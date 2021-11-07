Explainer: The decades-long battle for gender self-identification

For many years, gender minorities have wanted the gender they identify as reflected on their birth certificates. The time has come, but not without controversy. Charlie Mitchell reports.

In 1982, Carmen Rupe applied for a new passport and made history.

Rupe, know simply as Carmen, was a celebrated entertainer and businesswoman in Wellington. She ran Carmen’s International Coffee Lounge, a nightclub and brothel, which operated in gleeful defiance of the conservative elements of New Zealand society.

Carmen’s passport application was unusual; so much so that a copy is held at Archives New Zealand, alongside other nationally significant documents.

While filling out her application, she first wrote male in the sex category but soon crossed it out. What if, instead, she had no listed sex at all?

Craig Simcox/Stuff Carmen Rupe, pictured in Wellington in 2006.

Doing so was technically possible under international law, but few had ever tried.

Officials agreed, conditional on Carmen providing multiple letters from medical professionals stating that she was a “transsexual” who was intending to have surgery.

She had lived as a woman, and presented as female, for decades. As one doctor wrote in support: “Under the circumstances, it would be embarrassing for her sex to be shown as male on her passport.”

More than a year later, after a back and forth between New Zealand and Australian officials (Carmen lived in Sydney), she collected her New Zealand passport, her sex listed as “-”.

ARCHIVES NEW ZEALAND Carmen Rupe’s application for a new passport, with the sex marker crossed out.

Today, the process is easier, requiring a statutory declaration. The same process applies to driving licences (physical licences don’t note gender or sex, but the attached records do). This is called self-ID.

Birth certificates are different. Unlike passports and driving licences, they do not expire, and cannot be cancelled. It is the only document every person born in Aotearoa New Zealand is entitled to as a birthright.

By convention, a birth certificate is meant to be a snapshot in time. They can be changed, but not easily. One example is through adoption: the names of the child’s adopted parents replace those of their birth parents.

Jack Body/Stuff Carmen Rupe was a drag queen, Wellington mayoral candidate, Kings Cross personality and equal rights campaigner.

Changing the sex on your birth certificate is also possible, but it’s similar to the process Carmen went through 40 years ago. It runs through the Family Court, and requires an applicant to prove they’ve undergone medical treatment to align their sex and gender identity. Around 20 people go through this process annually.

There are plans to change this. The Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Bill​ (BDMRR) will allow anyone to change the listed sex on their birth certificate through a statutory declaration; the same process used for passports and driving licences.

ARCHIVES NEW ZEALAND/Stuff Carmen Rupe applied for a passport with no listed gender in the early 1980s, making history.

Why is self-ID important?

Firstly, it’s important not to conflate two concepts – biological sex and gender identity.

Sex is usually tied to biological factors, including a person’s genes, chromosomes, and reproductive organs at birth.

Gender identity is the inner, psychological sense of gender, and has no single cause; it appears to be a mixture of biological, environmental and social factors. Research suggests children become aware of gender identity between the ages of three and five. From then on, it becomes rigid, but not unchangeable.

When someone is born, they are assigned a gender, based on their biological sex (usually male or female). For most, their sex and gender identity are the same.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Babies are assigned a gender at birth, based on their biological sex (usually male or female).

That’s not true for everyone. Trans, non-binary, takatāpui, intersex and gender-fluid people (henceforth referred to as gender minorities) have a gender identity that may not fit the binary based on biological sex.

Hence, the argument for self-ID – that people have a right to have their gender identity reflected on their documentation, rather than be forever defined by their biological characteristics at birth.

This is particularly important for people with gender dysphoria, a medical condition in which a person feels intense unease about the mismatch between their gender identity and their biological sex.

In an essay, the writer Andrea Long Chu described the feeling of dysphoria as “like being unable to get warm, no matter how many layers you put on. It feels like hunger without appetite.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Rainbow charity InsideOUT staff, Alex Kerr, left, Rebecca Lauryssen, Compass Wilts-Ramsay, Tabby Besley, Rosie Leadbitter, Edie Freeman and Neo Kenny, celebrating the NZ Census including questions on sexual orientation and gender identity for the first time.

What’s wrong with the existing system?

The requirement to prove to a judge that medical treatment has been undertaken is problematic, and the court system can be intimidating and expensive.

Kate Scarlet, a lawyer and co-founder of Naming NZ, a charity that helps gender minorities change their identity documents, says the process is particularly difficult for those with little experience of the legal system.

