at play here. It may be because people getting Covid for the second time are less likely to get symptoms or behaving differently – potentially assuming it can’t be Covid – as they had it already.

This is where the wastewater comes in.

All around New Zealand wastewater is tested for how much Covid is swilling around it after being shed by infected people.

Specifically, scientists measure the amount of the virus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the illness we call Covid-19.

When the samples are processed, they can also tell researchers which Covid-19 variants are in the community.

If the amount of Covid in the water versus the number of reported cases both rise at a similar pace, that suggests the reported cases are a realistic representation of what’s really happening.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff The case number totals you read about all the time are informed by largely self-reported Covid-19 cases.

But if the amount of Covid in the water suddenly balloons compared to reported cases, that suggests there is much more virus out there than is being reported.

This is how Watson and his team work out the ‘ascertainment rate’.

The rate itself varies, Watson explains. It might drop if people are self-reporting less often – thanks to reasons like ‘pandemic fatigue’, or if more cases are asymptomatic and people don’t test at all.

Or, it might go up – as mentioned above – if awareness of the virus peaks thanks to more news coverage amid rising case numbers, as happened during the earlier waves and right now.

And while knowing the exact number of infections matters less today than it did when New Zealand was running an elimination strategy against the virus, it can still inform policy decisions.

Viktor Forgacs/Unsplash Omicron and its variants have been spreading throughout 2022.

The year of Omicron and its variants

This year’s worth of data shows the ascertainment rate peaking in early April (not surprisingly given the first huge peak), decreasing until July and then stabilising, Watson said.

The BA.5 Wave in July may have contributed to that stabilisation, thanks to increased awareness of the virus in the community meaning more testing.

The ascertainment rate began dropping again in August and September after cases plummeted and the government dropped all Covid-19 restrictions.

“The case ascertainment rate decreased in August and September, again likely due to decreased public awareness/focus on Covid-19 but has plateaued in October,” Watson said.

As we’ve outlined in early November, the case ascertainment rate was about 35%. It has crept back up.

So while both July’s and the current wave are resulting in fewer infections than the first Omicron wave in March, the true story is a little murkier.

Eventually, the team will report the ascertainment rate on a weekly basis, in line with the analysis of wastewater data.

Watson said even RATs are not perfect, and their result depends on when you test versus where you are at in your infectious period.

“Even if everyone tested once a week and reported that test, the case ascertainment rate would only be 70-80%,” he said.

“This percentage could increase if people test (or re-test) once they have symptoms.”