Chris Hipkins' big stocktake: Here's what his Government could 'reprioritise'

Chris Hipkins has hosted his first post-cabinet press conference as prime minister.

EXPLAINER: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will this week "run a ruler" over policies and projects, expecting his ministers to cut and slash in a bid to renew the Government’s focus and revitalise Labour’s electoral prospects.

“We will be reining in some of our plans and putting them on a slower track, giving us more room to move, and greater capacity to focus on the immediate priority issues facing New Zealand, particularly the cost of living pressures,” Hipkins said on Wednesday.

There’s already a shortlist – for some, a wish list – of policies the Government could cut, including the RNZ-TVNZ merger, the proposed Income Insurance Scheme and Auckland light rail.

There could also be a raft of lesser-known projects that don’t make the grade.

At its most basic, there will be two considerations when Hipkins and his Cabinet re-evaluate the Government’s policy programme.

The first is the cost: how much money, time and public service effort will be spent on a project that could be used elsewhere, or simply not spent at all? Does it need to be done?

The question of cost is key for Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who on Wednesday acknowledged a need to bring spending “down to more normal levels and reduce overall demand in the economy” as the Government narrows its focus “to support New Zealanders struggling to pay their grocery bills and mortgages”.

The second consideration is the political narrative: a project may cost little, comparatively, but does it distract the Government from the core issues of the day? Could it present an easy target for the Opposition in an election year?

RNZ-TVNZ merger

The merger of the country’s two major public media entities, Radio New Zealand and Television New Zealand, into a new organisation, Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media (ANZPM), is one Government policy that has been heavily attacked by the National Party as an unnecessary cost.

The Government has also struggled to sufficiently explain the rationale behind the merger, leaving it open to political attack.

“Especially in a cost of living crisis, spending $370 million to merger two media entities operating perfectly well on their own is a complete waste of money,” said Melissa Lee, National Party broadcasting spokesperson on Thursday.

It’s a big price tag, $370m, but that’s not exactly how much the merger will cost the Government.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaking to reporters after meeting the Auckland Business Chamber on January 26, 2022, on his first full day as prime minister.

In Budget 2022 that was the total allocated, with $23.7m being spent in the 2022/23 financial year, and the rest roughly split over the three following years when the organisation is operating.

Approximately $90m of existing funding will be diverted to ANZPM in each of those three years also.

But it’s expected the cost would be somewhat offset by returned revenue from the new organisation to the tune of $306m over its first six years of operating.

That said, when Hipkins wants his Government to focus on “bread and butter” issues, time spent talking about a merger of media organisations could come at a cost.

The merger has been proceeding as planned, possibly with some delay.

Parliament’s Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee published its report into the bill that would merge the two media organisations on Thursday, clearing the way for the Government to progress the law.

And, a spokesman for the board appointed to establish the new organisation, headed by former NZ First Cabinet Minister Tracey Martin, said board members were holding their first monthly meeting of the year on Thursday.

The deadline for the merger had been set down in the Aotearoa Public Media Bill for March 1, however the Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson said in a written parliamentary question the Government wanted this bill passed by July 1.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Transport Minister Michael Wood will be looking over the Government’s spending, as with all Cabinet ministers, to look at what can be prioritised. (file photo)

Income insurance scheme

An income insurance scheme was first floated by Grant Robertson in the midst of the height of the pandemic in 2020. It wasn’t a strong feature of Labour’s 2020 election campaign but, since, the Government has proceeded with developing the policy.

But it’s polarising in difficult way for the Government: both the right and left oppose the scheme for different reasons, leaving Labour in the middle.

National criticised the scheme as a “jobs tax” and a cost to businesses that will lead to price hikes. The Green Party, which has governed with Labour, has dubbed it a “two-tier welfare system”.

“We’re concerned that introducing income insurance without fixing the welfare system and ACC will lead to some people missing out on the higher level of support, for reasons we don’t think stack up,” said Ricardo Menéndez March, Green Party spokesperson for social development.