“You also need to get medical evidence, and you usually need to pay to get a doctor or a surgeon to write that up and submit it with your application.

“That in itself is a financial barrier, particularly if you're going with specialists, which is often what the court would like to see.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson college students Felix Cuff, left, Lilith Wiegand, Erin Du Plessis, River Day and Ra Edmonds with a transgender pride flag. The students supported a petition to Parliament for gender-diverse teenagers to be allowed to attend a co-ed school, when their only in-zone school options are single-sex schools.

The requirement for medical evidence excludes people who can’t, or don’t want to, physically transition. What counts as sufficient medical treatment is also unclear, and is mostly at the discretion of a judge. It could mean hormone replacement therapy or genital reconstruction.

If it’s the latter, only around 14 operations are publicly funded annually, and the wait-list is more than 250 places long. Due to Covid-19, only five surgeries happened in 2020.

Another problem is that you can only change your listed sex to “male” or “female”. An “indeterminate” marker does exist, but getting one has been described as “so difficult as to be functionally impossible”.

“We have many clients who would like to [change their birth certificate] and can't because their gender isn't legally recognised yet,” Scarlet says.

The Counting Ourselves survey, a research project about gender minorities, found that 83 per cent of those who responded did not have their gender identity correctly noted on their birth certificate. A major reason was the lack of non-binary choices. The online survey was completed by 1178 respondents.

It found that people who struggled to change their ID documents did worse off on a range of health factors.

“Those who faced barriers trying to do this had higher reported psychological distress, which includes depression and anxiety,” says Jack Byrne, a senior research officer for Counting Ourselves.

“They were more than twice as likely to report suicidal ideation and three times as likely to have attempted suicide.

SUPPLIED Jack Byrne, Counting Ourselves researcher.

“We know that trans people face serious mental health inequities. Our research findings are consistent with the hypothesis that having IDs that don’t match your gender contributes to those inequities.”

How did this proposed law change come about?

The bill came to life in 2017, and made no mention of self-ID. It had been envisioned as a rewrite of a 1995 law that mostly concerned access to information.

The bill passed its first reading, then went to a select committee. The committee recommended a major addition: A process for sex self-ID on birth certificates.

Such laws exist in around 15 countries, plus the Australian states of Victoria and Tasmania.

In Aotearoa, the push for such a change dates back to 2008, when simplifying changes to ID documents was recommended by a landmark inquiry by the Human Rights Commission.

The addition of self-ID to the BDMRR bill caused then-internal affairs minister Tracey Martin to hit pause, on the basis the bill had substantially changed from what had been passed and further consultation was required.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Then-internal affairs minister Tracey Martin hit pause on the legislation after the addition of gender self ID.

The proposed law has since been amended slightly and gone through a truncated submissions process.

All signs point to the law passing this year, meaning people of various gender identities will soon be able to change the sex on their birth certificates with relative ease.

Hang on, aren’t you mixing up gender and sex, after saying not to do that?

Yes, and this is one of the quirks of the bill. It allows people to change the listed sex on their birth certificate to align with their gender identity, even though the two concepts are separate.

The Government knows this but argues it’s a necessary problem. Birth certificates only have a sex category. The alternative would be to add a gender category, or remove the sex category, from every birth certificate, which would be a significant change.

Basically, the bill is asking us to pretend “sex” on a birth certificate means “gender identity”. There exists an argument that sex should be removed from birth certificates, but that’s out of scope for this bill.

Some critics have concerns about this conflation, given it can further cause confusion about the difference between biological sex and gender identity.

Does anyone have problems with this proposed law?

Yes. Most prominent among the critics is Speak Up For Women (SUFW), a group formed in opposition to the sex self-ID provisions in the bill.

The group comprises mostly gender-critical feminists, who believe biological sex is important and should not be superseded by self-declared gender identity.

Supplied Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre was lit up with the colours of the trans flag when Speak Up For Women used it as a venue.

There are other women’s groups opposing the law, including Women’s Liberation Aotearoa, Lesbian Rights Alliance Aotearoa, and Save Women’s Sports Australia. A group called Feminist Older Women Lobbyists, comprising prominent feminists, also raised concerns but did not outright oppose it. (There are many feminists who support the law, too.)

Like any social movement, there are differences of opinion and approach among gender-critical activists.

At the extreme end, some reject the notion of gender identity entirely.

The more moderate view is that expanding rights of gender minorities through self-ID comes at the expense of the rights of cis women and girls, and their rights deserve to be protected, too.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Transgender rights supporters protest against the Speak Up For Women group and the council decision allowing it to hold a public meeting in Nelson.

