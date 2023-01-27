Explainer: What does it take to close a beach?

Oakura Beach near New Plymouth was closed on Wednesday for swimmers after sewage was found leaking into the ocean.

EXPLAINER: How can a beach be closed? It’s big undertaking when a shoreline can cover kilometres, with very open access.

It also seems like the last thing authorities would do at a time of the year when the cities empty and thousands flock to enjoy the nation’s world-famous coastlines.

But after a summer period that wildly swayed between baking hot and torrential cyclones, the end result is that 33 people were killed in some incident at sea.

From the drownings at Piha when two swimmers in the shallows were sucked underwater to the 12-year-old boy killed at Gisborne’s Waikanae Beach by forestry slash, the summer period is once again pockmarked with families grieving for lost love ones whose water-based adventures turned to tragedy.

READ MORE:

* Gisborne council tight-lipped after meeting over safety at slash-covered beach after death of child

* Shark sighting at Wellington beach prompts warning for beachgoers to stay out of water

* Lifeguard urges people to swim at patrolled locations after man dies at Mount Maunganui



Being an island nation, New Zealand’s culture and identity is deeply intertwined with access to its 15,000kms of coastline. It’s an affinity that crosses Māori and Pākehā culture and strikes at a core part of New Zealand's national identity.

So in a country where many view access to the beach as sacrosanct, how can they be closed?

The recent death in Gisborne proves a beach closure can’t prevent tragedy. Normally Waikanae is the tamest of the city’s beaches but Cyclone Hale had left piles of forestry slash strewn along the sand and loose logs floating freely in the surf.

Though Gisborne District Council said it did not have the power to prevent access to the beach, the local Surf Life Saving Club had deemed the beach closed and removed its lifeguards.

Supplied The Waikanae Beach Surf Life Saving club closed Waikanae Beach after a deluge of slash washed up on the sand. Nonetheless, surfers and swimmers continued to enter the water.

Despite this, the boy still went in the water and locals nearby reported young children playing in the debris along the sand.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said it is rare to physically close a whole beach or public area.

“Surf lifesavers, for example, have no [legal] powers to make people leave the water and councils can warn people against swimming if there’s a health risk by erecting signs at beach entrances.”

MacLean said beaches can be shut under extreme circumstances. If a tsunami warning is given, a national emergency is declared, and an evacuation order is issued, beaches can be shut to the public.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff A shark sighting at Lyall Beach prompted the Surf Life Saving Club lifeguards to urge swimmers to stay clear of the water.

Surf lifesavers can also shut beaches if a shark is nearby, such as the one spotted in Lyall Bay in Wellington, when surf lifesavers evacuated the water until it had moved away. However, it wouldn’t be an offence to re-enter the water. You’d instead probably get a strong telling off from the lifeguards on duty.

Likewise, a beach can be closed by invoking the Health Act 1956 in extreme circumstances.

Councils already issue health warnings for beaches, however those tend to operate on a ‘proceed at your own risk’ basis. For more severe threats to health and safety, the Act would come in.

But even during the Covid-19 lockdown – the most extreme health crisis the nation has ever faced, beaches weren’t entirely closed.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A couple sit together on Tahunanui Beach in Nelson during Level 4 lockdown in August, 2021.

Lifeguard patrols were suspended, vehicle access was restricted, and regional parks had the gates locked up but residents nearby were still able to walk along them so long as they adhered to social distancing rules.

However, while it might be hard to keep people off the beach, vehicles are a different story.

The beaches are, technically, public highways. Which means there’s a speed limit, all vehicles must be roadworthy and registered, and police could subject you to a breathalyser test or arrest you for anti-social driving.

It also means, like any other road in the country, police have the right to close it if there’s been a collision, a crime, or if it’s unsafe to drive on.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF/Stuff A sign at Foxton Beach outlining the rules for vehicles driving on the sand.

Horowhenua District Council, for example, reduced the speed limit on all its beaches from 100kph to 30kph and Foxton Beach Surf Life Saving club have pushed for a 10kph limit near where families swim and play between the flags.

So much like a highway, unless there’s a cordon, pedestrians ordinarily can’t be prevented from accessing the beach.

So nine times out of 10, New Zealanders have free and unhindered access to the public beaches that surround these islands, with most warnings being advisory. Which leaves it up to people to do what any tourist book would advise. Listen to local advice, follow any warnings in place, and if it looks too hectic out there, it probably is.