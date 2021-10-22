Covid-19 NZ: How the traffic light system will work, and what New Zealand needs to do to reach it

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare announce the next phase of the Government's Covid-19 response (full announcement).

The alert level system is on the way out. The Government unveiled a new traffic light system to protect Kiwis from Covid-19 on Friday, and a target for us to reach there. Henry Cooke answers all your questions about it.

The Government has announced a new traffic light system of restrictions to replace the alert level framework once the country hits 90 per cent vaccination rates in every region.

The system would eliminate almost all lockdowns and generally see schools open all the time, allowing far more freedoms than alert level 3.

A new 'traffic light' system for managing Covid-19 will - eventually - replace the existing alert levels.

It has strong differences built-in for those who are vaccinated and those who are not. Vaccinated people will enjoy close to normal life under the traffic light system, while unvaccinated people will not.

Here are the key questions about the new system, answered.

What do each of the traffic lights mean? Is red a lockdown?

The new traffic light system essentially acknowledges the reality of the elimination strategy being over: Some community spread of Covid-19 is allowed under every traffic light.

The focus moves to protecting the healthcare system and the population who is most at risk – as the new system will only kick in if most people are vaccinated anyway.

Localised lockdowns would still be in the toolkit, but not huge national ones.

Instead, restrictions would step up between something like 1.5 and 2.5 across the three lights, with far more restrictions for those who are unvaccinated.

The country could be in multiple lights at once, much as it can be in multiple alert levels at once. However, vaccinated people are likely to be much freer to travel in between these regions.

At all settings scanning in is required, and masks are required on flights for all levels.

The key to freedom: Vaccine certificates

Before detailing each light, let’s talk about vaccine certificates a bit more.

The Government has been working on a digital vaccine pass for a while now. You can actually go and see a beta version of your own one here.

Under every light in the new system, far more freedom would be available to those who are vaccinated, and businesses who decide to require vaccinations.

You will be able to either print out your vaccine certificate or just keep it on your phone - and then have it scanned by a business or venue with a cellphone. This system isn’t quite in place yet but the Government has promised it will be ready before the traffic light system comes in.

Vaccine certificates won’t be required everywhere. The Government says they will never be used for essential services like supermarkets or pharmacies. Conversely, large events like concerts will be required to use them. But for most cafes, churches, and other venues, their use will be voluntary, with a huge carrot. If you’re using them, it will allow you to operate far more freely.

The red light: Healthcare system at risk

The red light is likely where Auckland will start. This is the setting in place for when there is a fairly large outbreak in the community underway, and it risks overwhelming the healthcare system.

This is not a lockdown however. Visiting family members etc would not be banned, although larger gatherings would be curtailed.

Under this setting, schools and early childhood centres would remain open, but with some public health measures in place – think masks and cohorting. Tertiary education would also be allowed, but with vaccine requirements for in-person learning.

People would be encouraged to work from home, but not need to – a bit like level 3 now.

Retail could remain open with capacity limits and a mask requirement.

If a venue is using vaccine certificates, it could operate at something like level 2. Hospitality and events venues could have 100 people seated, with one metre distancing. Gatherings, church services, and gyms could operate with a similar limit. Close contact businesses like hairdressers could operate with some limits.

For venues that opt not to use vaccine certificates, things are closer to level 3.

Hospitality could only offer contactless service – so pickups and delivery. Hairdressers and gyms and the like cannot operate. And gatherings for things like weddings or church services would have a limit of 10 people.

The orange light: More risk of serious community transmission

The orange light is intended for use when there is some community transmission of Covid-19, and it is putting some pressure on the healthcare system – but not enough to overwhelm it.

Like under red or alert level 2, masks are required on public transport and in retail. Retail can be open with capacity limits.

However, for venues that use vaccine certificates, there are no limits. Hospitality venues could have as many people as they wanted inside, and they don't need to be masked or sitting. Gyms could run at full capacity. You can host your huge wedding with no limit.

