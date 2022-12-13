Dome Valley's melting asphalt - what went wrong?

Anne Richards was driving on State Highway 1 when tar seal began sticking to tyres.

Motorists travelling on State Highway 1 into Auckland from Dome Valley last Saturday were shocked to find tar peeling off the road. Some said it was so bad that it stuck to tyres and made it hard for people to drive. Torika Tokalau explains how this could have happened on a newly-sealed road.

Dozens of motorists complained to police at the weekend due to tar seal problems on State Highway 1, and those whose cars were damaged will be able to claim compensation.

But what caused the road surface to fail in the first place?

Waka Kotahi came out on Saturday night and blamed the melting road on recent chip seal resealing work that fell short of expectations for a state highway road.

But the agency has not clarified what expectations weren’t met.

The site at Dome Valley, near Frogpool Farm, was resealed early last week.

Waka Kotahi said the new chip seal surface failed after heavy overnight rain, made worse by warm weather on Saturday.

This caused the bitumen to bleed, and chip seal to stick to vehicle tyres.

Twitter Emergency resealing work began on Monday night and should be completed by Thursday.

They said it caused a very unlikely issue and it was not something they would usually expect to happen to the extent it did.

The chip seal was laid to specifications and the cause of the issue was being investigated.

Waka Kotahi said they were unable to make further comments until their investigation was completed.

They also couldn’t provide a specific cost for the initial resealing work that was part of its 2022/23 pavement surfacing programme. Details on the cost of damages were still being worked through.

Fulton Hogan, the contractors, had this to say: “It’s important to appreciate that producing and laying road surfaces is a technical process, heavily subject to environmental factors that include the effects of weather extremes - in this case heavy rain following considerable heat.

Supplied The re-sealing was part of a $36.2m project that began in 2018, to make Dome Valley safer.

“While not wanting to minimise the event in Dome Valley, the important thing is putting it right, and addressing its impact on affected travellers. This is the focus, and we are working closely with Waka Kotahi to achieve this in quick time.”

The resealing that “fell short of expectations” was part of a $36.2 million project to make Dome Valley safer.

It’s part of a five-stage maintenance project through the Dome Valley which started in 2018, part of the government’s Road to Zero programme to prevent people from dying or being seriously injured on high-risk state highways and local roads.

Dome Valley is a critical stretch of State Highway 1, connecting Warkworth to Wellsford.

It’s an important route for freight, commuters, residents and travellers – and one piece of the key corridor between Auckland and Northland.

Over 10,000 vehicles travel the route each day.

It is classified as high-risk rural road because of its poor safety record – there have been 17 deaths and 45 serious injuries between 2006 and 2015.

The resealing in question was part of planned works that started in mid-October on the 15 kilometre-stretch of highway.

That work included the completion of the Grimmers Bridge culvert widening, repairing of wire rope barriers, asphalting of sections of road and line marking.

It was resealed on Thursday night, started melting on Saturday morning.

According to local resident Anne Richards, when it rained on Friday, it washed away the stones.

At 10am, the tar was lifting – not as badly though. By the time Richards drove back through at about 3pm, the tar was peeling off and sticking to everyone’s tyres.

People were unable to drive, and police received more than 40 complaints on Saturday about tar peeling off.

Work has already started to fix this and should be completed before the last day of the school year.

Emergency remedial work began on Monday night, forcing road closures between Warkworth and Wellsford from 8pm to 5am.

Waka Kotahi says work should be completed by December 14, weather permitting.

While night work takes place, SH1 will be closed to all traffic between Wellsford and Warkworth.

A detour will be in place between Woodcocks Road, West Coast Road, Kaipara Coast Highway and Port Albert Road.

Fulton Hogan will foot the compensation bill.

Anyone who has received damage to their vehicle as a result of this issue to lodge a compensation claim with Fulton Hogan for action. This can be done by emailing NorthlandHighwayCustomer@fultonhogan.com