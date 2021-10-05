Why New Zealand's Covid-19 elimination strategy is over

In mid-August, Jacinda Ardern insisted we were sticking with elimination. On Monday, she announced a new approach. What happened? Keith Lynch explains.

What is/was the elimination strategy?

This was New Zealand's approach to tackling the pandemic – made feasible by the Aotearoa's relative geographical seclusion, shutting the borders early last year, and strictly managed isolation and quarantine facilities. It was all about keeping Covid-19 out and using lockdowns and contact tracing/quarantine to get rid of it when it showed up.

Epidemiologist Sir David Skegg explained it succinctly in his recent advice to the government on reopening the borders. He pointed to April 20 last year when Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield stated: “The elimination approach focuses on a zero tolerance towards new cases, rather than a goal of no new cases.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: ‘Prepare for the inevitability of community transmission’

* Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kills the elimination strategy, but the restrictions won't end

* Covid-19: New Zealand's elimination strategy explained

* Covid-19 NZ: Judith Collins says Government has abandoned elimination strategy

* Covid-19: Eliminating Delta from community hard but still feasible, experts say



On Monday, however, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern essentially put an end to elimination in announcing the roadmap out of lockdown for Auckland. This outbreak, it appears, cannot be stamped out.

“It's clear that a long period of heavy restrictions has not got us to zero cases. But it's OK ... elimination was important because we didn't have vaccinations. Now we do. So we can begin to change the way we do things,” she said.

There’s a little nuance here. The government is still isolating cases and contact tracing. This is important, but the ultimate goal of stamping out the virus is no longer realistic.

To be clear, the strategy was very successful for many months – it saved lives, allowed for long stretches of normality and propped up strong economic performance. It also gave us time to vaccinate before the seemingly inevitable incursion of the Delta variant.

Ardern says it was always the plan to move to do something else?

In mid-August, Ardern announced a phased reopening of the borders and insisted the government could maintain elimination – at least for the time being.

She did not know it at the time, but the Delta variant was spreading in Auckland.

On August 17, a 58-year-old man tested positive for the virus and Ardern immediately announced alert level 4 for the whole country. The plan was to go hard and go early to stamp out Covid-19. It made perfect sense at the time as vaccination rates were so low that they would do little to stop the spread. Only about 32 per cent of the entire population had been given a first dose and less than 20 per cent had a second.

So what went wrong?

The big difference this time was the Delta variant. There are three things about this version of Covid-19 that make it incredibly tough to stamp out

Firstly, the R number, the average number of people one infected person passes the virus on to. The R number for Delta is about 6 – which makes it much more infectious than the earlier variants. (It was about 2.5 at the start of the pandemic.)

The other problem is something called the serial interval – which is the gap between onset of Covid-19 symptoms in Person 1 and Person 2, who is infected by Person 1. The serial interval for Delta is thought to be about 2.5 to four days, which means it moves quicker than the earlier versions. Theirs was about 7. Its sheer speed and infectiousness makes it incredibly difficult for contact tracers to get ahead of the spread.

Finally, there's what's called the K number, which defines why some cases spread the virus to a lot of people and others do not. For the early variants, the K number was thought to be about 0.1, meaning that about 80 per cent of transmissions are caused by about 10-20 per cent of people. Simply put, that means a lot of people got the virus but did not pass it on. For example, at the start of 2020, New Zealand saw 277 separate introductions of the virus. Only 19 per cent of those resulted in more than one additional case. But as we've seen in this outbreak, particularly among large households, Delta is very good at creating clusters. As government advisor Rodney Jones said, the data suggest Delta has fewer “fizzers” – incidents where the virus essentially burns out.

But I thought it'd be like measles?

Yeah, in her speech about reopening New Zealand, Ardern spoke of stamping out Covid-19 like we stamp out measles. “Measles is both incredibly infectious but also potentially deadly for a young unvaccinated child. When we have outbreaks in New Zealand, we contact-trace, and we isolate. These are the public health tools that in the absence of lockdowns, we will absolutely continue to use,” Ardern said at the time.

This was always a strange comparison. The main reason being the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine used to combat that virus is much more effective at preventing infection. According to the Ministry of Health, after one dose of the MMR vaccine, about 95 per cent of people are protected from measles. After two doses, more than 99 per cent of people are protected.

