The 'Kraken' sub-variant is now New Zealand's dominant Covid strain — here's why that's not as scary as it sounds

The kraken is a fearsome mythical creature that now shares a name with a virus subvariant.

Out of the ‘variant soup’, one Covid-19 strain is emerging as the new dominant variety. Kate Newton reports.

The so-called ‘Kraken’ sub-variant now makes up about half of all Covid-19 cases sequenced in New Zealand – but its rapid dominance doesn’t necessarily herald a major new infection wave, a Covid mathematical modeller says.

Since it was first detected in October last year, XBB1.5 has spread rapidly around the world.

Despite finding a toehold in New Zealand late last year, though, sequenced cases of the sub-variant remained rare until recently.

Within the last two months, though, ‘Kraken’ has loomed out of the murk of variants circulating here to become the first truly dominant strain since BA.5 late last year.

It now makes up nearly half of all cases sequenced by the crown research institute Environmental Science and Research (ESR) each week.

Despite its alarming nickname, XBB1.5 is unlikely to lead to a major new wave of infections, University of Canterbury modeller Michael Plank says.

“I compare the situation to last July when the BA.5 variant first arrived... That was growing much, much faster relative to BA.2, which was the previous variant, so that was the reason we had quite a significant wave in July last year.

“This time it is growing, but it’s growing much more slowly, so I’m not expecting it to cause a significant wave.”

XBB1.5’s growth was likely due to a slight immune escape advantage, relative to some of the other variants swirling round, Plank said.

“If a variant is a little bit better at reinfecting people who’ve had Covid before, then that’s going to give it a bit of an edge, and that’s what we’re seeing here.”

Reinfections now make up 40 to 45% of all current infections in New Zealand, as immunity from both vaccination and natural infection wanes. At some stage all Covid infections will be reinfections.

XBB1.5 was a “recombinant”, Plank said: the result of two separate sub-variants converging back into the main XBB lineage – itself a descendant of the Omicron variant.

The World Health Organisation described it in January as “the most transmissible sub-variant which has been detected yet”.

Despite that, reported cases are still at some of the lowest levels in more than a year.

“Of course, we only know about the cases that people test for and report on, so it’s not a complete picture by any means,” Plank said.

There could be a bump in reported cases as people returned to school and university.

“There’s a few different factors at play there – I don’t think any of them are dramatic in the sense of causing a big wave.”

People should be prepared to see some increase over winter, though.

“Seasonality hasn’t played a huge role in the pandemic so far – it’s mainly been driven by new variants. But as we settle into a less dramatic situation it’s possible that seasonality will start to become more of an important driver.”

A larger than usual flu season could also be on the cards, as New Zealand faced its first winter since 2019 without border restrictions.

Hospitalisations remain comparatively high, but have been falling since the start of the year.

There was no data to suggest XBB1.5 was a more severe strain, Plank said. The same was also true of other variants still circulating.

“All Covid is bad Covid, but in terms of the major variants, I don’t think there’s any major differences in terms of how severe they are.”

However, the new bivalent booster available to many people from April 1 would help to protect against severe outcomes, he said.

“You can get your flu jab at the same time, which is really important.”