For venues that choose not to use vaccine certificates, life is tougher. Hospitality remains contactless only - so pickup and delivery. Gatherings like worship services or weddings are limited to 50 people. Gyms and other close-contact businesses cannot open without a vaccine certificate.

The green light: Some isolated community transmission

The green light is for when Covid-19 spread is isolated, with hospitalisations at a manageable level.

Under this setting masks are only required on flights. Retail, workplaces, and schools are all open with no limits or controls. Scanning in is still required.

Like under the orange light, any venue using vaccine certificates can operate freely with no limits.

Any venue not using vaccine certificates still faces some restrictions, similar to level 2.

Hospitality venues can operate but can only allow in 100 guests, who have to be seated and distanced. Gatherings and events can happen but again – only with 100 people. Gyms can operate with up to 100 people.

When will this new system start?

The Government has set a target to switch over from the alert level system to the new traffic light system: 90 per cent of the 12+ population fully vaccinated with both doses.

That isn’t a blunt target – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wants every district health board (DHB) in the country to reach 90 per cent of its own eligible population before the whole country moves to the new system.

This means that even if the country as a whole hits 90 per cent, some slower DHBs could hold back the new system.

So one DHB could hold back everyone? What about Auckland?

There are some caveats.

One is that if Auckland reaches 90 per cent in each of its three DHBs, it will be allowed to switch over to the new system early – in recognition of how much harder it is for the city to stay in lockdown, especially if it is mostly protected from the virus. In this (quite likely) scenario, a border between Auckland and the rest of the country would remain.

Ardern also said there could be a case to be made for the South Island moving early if it hits 90 per cent in its DHBs, given the South Island border is fairly easy to police.

She said Cabinet would check in on progress on November 28 and would be “pragmatic” about moving the country into the new system if some DHBs were not quite there. So if everyone is at 90 per cent but a few DHBs are at 88 per cent, that might be okay.

The Government is also retaining the ability to put lowly-vaccinated populations into localised, very strict lockdowns, meaning there’s still some protection available to be used on communities with low vaccination rates if needed.

What about Māori? And 5-12-year-olds?

The Government opted not to set a specific Māori target, arguing that doing so risks vilifying the Māori community in the eyes of some people.

It also argues that getting to 90 per cent in each DHB will necessarily mean getting a high Māori rate. Over half of Tairāwhiti, for example, are Māori. So there’s no way the DHB will get to 90 per cent vaccination without getting a high rate of Māori.

If the Government starts vaccinating under-12s before we reach this traffic light system, they won’t count as part of the campaign. That means the goalposts won't suddenly be shifted. (While we’re talking eligible population, it should be noted that the Government will be using the Health Service User population to make its decisions, not the Statistics NZ projection for those aged 12+.)

How far away are we from reaching the target?

The most recent DHB-level data we have on vaccinations is from Tuesday. (We will start getting daily updates soon.) It’s also still clumped together for the Auckland and Wellington DHBs.

As of Tuesday, no DHB had reached 90 per cent for double doses. But Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch were all pretty close to it for first dose. Auckland and Wellington were at about 70 per cent second dose.

Meanwhile, some DHBs like Tairāwhiti were still at just 74.5 per cent for first dose. Given you are supposed to wait three weeks between doses, that could mean it is quite a while before some DHBs reach 90 per cent second dose – if they ever do at all.

What about international travel and MIQ?

No news on this front. The Government is looking to make an announcement about this next week, with a likely view to shortening the MIQ stay for some travellers. But at this point the border system would operate independently of the traffic light system.

What about vaccine mandates for staff?

The Government is also looking to provide more clarity to businesses soon about whether they can require vaccines for their staff.

Some businesses have used health and safety law as it stands and are already requiring them – like Russell McVeagh and The Warehouse.

But not every company has the legal expertise that these huge businesses do. More clarity – and possibly a law change – is supposedly on the way.