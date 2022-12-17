Wellington's water problems have been decades in the making

Wellington Water explains what we can all do to help reduce leaks.

Wellington is losing 40% of its water to leaks. As Nicholas Boyack outlines, it is not a situation that occurred overnight.

Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink. Wellington has had one of its wettest winters in years, but is facing the very real prospect of level three water restrictions.

That will mean not watering gardens and the prospect of two minute showers.

It is an embarrassing situation for a region that also has a broken public transport network and a rapidly increasing population.

Wellington Water, which provides water services to Wellington City, Hutt Valley, Porirua and South Wairarapa, is tasked with making sure the region has a reliable and safe supply of water.

There are three sources of water: the Te Awakairangi/Hutt River, an aquifer that runs under Lower Hutt, and the Wainuiomata catchment.

In normal circumstances, the three sources supply enough water. In recent years, however, the situation has changed as water use has increased. Warmer weather, an increasing population and leaks have all contributed to the system coming under stress over summer.

About 40% of Wellington’s water supply – roughly the equivalent of 27 Olympic sized swimming pools – goes down the gurgler each day because of 5000-plus leaks from the capital region’s pipes, according to the latest estimates from Wellington Water.

For a long time, the figure used widely was 25%.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington Water boss Colin Crampton insists fixing leaks is a priority.

Working out how much water seeps away is not straight forward, as only a tiny percentage of the network is metered. What has become clear is that it is not only the public pipes that are failing at an alarming rate. The private network (including pipes on residential sections) is also ageing badly and is failing at an ever-increasing rate.

When it comes to fixing leaks, everyone is an expert. Check out a range of social media sites and you will find people condemning Wellington Water for not fixing a leak, or in some cases lots of leaks, in their street.

The question, however, is are those complaints justified? In April, Stuff reported that the percentage of pipes in poor or very condition was approaching 35%. In Auckland the figure was 10% and for Christchurch 12%.

Wellington Water was formed in 2014 and relies on councils for its funding. After years of chronic under-investment (particularly Wellington City, Porirua and Hutt City). That means that the utility is now trying to clean up a mess that was decades in the making.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Rob Walker, Wellington Regional Water Loss Team leader, shows Porirua mayor Anita Baker how the Wellington Water crew identify and deal with leaks around the Wellington region.

Stuff’s archives provide an insight into how out of touch councils have been. In the late 2000s, the regional council proposed creating certainty in supply by building a dam on the Whakatiki River​, in Upper Hutt.

The extra storage would ensure future generations would not have to deal with restrictions over summer.

At an estimated cost of $140m (in 2010) it was a big ticket item and not surprisingly, local councils lacked enthusiasm.

Their argument centred on a view that residents were becoming increasingly environmentally conscious and using less water. The region according to councils, was on top of leaks and a $140m spend could not be justified.

Wellington Water/Supplied Wellington Water has significantly increased the number of leaks it is fixing every month.

A 2011, report from the regional council, in support of increasing the amount of water it was taking from Te Awakairangi said leaks had been decreasing since 2006. Wellington City was losing 15.7% of its water, Upper Hutt 11 and Lower Hutt 12.5.

In 2010, the regional councils divisional manager of water Murray Kennedy said he was “concerned” about the viability of the water network.

“From our point of view the population is increasing and our security of supply has been whittled away.”

The then Hutt City mayor David Ogden​ was a lone voice when he said the regional council was “negligent” is not committing to a dam in Whakatiki.

Jim Chipp/Stuff The Hutt River was exceptionally low on Boxing Day.

Earlier that same year, Stuff reported that without a new storage lake, the region would need the Whakatiki dam within 10 years.

More than a decade later, the dam remains a distant dream. In that time, the amount of water taken from Te Awakairangi has increased and there have been improvements to the storage lakes in Upper Hutt.

Wellington Water boss Colin Crampton is tasked with fixing the current mess. In a recent interview, he placed an emphasis on fixing leaks to show the public it is taking the situation seriously.

He understands why Wellingtonians are frustrated by the number of leaks in local streets and points out that Wellington Water is funded by local councils. Ultimately, he said, if we want to water our garden and take a long shower, we must all do more to conserve water.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF The Hutt River gets a health check every week, monitoring for E.coli, toxic algae and nutrients (first published April 2021)

There is also a bigger issue at play. Without a dam to hold more water, one option, often suggested, is taking more water from the Te Awakairangi.

In recent years the river has shown signs of stress with toxic algae becoming an increasing problem.

This year, algae first surfaced in November and Crampton agrees more must be done to safeguard the health of the river. Taking more and more water from the river is not sustainable.

WW and the regional council have a commitment to mana whenua to improve the health of the river and restore its mana.

It is not only Māori, he said, who should care about the river. The “wider” community must understand that we need to fix leaks, both private and public, as well as conserve water to protect the river.

The good news, Crampton said, is that although the system comes under pressure in summer with enough storage for 160 million litres of water, the region should not run out of drinking water. In the worst case scenario we will, however face severe restrictions.

Just how long, however, it takes for the councils and Wellington Water to reduce the amount of water leaking every day, remains anyone's guess.