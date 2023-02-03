The policies you forgot (or never knew existed) that Chris Hipkins could kick down the road

PM Chris Hipkins gives a cost of living announcement during his stand up in Auckland.

EXPLAINER: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will soon start to announce what policies he plans to throw out or put on the backburner after taking over from Jacinda Ardern. It has been called a “reprioritisation”.

There’s already a shortlist of high profile policies the Government may cut, some which are unpopular with the public, others with price tags that have the potential to blow out.

The overriding political logic of the clear out is to make Labour more electable come October.

But there will be more that go or go on hold in order to trim back spending as the rising cost of living bites, while providing a chance for Labour to present a “refreshed” approach.

READ MORE:

* What lesser known policies might the Government toss out or kick down the road?

* The winners and losers in Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' Cabinet reshuffle

* We should dump the net zero carbon goal

* New Labour MP Dr Ayesha Verrall straight into Cabinet



One of the things with reprioritising is that Labour has the chance to make it look (and actually be) pretty big by chucking out a bunch of things many people either didn’t realise the Government was doing or had forgotten about.

The RNZ-TVNZ merger, the proposed Income Insurance Scheme and Auckland light rail are on the main list.

In addition, there could also be a raft of lesser known projects that don’t make the grade. Stuff looks at the policies in that list the Government may push back or scrap altogether.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins delivering his first post-Cabinet press conference in the Beehive Theatrette.

Scrap-and-replace EV scheme (aka cash for clunkers)

Remember this? Touted last May as a forward-moving measure for low-to-middle income New Zealanders to buy new or used EV or hybrid alternatives in exchange for scrapping their old, high emitting car, there’s been little information since about the roll-out.

The Government put $30 million aside for a trial of up to 2500 vehicles (with the overall cost estimated to be half a billion dollars over four years if implemented). The trial was estimated to run for two years, with a decision on its future next year. And it has always seemed a lot of money for little gain in terms of emissions.

A series of decisions still need to made before the trial begins (or at least made public) – the criteria, such as income requirements, replacement vehicle options and the state of the vehicle to be scrapped, the process for scrapping, replacement options and the locations of the trial.

An October gazette notice says the trial will begin in April this year, starting in either Auckland, Christchurch and/or Gisborne.

Amid rising fuel prices and a cost of living crisis, while local electric car sales are exceeding industry expectations, it might be a tough ask to expect low income Kiwis to cough up thousands at a time when demand for low emissions cars is already high.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood in May 2022 when the clean car upgrade trial was announced.

Science reforms

Most people won’t have heard of this one.

Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall, who got the job in June last year, released a white paper on the future of the overstretched public science sector last December.

The sector needed a refresh and a revamp, with a system-wide direction to avoid double-ups and the wasting of taxpayer money – at least according to the paper.

The document, Te Ara Paerangi Future Pathways, sets out a high-level implementation plan to show how the Government will work with the sector. So dull was the paper and full of banalities that it was unclear what the plan was beyond ‘science is good’.

The driving thrust behind the reforms seems to be the idea that Crown Research Institutes operate in silos which the paper said are now fragmented and which has ended up with the institutes competing with each other.

Monique Ford/Stuff Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall.

However, funding aside, it is unclear how true that is. The institutes – AgResearch, Institute of Environmental Science Research (ESR), Institute of Geological and Nuclear Science (GNS Science), Landcare Research, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), Plant and Food Research and Scion – aren’t doing the same work.

But so entrenched is this idea of ‘silos’ that it has sparked proposals to make Wellington into a ‘science city’ by 2030 – a scientific hub for the Crown research institutes,

Options for the ‘institutional footprint’, as well as an estimate for how much that will cost, were presented to Verrall in December. Having a thriving science sector is clearly important, but in the end it hinges on dollars for research, not another one of Labour’s centralising plans that upends the sector without necessarily fixing the basic problem (see Three Waters, Te Pukenga, Health NZ). This reform process – which has been in train since Megan Woods – will surely hit the scrap heap.

Food waste collection

In the same breath as the cash for clunkers scheme, the Government said most New Zealanders should be able to have dedicated kerbside food waste collection by 2030 to try to divert organic waste from landfill, with $103m over four years going to cutting emissions from waste and investing in waste infrastructure.

Despite Hipkins promising a Government “absolutely committed to addressing the challenge of climate change” – investing in waste doesn’t seem to attract politicians’ pockets or policies.

This could be a tempting policy to pull money from and make it a problem for a future government.

That said, the public could be keen to get another bin to chuck new waste into.

123rf Food waste collection for most New Zealanders is meant to be available by 2030.

Hate speech

The watered-down hate speech reforms managed to upset many on the left and Labour’s core supporters when it excluded disabled people, Rainbow communities and women, after pressure from the right and outside groups who said the original proposals – to protect more people from hatred through the Human Rights Act – created a new criminal offence and introduce harsher penalties for hate speech – were a threat to free speech.

Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan ultimately opted to make a single change to the Human Rights Act, expanding protections to religious groups after Labour promised major reforms in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack.

Allan has said the Government plans to include these groups in legislation and asked the law commission to review the legal responses to hate. Work on this project began on January 16, but Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said this could take years.

Meanwhile, Allan said any further change will “face a battle” against ACT, National and other groups outside Parliament who oppose the idea.

For a Government focussed on ”bread and butter” issues, it doesn’t look like core business.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan ultimately opted to make a single change to the Human Rights Act.

Parliament’s new building

Announced in 2021, the back of Parliament is going to get a suite of new buildings connected to Parliament House to help house MPs, ministers and staff. Since vacating the adjacent privately owned Bowen House, Parliament has been bursting at the seams in need of new office space. Now the car park at the back of the Parliament is lying empty, ready for the new building to spring forth.

There is no doubt that more space is required on the precinct, but in an election year when cost of living and hewing back to the basics are key political currencies, the new building – which got $27m in Budget 2022 and is expected to cost more than $200m - could well be a powerful symbol in Hipkins’ search for a reset.

Hipkins wouldn't be the first to try this. This building – or a version of it – has been proposed since 2016 when NZ First began to campaign against it. No political party has particularly campaigned against the new building since it was announced in 2021.

Whether the building goes ahead will be a test of just how ruthless Hipkins and Labour will be in the search for a political rebranding. Not going ahead with it will simply kick the can further down the road.