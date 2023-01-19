From $40 to $170 and back in less than a minute: Why fluctuating Uber prices mean riders need to keep their wits about them

A 15-minute Uber ride on a Saturday night in Napier was $174 thanks to dynamic pricing.

EXPLAINER: If you have ever been waiting for an Uber to see the prices jump up to three times the price you’re not alone.

During summer break I had reserved a 20-minute Uber ride through Auckland 30 minutes in advance for $40.

But when plans changed, and I needed to get to my destination sooner, the cancelled Uber ride had skyrocketed to $170. Less than a minute later, after closing the app and clicking back in, the fare had dropped back down to about $40.

Recently a friend in Napier was staring down the barrel of a $174 fare for a 14-minute ride at 10.45pm, because of dynamic pricing.

So what is the cause of this, and is it fair for riders?

An Uber NZ spokesperson said the price fluctuations are down to the ride-sharing’s “dynamic pricing”, also known as “surge pricing”.

Dynamic pricing is when the price of services or goods fluctuates in response to changes in demand.

It is a ”temporary way of ensuring passengers who want a ride can always get one, during periods of peak demand”, the spokesperson said – when demand from riders at a particular time exceeds the supply of drives.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Marika Sutinovska, a 69-year-old Uber driver, has clocked up 16,000 rides while maintaining a 5-star rating.

In my case, during the time I had cancelled my reserved Uber, the demand had begun to outweigh supply, so fares were increased.

By increasing the price, more drivers are attracted into an area to meet demand.

People who don’t want to pay the higher price and have time, can wait until more drivers are available and fares start to reduce, or choose an alternative.

“In situations of increased demand riders are still given an upfront price before they request their ride, giving them the freedom to decide if they want to use the platform or choose another transportation option.”

But the dynamic pricing can easily catch a rider out and leave them more out of pocket than what they would expect, Consumer NZ spokesperson Jessica Walker warned.

Although Consumer NZ had not received any recent complaints about riders being caught out by surcharging, based on the experiences of its own staff it was something people needed to watch out for, Walker said.

AP An Uber NZ spokesperson said the price fluctuations are down to the ride-sharing’s “dynamic pricing”, also known as “surge pricing”.

“When booking an Uber, we recommend checking the price carefully before accepting a ride – and take a screenshot of the fare before confirming it – that way you have evidence if you need to dispute a fare,” she said.

“Uber is notoriously hard to contact, having evidence to hand means you should be able to resolve a dispute with minimal interactions. Following your Uber journey, check the fare you’ve been charged straight away and if it's more than you were expecting to pay then try and contact Uber immediately.”

But dynamic pricing was not always a negative for riders, Walker said.

“Dynamic pricing does have some benefits – it means there are times of low demand when you can travel cheaply via Uber. You just need to keep your wits about you and double check before you hit accept.”