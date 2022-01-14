Covid-19: Everything you need to know about vaccinations for under 12s

In just a few days, about 476,000 children aged between 5-11 will become eligible for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

More than half a million vaccines arrived in New Zealand over the weekend, ahead of the vaccination roll-out widening to those 5-11 from Monday.

Here we unpack what you need to know about the vaccine, what clinical trials found, how to book, and how to talk to your kids about the roll-out.

The kid-sized Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is one-third the size of the adolescent or adult dose.

The dose and timing

The Pfizer vaccine used for under 12-year-olds is specially formulated for children, with a lower dose and smaller volume. It is one-third of the dose given to adults.

Children aged 5-11 need two doses of the vaccine.

It is recommended that the doses are given at least eight weeks apart, however the interval can be shortened to three weeks (21 days) if needed – such as if a child is starting immune suppression treatment.

Children under the age of 11 are not eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Ministry of Health says if a child has their second dose after turning 12, they should still complete the course with the paediatric formulation.

What do we know about the vaccine’s safety, efficacy, and risks in kids?

Clinical trials found the Pfizer vaccine was 90.7 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19 disease.

For 5- to 11-year-old trial, participants were randomised to either receive two doses of vaccine 21 days apart, or a placebo: 1517 children received the vaccine, and 751 children received the placebo.

No participants developed severe Covid-19, information published by the Ministry of Health says.

The trials found vaccine side effects were generally mild, and similar to those seen with the full dose in teens and adults.

Commonly reported side effects in the clinical trials include injection site pain (a sore arm), redness and swelling, fatigue, headache, muscle and/or joint pain, chills, fever, swollen lymph nodes, nausea and decreased appetite. Most went away within one to two days.

Dr Jin Russell, a developmental paediatrician at Starship Children’s Hospital, says clinical trial and real world data shows the children’s vaccine has an “excellent safety profile”.

A recent Centres for Disease Control report reviewed a breakdown of adverse events in children aged 5-11 from the first 8.7 million doses given in the United States.

About one in 10 children needed to skip a day of school, so parents should prepare for their children to be tired, Russell says. About one in about 100 got an inflamed lymph node, which settled on its own.

An increased risk of heart inflammation (myocarditis, pericarditis, or both) has been observed in people who have received mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, particularly males under 30 years of age after the second dose.

Russell said myocarditis after vaccination is “incredibly rare”. No cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were reported among 3082 Pfizer clinical trial participants aged 5 to 11. More information on myocarditis can be found on the Ministry of Health website.

The CDC report found there were 11 verified reports of myocarditis after more than 8 million doses given. Seven people had recovered, and four were recovering at the time of reporting.

Russell says it is important to note that Covid-19 itself can cause myocarditis, and does so more frequently than vaccination.

Why is it important to vaccinate children?

Covid-19 generally causes mild or asymptomatic illness in children – often similar to a cold.

Russell says one of the key reasons for vaccinating children is to reduce infection, which will help protect their wider household from Covid.

The Pfizer vaccine protects children against the rare chance of severe disease from Covid. Australian data shows about 1 per cent of children infected with Covid-19 have required hospital admission.

Omicron changes things: there is evidence of reduced vaccine efficacy against symptomatic disease from two doses of Pfizer against the strain compared to Delta, and the same can be expected in children, Russell says.

Pfizer vaccination still offers very good protection against severe disease from Covid-19 for both Omicron and Delta. Delta appears to be more severe than Omicron, and is still circulating in New Zealand.

A French study found fully vaccinated adolescents were protected from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare but potentially serious Covid-19 complication. Russell says it is reasonable to assume similar protection will extend to the 5-11 group.

However, children living with pre-existing health conditions, disadvantage, low socioeconomic or minority ethnic status – such as Māori and Pasifika children – are at greater risk of severe disease from Covid-19.

Vaccinating all children will help to protect more vulnerable children as well, Russell says.

It is also important to prevent disruption to children’s schooling in 2022 as much as possible, she says. If a high proportion of children are vaccinated, it might be possible to maximise face-to-face learning knowing children are in large part protected.

Even if children may still transmit Omicron, vaccinating “makes a lot of sense” if New Zealand is looking at mitigating harm, she says.

If parents are wanting more information, Russell encourages them to contact their GP or visit the Immunisation Advisory Centre website. Specific information about 5-11-year-olds is available here.

Can children get boosters?

Children aged 5-11 are not eligible for booster vaccinations in New Zealand, nor are those aged 12-17.

At present, most jurisdictions around the world are only offering boosters to those over the age of 18, and Medsafe has not received an application for booster doses for any age group under 18 from any vaccine manufacturer.

On January 3, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) expanded use of boosters to those over 12 in the US. Israel is also offering boosters to those over the age of 12.

How do I best prepare my child for vaccination?

Talk to them in advance about what’s going to happen, Russell says.

Tell them they’ll feel a sharp scratch, which will be over very quickly. Explain it’s the same vaccine their parents/other whānau members have had, but at a lower dose because they’re smaller.

Tell them they might feel tired afterwards, but that’s OK, because it means their immune system is getting ready to protect them.

Most importantly, tell them why they’re doing it – to protect themselves, and to keep their family, school and community safe from Covid-19, Russell says.

On a practical level, it’s helpful to wear a T-shirt or singlet. Explain they can choose which arm they want the vaccine in, and that it might be sore afterwards.

You could give them a treat or reward after getting vaccinated for being so brave, she says.

It might also help ease a child’s nerves for them to be able to say where they want to get vaccinated: whether that is with their familiar GP, at a drive-through site, or a larger vaccination clinic where no-one knows them, Russell says.

Schools are also being considered as community vaccination sites, which could feel like a friendlier setting.

How do you book, and where can kids be vaccinated?

From Monday, parents and caregivers can take their 5-11-year-olds to a walk-in clinic or use BookMyVaccine.nz to get immunised with their usual health provider, hauora or general practice clinic.

Make sure you select the appropriate age range when booking.

If you want to book for more than one child, or you’re unable to book online, you can call the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26, 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

Interpreters are available.

If you require other support, such as if your child has a disability, you can call 0800 28 29 26 and push 2; free text 8988 or email accessiblecovidvaccinations@whakarongorau.nz.

A parent, caregiver or legal guardian will need to accompany the child to their appointment(s) and provide consent for vaccination.

What about vaccine passes, mandates and school?

Children under the age of 12 are not subject to vaccination mandates, and there is no requirement for them to show proof of vaccination, such as through My Vaccine Pass.

There are no mandates or requirements for children to be vaccinated to attend school.

Schools and kura cannot require evidence of vaccination for children, students and their parents and caregivers if they are there to access education, Ministry of Education operations and integration hautū (leader) Sean Teddy says.

“Every child is entitled to an education in New Zealand, and that shouldn’t be denied based on their vaccination status or the choice of their parents.”

However, school leaders may request this information to help inform decision-making, for example if a school is considering off-site activities, he says.