The proposed law has been opposed by social conservative groups such as Family First, as well as several churches.

This unusual coalition between radical feminists and social conservatives speaks to how fractious this issue has become.

What are their objections?

There are various arguments, but they generally boil down to one: That biological sex is important, particularly when it comes to protecting the rights of women and girls.

Groups such as SUFW argue that allowing someone to be legally recognised as a woman through a simplified process undermines the existence of sex-separated spaces and services.

They argue that if there was a dispute about someone’s gender identity – say, if a cis man (cis being the opposite of trans, in which someone’s gender identity and sex align) sought to access a women’s gym or refuge whilst pretending to be a woman and the service objected – a birth certificate could not be used to settle the dispute.

Transgender rights activists protest in Nelson against a decision to allow Speak Up For Women to hire a council venue.

Because all meaningful ID documents would reflect gender identity, and not biological sex, it would mean the end of sex-separated spaces for women, critics say. If there is no way to arbitrate whether someone is male or female, then spaces reserved only for males or females cannot exist.

“This bill sends the message that the Government believes people with a penis have the right to undress in front of young girls,” says Beth Johnson, spokeswoman for SUFW.

“We, however, believe that sometimes bodies matter more than identities.”

There are others who have no material objection to the bill but see it as a proxy for the growing liberalisation of attitudes towards gender norms, and oppose it on those grounds.

Others have come to associate self-ID with broader cultural issues, such as ‘cancel culture’.

STUFF The results of Counting Ourselves, New Zealand's first transgender health survey, have been released.

What about the bill’s supporters?

Rainbow groups and others that represent gender minorities support it and have been arguing for such a provision for many years.

It has also drawn support from officials at the Treasury and the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA). Each department examined the bill and, for the most part, rejected critics’ arguments. Treasury said “the risks, if they exist, are low” in regard to the law being abused by men seeking access to women’s spaces (the DIA said it found no evidence of this happening already).

The Human Rights Commission is also in favour, as is the National Council for Women, Family Planning, and the Māori Women’s Welfare League.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti is leading the bill's passage through Parliament.

Supporters say self-ID is vital to preserve the wellbeing of gender minorities, and birth certificates are rarely, if ever, required to access a sex-segregated space or service. Their significance is mostly symbolic.

Passports and driving licences – the most commonly used forms of ID, given they include photographs – have allowed for self-ID since 2012 without any known, widespread problems. Someone can access a public bathroom, changing room, or refuge according to their gender identity, and there are few instances where a birth certificate takes precedence over other ID.

Nelson protestors opposing the local council’s decision to allow Speak Up For Women to hire a council building.

Does the bill have problems?

Yes, and there are recurring criticisms from those who otherwise support it.

One is that it doesn’t apply to people not born in New Zealand, even if they are citizens or permanent residents. This is because Parliament doesn’t think it can legislate changes to birth certificates issued in other countries.

This raises a human rights question, given it is generally accepted that countries cannot grant fewer rights to citizens based on where they were born.

Another contentious point is age. The self-ID process would be different for adults, 16 and 17-year-olds, and those under 15.

Adults can make a simple statutory declaration. Sixteen and 17-year-olds must have consent from a qualified adult, such as a guardian or a doctor, in support. Younger people cannot make their own application; it must be filed by their guardian, with support from a third party.

Research shows that many gender minorities are younger, meaning it is likely many will have to go through the more arduous process. For those with an unsupportive whānau – a group that already endures an increased mental health burden – the barrier may further impact their health.

Transgender rights protesters outside the Trafalgar Hall in Trafalgar St, Nelson.

Why has this been such a heated issue?

Gender identity has been used as fodder for the endlessly raging culture wars.

When the bill was opened to public submissions it received nearly 7000 submissions.

For some gender minorities, it has invited criticism and scrutiny of their very existence. Some critics wilfully misgender and deadname gender minorities, adding to the significant emotional burden they already face.

The Counting Ourselves survey in 2018 found young trans people were four times more likely to experience depression than cisgendered people, and most reported discrimination.

Critics have also been subject to threats, as well as protests and boycotts.

SUFW has been denied the use of some public facilities for meetings. It was barraged with complaints about its billboard advertising campaign and faced protests outside one of its events in Wellington. Some members had their jobs threatened.

What happens next?

The bill is likely to pass into law, in some form. All parties in Parliament have offered their support.

In its current form, the bill would be reviewed in five years, to ensure it is working as it should.