The Covid-19 vaccines are incredibly effective at stopping serious illness but nowhere near as good as the MMR vaccine at stopping spread. To be fair to Ardern, she always envisaged trying to stamp out a Delta outbreak at incredibly high vaccination levels, which we are not at yet. Even though the vaccines are not perfect (no vaccines are), incredibly high rates would still have significantly reduced the chance of the virus spreading.

So it may have been that a world-class contact tracing team, other public health restrictions like limits on mass gathering (even light lockdowns) and incredibly high vaccination levels may have resulted in an outbreak being eliminated.

We never envisaged these terms of surrender.

But as a number of international experts asked at the time: what was the end point? Do you do that forever?

So now we're in a limbo. Elimination is no more, but vaccination rates are simply not high enough to open up Auckland in a meaningful way.

But we were getting on top of it?

The earlier move from level 4 to level 3 signalled a different approach from the government even though it did not explicitly say it was giving up on elimination. The actual changes announced on Monday appear more dramatic than they are.

Yes, there are three steps introduced within alert level 3. But it remains to be seen if the second and third steps – which involve opening retail or hospitality – happen anytime soon. Bloomfield says the steps could last four to eight weeks.

It seems to be lost on many that Auckland is still in level 3 and the first set of changes that allow outdoor “catch-ups” from no more than two households, and limited early education centre re-openings, are unlikely to drive much more community spread (assuming people actually follow the rules).

The risk of outdoor transmission is actually still quite low – not zero but low. Yes, you may remember reports of people passing the virus through fleeting transmission early in the New South Wales outbreak, but these cases happened indoors.

And as Dr Jin Russell, Developmental Paediatrician at the University of Auckland says: “When children are infected with Covid-19, they fortunately typically experience a mild or asymptomatic illness. Hospitalisation of children can occur, but this is uncommon. Children with pre-existing health conditions are at higher risk of severe illness, similar to the pattern seen for other respiratory viruses.

“Overall, the plan to re-open education settings is a reasonable move. Overseas experience has shown that the harm to children from prolonged school closures is significant. Schools provide so much more than formal education,” Russell says.

“Schools are ‘essential services’ for children, necessary for children's wellbeing, learning, socialisation, and development. However, we need to immediately take steps to ensure that schools open in the safest way possible. The direction of transmission in school settings is first adult-to-adult, then adult-to-child, and lastly child-to-child.”

The big issue, then, is if people see these rule changes as permission to veer back towards normality.

Several of the critics of yesterday’s moves were seemingly nonplussed when Ardern announced the move to level 3. But that was the much more dramatic shift, as it allowed hundreds of thousands of people to go back to work.

As my colleague political editor Luke Malpass wrote at the time: “The change (to Level 3) does not indicate an end to the elimination strategy. Yet. What it does indicate is a higher level of official comfort with the Covid-19 cases that are still emerging in Auckland, which have averaged around 20 per day for a couple of weeks now.”

Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the post cabinet press conference on October 4.

Would staying in level 4 have worked?

We'll never know. At the time of the alert level change, the government argued the vast majority of new cases were essentially expected – mostly household contacts of people who already had Covid-19. There was also the point Professor Michael Baker made that transmission was happening in groups of marginalised people who simply do not care about alert levels. We've seen, for example, transmission in gangs and people in transitional housing.

Professor Michael Plank told me that we may have stamped the virus out if Auckland remained in Level 4. But then again, he added, that there were signs the R number had moved above 1 before the change to level 3. If the R number is above 1, the virus is spreading. We may have simply found ourselves in this spot or similar, no matter what happened.

Baker made the point that there was probably an opportunity to stop the outbreak – a short window where a focus on people in emergency or transitional housing, gang associates and those with mental health, drug or alcohol issues may have eliminated the outbreak. But that moment has almost certainly passed.

So what now?

Delta is here, and it’s incredibly unlikely we get back to zero cases. We need to keep vaccinating to protect people from severe illness and death and to reduce the risk of infection. But the vaccines will almost certainly have to be supplemented by ongoing public health measures to keep Covid under control. That's the thing. The change in approach doesn't mean life as normal. It means suppressing the virus and finding a way to coexist with it – like most of the rest of the world.

What that looks like in the medium to long-term, we'll see. But do not bank on normality any time soon.