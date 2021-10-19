Labour and National's plan to increase housing density by cutting regulation and sticking it to NIMBYs

A law change will allow landowners in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch to build up to three storeys without resource consent.

Suburbs all over New Zealand could look very different in a couple of years thanks to a sweeping new housing policy introduced by both Labour and National on Tuesday. Henry Cooke explains how this new war on NIMBYs will work.

Building a house in New Zealand is hard. Building a townhouse is far harder.

Labour and National are looking to change that. The parties have struck bipartisan deal looking to allow far more housing to be built in urban areas, particularly medium-density housing like townhouses or apartments, in suburbs where only standard houses are allowed now.

The deal hopes to do this by radically altering the core presumption of planning rules, so that the default option for councils is to allow new housing to be built, rather than to disallow it.

The exact way it does this is fairly complex, but could have a large impact on your neighbourhood – and your ability to afford a house. Analysis suggests it could result in up to 105,000 new dwellings over the next eight years.

Here’s a deeper dive into how this all works.

What is the problem that this tries to fix?

The heart of this deal is a plan to stop so-called “NIMBYs” from stopping new housing being built.

NIMBY stands for “Not In My Backyard” – it’s a pejorative term for those who object to new housing, particularly higher-density housing, being built in their neighbourhood.

Currently so-called NIMBYs have a fair bit of power. Their neighbourhood may already be zoned as a single-family area, which basically means anyone wanting to build something other than a standard house with a garden has to apply for a resource consent.

Councils can reject that resource consent for a multitude of reasons, and can also ask for changes. Part of that process is generally asking for written consent from neighbours who might be affected by said development – say by losing some sunlight.

Supplied/Supplied The kind of three-story townhouse the plan is looking to encourage.

Even if you do that, councils can ask for the consent to be “notified” if they believe it will affect a wider community.

This means that you have to publicly announce whatever you’re building, and then allow time for other interested parties, such as neighbours, to object if they wish to.

That can spiral out into a hearing in front of a council panel who can make a final decision. (This decision can be appealed to the Environment Court and then the High Court if either side disagrees).

Matt Prasad, an urban designer in Auckland, told Stuff this kind of thing could easily add up to $50,000 and months of time, even if it eventually got through.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour’s Megan Woods and National’s Judith Collins announcing the plan together.

How does it look to fix that?

The deal has two prongs.

The first is a new law aimed at allowing far more medium-density housing by creating a “right to build” certain types of housing.

Specifically: medium-density housing. Every council in a “tier 1” city – Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, and Christchurch – will be required to allow medium-density housing on all residential land without that resource consent process.

The medium-density housing in question will have to meet certain parameters.

It can be up to three-storeys high and cover up to 50 per cent of a plot of land. It can feature up to three units, although each one will need some type of outdoor area. It has to sit at least a metre away from side boundaries and 2.5 metres from a front boundary.

If councils wish to, they can amend these requirements to make them more permissive – ie allowing higher buildings – but they are not allowed to make them less permissive.

In practice this will probably mean more townhouses with multiple units in each building, rather than stonking big apartment blocks.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Government are looking to let suburbia get far denser.

That’s what the other prong looks to do. The Government is also bringing forward its National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) by a year.

This is a separate plan that attempts to force councils to allow more higher-density housing in specific urban areas – basically places that are in the central city or in walking distance from major transport links.

It does that by taking away two tools councils can currently use to limit that development: Height limits of less than six storeys, and carparking requirements.

So the NPS-UD forces far higher density on councils – but on a much more prescriptive set of land. Think apartments in the CBD; townhouses in the suburbs.

Won’t that just mean more shoddy buildings? What about erosion?

Building consent – an entirely different matter – will still be required. This means developers will not be able to just ignore the Building Code and build houses that aren’t weathertight or are earthquake-prone.

Councils and “NIMBYs” will have some limited avenues of appeal. Councils can decide to not allow development if there is a good reason such as a natural hazard or heritage value.

This could include something like sea-level rise. Councils would be allowed to stop major new developments right on the shoreline.

And councils will have a process to go through to make these changes to their district plans, that will include hearings with interested parties.

Instead of the usual Resource Management Act (RMA) process, this will be a new streamlined process with an independent hearing panel set up by each council.

If there is an impasse between the council and the panel the Minister for the Environment – currently David Parker – will have the final say.

And once the plan is in place, that’s it. If the proposed building meets the requirements it is “non-notifiable” – there is a right to build.

When is this all happening?

Not overnight. The Government is keen to pass the bill enabling more medium-density housing by the end of the year, and see councils start to implement it from August 2022.

But that process to get it into plans could still take another year after that – although in the meantime the Government is keen for councils to consent projects as if it was already in place.

The wider changes under the NPS-UD aren’t set to come into effect in district plans until August 2023, as these require more consultation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods and National leader Judith Collins at the announcement on Tuesday.

So will this bring the cost of houses down?

A cost-benefit analysis completed by PWC and SensePartners on the medium density proposal suggests it will see between 48,200 and 105,500 new dwellings built over the next eight years.

This includes between 28,000 and 54,000 homes in Auckland, between 6500 and 14,000 in Wellington, and between 6500 and 17,200 in Christchurch.

But would this actually bring current house prices down? Not quite. Instead, the analysis suggests house prices would not rise by as fast as they would if the policy was not in place. But they would not actually drop.

By 2043, the analysis suggests this will prevent quite a lot of wealth being transferred to property owners – $198 billion, or about $161,000 per current household in those urban areas covered.

Why did Labour and National do this together? Don’t Labour have a majority?

They do! Labour could pass this bill next week if it wanted to. With its majority it can do basically anything – for now.

But changes like this need to endure between governments if they are really going to change behaviour.

If you’re a developer looking to invest differently based on this change, it’s going to be much harder for you to do that if the main opposition party is saying they will reverse it the moment they get into power. So building bipartisan consensus will help the thing stick.

The other useful thing this provides Labour is political cover.

This change could prove very controversial, as a lot of homeowners in leafy suburbs realise they might be about to see townhouses built on either side of them. With National buying into the plan, that anger doesn’t have an easy political outlet – other than ACT, the only party that is possibly against these changes.

Conversely, National get political cover for something that could see a lot of their voting base – typically wealthier homeowners – quite upset. It’s a win-win for each party.