Covid-19: The people and places where boosters and child vaccinations are lagging

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern provides an update on the Omicron outbreak and booster shots at the post-cabinet press conference.

Omicron has seeped into the community, prompting a rush on booster doses across the country. Hannah Martin and Kate Newton explain.

In four days, New Zealand's community Omicron outbreak has grown to 56 confirmed and suspected cases across five regions, prompting a surge in the number of people seeking their Covid-19 vaccine booster.

While it is early days for both the booster roll-out and the paediatric programme, predictable patterns are starting to emerge in both sets of data. Once again, Pākehā and those living in metropolitan areas are typically the most vaccinated groups.

Omicron a boost for boosters

In the seven weeks that boosters have been available here – since late November – the proportion of people aged 18 or over who have had a booster has gone from zero to 29 per cent.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The rate of booster coverage is increasing 1-1.5 per cent of the population every day.

As of Wednesday, 1,110,408 boosters have been given across Aotearoa. This is up more than 282,193 doses from this time last week. The rate is increasing by 1 to 1.5 per cent of the population a day.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Government lays out three-stage plan to handle Omicron outbreak

* Covid-19: Fifteen new Omicron cases in the community

* Covid-19 NZ: Record day of boosters following Omicron outbreak, but half a million eligible people still haven't got one



Of the approximately 1.5 million people due for their booster right now, close to 60 per cent have had theirs, according to the Ministry of Health. However, several hundreds of thousands are yet to.

It is important to note that while the Ministry of Health reports the population eligible for vaccination as those 12+, only those over the age of 18 are eligible for a booster. The majority of Kiwis will be eligible to be boosted by the end of February.

There are 3,828,147 eligible people over the age of 18 in New Zealand, according to ministry data. However, this has not been broken down by district health board, so our charts by DHB refer to the 12+ population as a whole.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this week that 73 percent of eligible people over 65 have now been boosted, and officials advised that every DHB was “on track” to complete their booster programmes in aged residential care facilities within the next week.

Despite officials providing this information to the 1pm press conference podium, the ministry has not published booster rates by age group anywhere, so Stuff is unable to provide an age breakdown of booster doses for those under 65.

However, data is now available by ethnicity and it reflects familiar patterns. While almost a third (30.3 per cent) of Pākehā and 'other' (those ethnicities not covered by the Māori, Pasifika or Asian groupings) people aged 12+ have received a booster dose, only 15.1 per cent of Māori have.

Half of the country's 20 district health boards have booster rates below the national average.

Nelson-Marlborough DHB, where Omicron is in the community, continues to come out ahead in its booster coverage: 35.2 per cent of the 12+ population have been boosted to date. This is likely due to that region being among one of the fast starters for vaccinations last year, meaning more people are eligible for boosters than elsewhere.

South Canterbury and Wairarapa DHBs also rank high on the list, with 31.3 and 30.1 per cent booster rates, respectively.

Taranaki, where a community Omicron case was detected on Wednesday, has the lowest booster coverage in New Zealand, with 21.5 per cent of eligible 12+ people boosted.

Children’s vaccines show early inequities

The number of children who have had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is also growing at pace.

In the 10 days since 5- to 11-year-olds have been eligible for vaccination, 23 per cent (110,123 of approximately 476,000) have had their first dose.

As of this week, the Ministry of Health is now breaking down vaccination data among under 12s by DHB and ethnicity, so we have a much better picture of how the roll-out is evolving.

Unfortunately, we are again seeing the beginnings of an inequitable roll-out, with tamariki Māori and Pacific children having lower coverage in general.

This is despite a recommendation from the Waitangi Tribunal in late 2021, along with warnings from health equity researchers, that the ministry needed to learn from its early mistakes and ensure both the paediatric and booster roll-outs were more equitable than the main roll-out.

Large metropolitan DHBs – including Auckland, Waitematā, Counties Manukau and Capital and Coast – have the highest first-dose Covid-19 vaccine rates for children, while health boards with higher rates of deprivation or those which are more remote, such as Northland, Tairāwhiti, Whanganui and West Coast, have the lowest coverage.

A similar trend was seen in the wider adult roll-out, where Northland, Tairāwhiti, Whanganui and West Coast were slower to reach both the 90 per cent first dose (Northland is still yet to meet this), and second dose milestones.

Hospitalisations plummet

Vaccines and Omicron aside, this past week also saw a significant shift in our hospitalisations.

For the first time in months, no-one is currently requiring intensive care or high dependency care support for Covid-19, and daily hospitalisation numbers have dropped into the single-digits.

On Wednesday, just six people were in hospital with Covid-19.

The number of Delta cases also continues to track downwards, as the number of Omicron cases is beginning to increase.

The national picture

As of Wednesday, 93 per cent of Kiwis over the age of 12 are double vaccinated (3,951,204 people), and 95 per cent have had their first dose (4,034,143).

Taking into account those aged 5-11, 88.7 per cent of Kiwis over the age of five have had their first dose (from a population of 4,667,526 people).

New Zealand has now marked more than nine million doses – first, second, third primary doses, and boosters – given since the roll-out began 11 months ago.

While New Zealand's vaccination coverage is high overall, offering a good level of protection, pockets of lower coverage remain scattered across the country, highlighted below.

There are 17 areas across the country where less than 75 per cent of the eligible 12+ population is double vaccinated – meaning one in every four people in those areas are not vaccinated.

These areas are in Bay of Plenty, Northland, Taranaki, Lakes and Waikato.

Murupara, in the Whakatāne District, continues to have the lowest vaccination coverage in the country – just 64.1 per cent of those over the age of 12 are double vaccinated.

Check out how your suburb is faring below.