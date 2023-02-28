The Government's disaster recovery playbook, after the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has launched an international fundraising appeal following Cyclone Gabrielle, as well as a special Lotto draw to fund the recovery.

EXPLAINER: There’s no single roadmap for recovery after a disaster of Cyclone Gabrielle’s scale. But there is a playbook of sorts.

Both the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes have provided the Government a rough guide for what could be done to recover from the destructive cyclone, which has killed 11 people and caused untold damage from Northland to Hawke’s Bay.

On Monday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins replicated an initiative seen in the weeks after the 2011 earthquake in Christchurch: a global fundraiser to help pay for the rebuild.

“We know that there is more to come and there is more to do,” he said.

Here’s a short list of the decisions Cabinet will have to consider, as the recovery proceeds.

Red zoning

After the Christchurch earthquake, portions of suburbs in the city were sectioned off into a residential red zone, deemed no longer inhabitable. In the case of Christchurch, soil liquefaction made areas untenable to rebuild on.

In the case of Cyclone Gabrielle, it’s the risk posed by future storm events, particularly floods, which leaves the Government needing to consider a similar red-zoning process.

Professor Ilan Noy​, a Victoria Wellington expert in disaster economics, said such a managed retreat process would be needed for affected communities in places such as Hawke’s Bay and Auckland.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A view of the Esk Valley. Some flood-affected areas may be deemed no longer habitable, due to the risk of future flood events.

"I think many people understand that buyouts will be preferable for them, then staying, especially in places where there are repeated events.”

He said the red-zone process in Christchurch was “semi-mandatory”. People in those areas were asked to voluntarily take a payment for their land and deal with their insurance company for the value of their buildings, or take a Government buyout for land and buildings.

"But basically, people were led to understand that if they do not take it, their services are going to be disconnected, so they won't get access to water, and electricity.”

But, he said, a legal challenge determined councils did not have the authority to stop services to people residing in such an area. Councils should be legally empowered to take people “off the grid” if they remained in a red-zoned area.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Gerry Brownlee, in 2011 as earthquake recovery minister.

National Party MP Gerry Brownlee, who was the Canterbury earthquake recovery minister after the earthquakes, said it was important the Government set criteria for determining which areas were no longer viable – so decisions were not made arbitrarily.

“Make sure you leave as much choice for people as possible, in a very unpalatable situation.”

Hipkins on Monday said the Government was urgently working through what areas might be deemed unhabitable, with decisions to come “in the next month or so”.

“We've got to gather a bit more evidence before we are in the position of making those decisions. But I'm also mindful that people want to see decisions made as quickly as possible.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has ruled out, at this point, creating a cyclone recovery authority.

A reconstruction law

Brownlee said legislation was “absolutely essential” to get the recovery moving after the full extent of damage was understood. Trying to navigate the consenting processes across the affected councils would hinder the recovery’s speed.

In the case of repairing State Highway 1 along the Kaikōura coast, “a big chunk of that highway was shut for nearly three years, and there a piece of legislation went through the house that simply consented the work that they needed to do”.

Hipkins said it was “almost certain” the Government would pass law to make sure “that we can do what we need to do, when we need to do it”.

“The exact scope of that will depend on just how things shake down in the next few weeks. But I expect that we'll be bringing something before Parliament fairly soon.”

But the Government had decided, at this point, not to create an overarching recovery authority as the recovery would differ significantly across the various affected regions. Instead, a “unit” would be created in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to assist with co-ordinating central government agencies.

Brownlee said an “action-orientated” reconstruction authority should be on the table.

His Government created the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority, a state agency that oversaw the Government’s recovery efforts. A Queensland Reconstruction Authority had been created after destructive floods in that Australian state in 2010 and 2022.

The Government has created a “taskforce”, styled on a similar one created in Queensland after flooding, and it will report to a Cabinet committee of 12 ministers representing various affected regions, and departments that will be involved in the clean-up.

“There doesn’t seem to be a straight-line decision process. It’s not evident to me, anyway,” Brownlee said.

Supplied Victoria University of Wellington's chair in disaster economics, Professor Ilan Noy.

Levies and ‘ring-fenced’ funding

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has not ruled out imposing a “levy” – a time-limited tax – for the cyclone recovery. Another possibility could be “ring-fencing” a Government fund for spending on the recovery.

There was no such levy after the Christchurch earthquakes, with the Government allocating the $15 billion or so it spent from usual budgetary processes.

Noy said the recovery could be afforded, and he advised against a levy or the ring-fencing of recovery funds.

“The problem with a ring-fenced fund, is you set the amount in it and you don’t know if it’s the right amount. If it’s less than the right amount, then the recovery is underfunded, and if it’s more than the right amount, you end up spending money on low-priority, no-benefit projects.

“We don’t exactly know how much it will cost, and we wouldn’t know that for years.”

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Minister of Finance and Cyclone Recovery Grant Robertson and Minister for Regional Development Kiri Allan are making an announcement on Government support following Cyclone Gabrielle.

How to help people out

There will be a raft of smaller-scale initiatives needed to help people and businesses recover. Noy said programmes offering free legal advice, assistance with insurance claims, and legal mechanisms to resolve disputes would be needed.

Already there is the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service, a government organisation which helps people resolve disputes with insurance companies after natural disasters.

"What we see a lot of times in our rush to assist, justifiable rush to assist, we don't think well enough about reaching everyone, and especially reaching vulnerable communities and those that have a hard time navigating bureaucracies ... and then we have some people left behind,” Noy said.

“It’s better to establish those mechanisms from the start then to realise mid-way that you have a problem.”

Brownlee said: “We even went to the extent of organising summer programmes around Christchurch just to ensure that people in damaged homes weren't spending three weeks despairing of their situation, that they could get out and do things. Those types of things very important."

The fundraiser announced on Monday could contribute to this.

The Christchurch earthquake appeal attracted $105 million in donations, that went to projects including repairing riverbank walkways and building a music centre, as well as youth and community centres, business groups, and programmes supporting people in mental distress and hardship.

STUFF Chris Hipkins and Grant Robertson announce the first economic support package after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Deliberation versus speed

Noy said there was a trade-off between deliberation and consultation, and speed. Sometimes, deliberation and consultation won out, which in the long term might not serve the affected communities.

“In Christchurch, we did a lot of things, right, a few things wrong. But I think the bigger problem ... was not making sure that the process happened fast enough.

“The consequence of that is that 12 years later, Christchurch is still an unfinished reconstruction project. And to be quite honest, 12 years is too long ... some of that could have been averted with quicker decisions at various junctures and, in a few cases, different decisions.”