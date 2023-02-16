Could Cyclone Gabrielle have triggered Wellington's earthquake?

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

With the North Island already on edge after Cyclone Gabrielle, a one-in-50-year earthquake shook Wellington region. But the two events are “entirely coincidental”, said GNS duty seismologist Jen Andrews​.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake – striking on Wednesday evening – occurred 50km off the Kāpiti Coast. “We don’t often see events larger than magnitude 6 in the region… just every 50 years or something.”

However, the quake happened in the country’s subduction zone, the area where the Pacific continental plate is slowly moving beneath the Australasian plate – often triggering seismic events. A quake is “not unexpected,” Andrews stressed.

“[There’s] no connection to the extreme weather,” she added. “As we know, earthquakes are far more common in New Zealand than the awful cyclone effects that we’ve had.”

Pressure can build up when the continental plates get stuck against each other. That pressure can release all at once, which we feel as an earthquake.

Sometimes, this pressure is released slowly, over days or weeks rather than seconds. Two swarms of “slow-slip” quakes have been recorded so far this year.

Stuff/Stuff Scientists dismissed claims that the cyclone caused the quake.

Researchers studying weather and activity in seismically active regions “with lots of little earthquakes” have found connections, Andrews said. Heavy rainfall can modify how often quakes occur. But these are small seismic events that “most of the time” people would not feel, she stressed.

For example, one study found that monsoon rain in India’s summer coincides with a decrease in the number of tiny shakes occurring in Nepal.

The Kāpiti quake was 50km beneath the surface, according to GNS data. “That’s pretty isolated in terms of the stresses and the pressures,” Andrews said.

From a geological perspective, the timing of the cyclone and quake don’t line up. “In that kind of situation, it takes a lot of time for water to percolate down and to interact with the system.”

According to the US Geological Survey, storms with very low air pressure (such as Cyclone Gabrielle) can trigger “slow slip” quakes – the type people don’t feel. But the jury is still out as to whether cyclones, hurricanes and typhoons influence faster and damaging events, such as Wednesday’s shaking.

Cyclone or not, the Hikurangi subduction zone experiences plenty of seismic activity, Andrews said. “We are in earthquake country.”

GeoNet The earthquake, occurring just after 7.30pm on Wednesday evening, was located off the Kāpiti Coast.

Victoria University geophysics professor John Townend​ agreed the earthquake was unlikely to be connected to the cyclone.

“The cyclone spans many hundreds if not thousands of kilometers, but the pressure changes in the atmosphere are very small in comparison in relation to stresses within the earth… and the increased loads produced by all the rain are also small.”

Instead, Townend thought the nearby “slow slip” event was a more likely culprit for Wednesday’s earthquake.

Andrews noted the quake and Cyclone Gabrielle could produce one similar effect: landslides. The soggy conditions could make land more prone to slips at the time of the shaking.

“At magnitude 6, it’s really at the lower limit of causing slips or rock falls,” she said. “The extra shaking could possibly have an impact, but it’s going to be impossible to pick those [the effects of the cyclone and the quake] apart.”

And finally, cyclones and quakes are both anxiety-provoking events, Andrews said. “It’s always unnerving to feel an earthquake. It added an extra stress that nobody needed.”

You can read more about the science of the quake here.