RNZ An economist says a proposed unemployment insurance scheme won't be cheap. (Video first published in 2021)

An income insurance scheme would provide workers who become unemployed – through redundancy, health conditions, or disabilities – payment of 80% of their salary for four weeks by their employer.

The insurance system would then pay 80% of their prior salary for six months.

The scheme has been estimated to cost $3.54 billion each year, and would require employers and workers to pay into it, with a levy akin to the set-up for ACC.

A person earning $1160 a week could expect a $16.12 levy, and $928 in weekly insurance payments if made redundant.

The Government set aside a “tagged contingency” of $47m for the project – money to be spent if the project went ahead – but Robertson had barely talked of the scheme since.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (Mbie) sought public submissions on its design in April 2022, and Mbie manager of income insurance policy Libby Gerard said, in a written statement, that officials continued to provide ministers with advice on the proposed scheme.

“Announcements will be made in due course.”

Will voters be willing to bear the cost of this scheme as inflation continues to bite? Presumably that’s what Hipkins will be asking.

Stuff Minister of Finance Grant Robertson at the announcement of a $14.6 billion tunnelled light rail system for Auckland. (Video from January 2022)

Auckland light rail

The leadership change could be an opportunity for Hipkins to drop Auckland light rail, a pricey plan that Auckland’s mayor Wayne Brown remains sceptical of its economic case, while commentators have questioned if anyone actually wants it.

Auckland Council's position is it is a central government project - it's not likely to pour ratepayer funding into the project, which, given the price tag and potential for cost blow outs, creates a dilemma for Robertson.

The Government confirmed in early 2022 it would back a proposal to build light rail from Auckland city to the airport, years after Labour’s 2017 election promise. The total cost was expected to be $14.6 billion, but officials warned costs could spike to $24 billion. Wood rejected that blowout figure as an “extrapolation”.

Recently, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown found $72m had been spent so far “without a spade being close to hitting the dirt”.

Transport Minister Michael Wood told RNZ despite the leadership change to new PM Chris Hipkins, Auckland light rail was still a priority for Labour.

Chris McKeen The Three Waters reforms have proved controversial.

Three Waters

Creating four new public water entities to manage the country’s drinking, waste and storm water will come at a cost.

The Government in Budget 2022 allocated a “tagged contingency” of $1 billion – $250m for 2022/23 and 2023/23, and $500m for 2024/25 – for the Crown’s contributions to the Three Waters reforms.

That’s in addition to the $296m allocated in Budget 2021.

The reforms could pay off, but even the economic opportunity at stake could be an issue.

An analysis of the reforms produced by consultancy firm Deloitte estimated the reforms could create more than 5800 jobs in the coming 30 years, and grow the economy by more than $14 billion.

The current inflation woes and tight labour market aren’t likely to continue for three decades, but in the immediate term the Government will want to limit spending that adds more demand – including for construction, or workers – into the economy.

The new water entities are set to be established by July 2024. Hipkins may see a need to put this on a “slower track”.

STUFF Environment Minister David Parker explains how the Resource Management Act will be replaced by three new laws. (Video first published in February 2021)

Resource Management Act reform

The long-awaited overhaul of the “broken” Resource Management Act (RMA) – the law that governs all of New Zealand’s built environments – intended to speed up builds, lower costs and better protect the environment.

Despite being relatively drama-free initially, with the concept having general support across the House, it has the potential to develop into a thorny, hefty problem for Labour in election year.

Among the concerns are how it will affect farmers’ and growers’ use of water. Pissing off farmers after the emissions plan fiasco, and touching anything else to do with water is likely territory the Government may be wary to wade into.

The new plans would lead to a 19% reduction in costs a year, the Government claimed last year, adding up to about $10 billion over 30 years. While $179m had been put aside over four years to implement it.

When the proposal first came out, National’s Christopher Luxon described it as “good intentions, poor execution, lots of bureaucracy, complexity and uncertainty”.