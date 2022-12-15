Covid in charts: An infection peak for Christmas but fewer hospitalisations

Just like the end of the year, a third Covid wave has really snuck up on us.

Masks are suddenly more noticeable on buses and in supermarkets, and Covid-shy office workers are lugging laptops home for the remaining days of the year.

From a September low of about 1300 cases a day, daily cases are now four or five times that.

The good news, University of Auckland computational biologist and Covid-19 modeller David Welch says, is that the rate of increase may be slowing. The bad news is that daily cases will probably peak next week, just in time for Christmas, and roll through the peak summer season.

“Behavioural change is kicking into gear – school’s finishing this week and that should only help.

“But looking overall at how high cases are, they’re going to be high right through that main holiday period. It’s going to be a while, maybe late January, until we’re back down to that very low level that we were experiencing.”

The true number of infections is almost certainly much higher.

Stuff has previously reported on the ‘case ascertainment rate’ – simply put, the proportion of infections that researchers think are actually being reported.

That dropped as low as 33% in early November, meaning the daily reported cases only represented about a third of all infections.

Welch says that may have improved slightly in the last few weeks.

“Because it is pretty prevalent now it’s possible there’s more testing and more reporting going on, and maybe it has come back up.”

However, he still thinks it’s likely that at least half of all infections are going unreported, either because people are asymptomatic or because they’re not reporting their test results.

If that were the case, it would put daily infections at more like 10,000 a day, similar to the July peak (though those numbers, too, were hampered by under-reporting).

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A panel of experts answer reader questions on Covid-19 and what people can expect over the summer holidays.

Who’s getting infected?

Believe it or not, only about 40% of New Zealand’s population has reported a case of Covid, leaving about 3 million people theoretically susceptible to a first infection.

But work on that case ascertainment rate has been going on for a while now, and although it’s bounced around a bit, it’s never got higher than about 60%. That means that the true proportion of the population who have had Covid – whether they know it or not – could be closer to 80%.

Welch is frustrated that New Zealand has not followed most other countries we compare ourselves to by introducing seroprevalence testing, where a random sample of the population is tested for Covid antibodies (indicating a past infection). That would give a much clearer picture of the true infection rate.

Serology testing was due to begin this year but has been delayed until the middle of 2023.

However, it’s no longer just first-timers getting Covid.

Months have passed since both the first big Covid wave at the start of 2022, and it’s been a long time since most people received their last vaccine dose. That means waning immunity on both fronts – and a now rapid increase in the proportion of reported cases that are reinfections.

That proportion has tripled in the last six weeks, from a relatively stable 9 to 10% of cases to nearly a third of reported cases.

Because reinfections are still a relatively recent phenomenon, they only represent about 4% of total reported cases since the pandemic began – but expect that number to grow.

The pattern of reinfections is so far closely mirroring the first wave, Welch says, with higher proportions of reinfections among younger age groups.

Reinfections now make up nearly half of reported cases in the 20 to 29-year-old age group, for instance.

“The initial wave was dominated by young people and so that was a pretty long time ago now – so there’s significant waning immunity from that.”

The virus has also mutated since those age groups were infected, meaning those who got BA.1 or BA.2 the first time round may not have full protection against the later variants dominating this wave, he says.

The reinfection picture is a tricky one, though. Because of under-reporting of cases, some ‘first infections’ will really be reinfections (either because people didn’t report their first infection, or were asymptomatic the first time). There may also be reinfections going unreported. Welch says estimates he’s seen put the true number of reinfections at about 50% of current cases, across the population.

That would mean the other 50% of infections are still first-timers – who only make up about 20% of the population (assuming estimates that 80% of the population have had it already are accurate). Similar patterns have been recorded in the UK and elsewhere.

Yes, it’s been a while since many people had their first bout, Welch says, but “a previous Omicron infection still gives some immunity against current variants so those never infected are more vulnerable”.

Professor of Physics at Monash University in Australia, Michael Fuhrer says his most recent estimate from the New Zealand data is that someone who hasn’t had Covid yet is at roughly double the risk of getting infected compared to someone who’s already been infected, “all things being equal”.

That varies, though. “If you had Covid fairly recently the level of protection would be quite a bit higher.”

As more and more people get Omicron and its variants, this plays into the size of each Covid wave.

“While reinfections do happen, previous infection gives some degree of immunity to current variants, which means at any time only a portion of the population is susceptible,” Welch says.

That picture would only change if a major new ‘escape’ variant came along, the way Omicron did early this year, he says. There’s “nothing on the horizon now, though.”

Fuhrer says each wave subsides when temporary herd immunity has been reached due to infections. “A new wave can take off due to a variety of factors: a new variant is more intrinsically transmissible or evades immunity, immunity waning over time, seasons, changes in non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

The “pandemic phase” won’t be over as long as a large fraction of infections are still first-timers, Fuhrer says. “Waves will get smaller, but more noticeably so after nearly everyone has had a first infection.”

Variant soup

In general, the variant picture is much more muddled than it was earlier on this year, when the Omicron BA2 variant accounted for close to 100% of cases at one stage.

Scientists have talked about a ‘variant soup’, with BA2.75, BA.5 and its offshoots all getting a look-in. The BQ.1.1 variant that is now dominating cases overseas gained a toehold here in October and accounts for an increasing proportion of cases sequenced each week by ESR.

Case numbers are climbing universally across the country’s 20 health districts (former DHB areas), although some areas are experiencing a sharper increase than others.

The reinfection rate varies significantly though – from no cases at all in some smaller districts, like Tairāwhiti, to 30% or more in Counties Manukau, Canterbury and Wellington.

One positive trend is that hospitalisation numbers appears to be falling with each major Covid wave, Welch says.

That may be partly to do with the increasing proportion of reinfections.

“On average, the first time you get hit is going to be the worst in terms of acute disease,” he says.

He doesn’t think we’ve yet seen hospitalisations peak this time round, though.

“We’re seeing ... this continuation of this pattern which is that the peak of the hospitalisation wave lags the case wave by about 10 days, and deaths come even later. We’re yet to see the worst of hospitalisations from this current wave.”

Welch says this wave may also carry an added sting in its tail.

“People who are getting infected for the first time, some of those people [have] been avoiding it the whole time, [have] been careful because they’re vulnerable.”

Between 20 and 30 people are dying with Covid every week at the moment. A total of 3458 people have died with Covid in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic, and, of those, Covid was recorded as either the cause of a contributing factor in 2257 (65%) deaths.

A report released by the Ministry of Health this month showed that people living in the most deprived areas have consistently had the highest hospital admission and death rates during the pandemic, regardless of age.

This was especially acute during the first wave early this year, when people from the most deprived areas were admitted to hospital at about three times the rate of those from the least deprived areas.

Case rates and mortality rates have also consistently been higher among Māori and Pasifika, compared to Pākehā and Asian populations.