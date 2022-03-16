There's a 5-year unemployment low, and a 5-year welfare high. What is going on?

How can we have both record employment and record numbers staying on unemployment benefits? Glenn McConnell explains.

It may sound counterintuitive, but the New Zealand labour market reached a five-year unemployment low and a five-year high for welfare dependency at the same time.

The two seemingly opposing statistics have allowed politicians to argue past each other.

Essentially, the argument is over how different measurements the true jobless rate. There is the unemployment rate, which only measures those with a job or who are looking for one. It includes people working a handful of hours through to those working overtime. It basically doesn't measure those who don't want to work or can’t.

Then there’s benefit rates – people in receipt of any main benefit – which can also include people who are employed.

The Opposition has picked up on a record high rate for long-term benefit use, which topped 266,000 people at the end of 2021. But the Government can point to Stats NZ figures, which show the country edging closer to full employment – with unemployment reaching a five-year low of 91,000 people.

To further complicate matters, the growth in benefit dependency is led by people on the Jobseeker Ready for Work benefit – effectively New Zealand’s unemployment benefit.

According to the Ministry of Social Development, 106,400 people were on that benefit at the end of 2021.

The debate: Is the Government doing enough to get people into work?

The National Party has been arguing New Zealand faces a benefit dependency “crisis”.

This comes at a time when unemployment is very low, officially just 3.2 per cent. Many employers have been sharing their concerns in the media saying they can’t find staff.

Jobs site Seek reported a 42 per cent jump in postings this January, compared to the same month last year.

National’s social welfare spokeswoman, Louise Upston, says there are jobs, but long-term beneficiaries aren’t being encouraged to take them.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says data from the year so far shows people are moving into jobs. But she says time is needed to train people who have been on unemployment benefits for some time.

Defining the issue

Among these two headline stats of low unemployment and high long-term benefit use, other details paint a more detailed picture about the state of New Zealand's labour force.

The Labour Force Participation Rate remains high; this tells us how many people are working or actively looking for work. That shows that, even if people are unemployed, many haven’t given up on work. The participation rate sits at 71.1 per cent, marginally higher than pre-pandemic days.

Fluctuations in the underemployment rate also show that while people may have maintained forms of employment, many felt they did not have enough income to live comfortably.

Underemployment spiked in mid-2020, with the pandemic cutting hours from industries throughout the country – especially hospitality and tourism.

One of the issues with the unemployment metric is that it counts anyone who’s in any form of employment as being employed. Someone who kept a few hours working at a cafe, when they had been employed full-time pre-pandemic, is counted as underemployed but not unemployed.

MSD is responsible for managing the Government’s welfare schemes. It saw a spike in people applying for benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic.

How benefits work

When National says long-term benefit use is up 50,000 under Labour, it’s referring to the “main benefits”. Those are:

The Supported Living Payment, for carers and people with serious disabilities.

Sole Parent Support, for parents in part-time work or education, or who have a child too young for fees-free education.

Jobseeker – Health Condition, which is support for people whose health means they aren’t in full-time work.

Jobseeker – Work Ready, the unemployment benefit, available for people who are able and looking to work.

A series of smaller benefits, such as the student hardship benefit, young parent payment and widow’s benefit make up a small fraction – 1300 people – on the “main benefits”.

The Jobseeker benefits are the biggest of the main supports. Work Ready provides for just over 100,000 people, with half of them having been on the unemployment benefit for more than a year.

The number of people on Work Ready has increased since 2017. In February 2017, just 67,000 people were on the Work Ready benefit. By February 2021, it had more than doubled. More than 130,000 people were on the Work Ready benefit, following a year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The effects of underemployment

Associate professor Susan St John​, from the Child Poverty Action Group, says the unemployment figure can paint an overly optimistic view of the employment market.

“You're counted as being employed if you work one hour a week, even if you are on a benefit,” she says.

“It is misleading. We do have to pay attention to what we see with our own eyes around us; which is growing desperation, poverty and clear distress of an extended period, while we have not had a normally functioning economy.”

Upston agrees the unemployment figure paints a very peculiar picture. She says it’s an issue that the unemployment figure also only counts people actively looking for work.

Her preferred measure of unemployment is people on unemployment benefits.

So, are more people unemployed or not?

In many ways, the actual unemployment figure doesn’t say a lot.

Sepuloni’s office says it pays more attention to the underemployment figure. That figure, which was 277,000 people at the end of the year, is closer to the benefit numbers.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Social Welfare Minister Carmel Sepuloni says Covid-19 made it harder for people to re-enter the workforce.

On an individual level, underemployment is subjective – anyone can say they want more work. But the national figure does reflect how many people feel they need a greater income to live comfortably.

Craig Renney, chief economist of the Council of Trade Unions (CTU), says the labour force survey is clear that more people are working.

“The labour force participation rate continues to be pretty high. But we have more people in insecure forms of work at the same time,” he says.

Insecure work, with unreliable hours, can mean people who have a job still need welfare support.

How do you explain high benefit dependency?

At the end of 2021, long-term benefit use reached a five-year-high.

According to the Ministry of Social Development, 267,000 people had been on a main benefit for at least a year. But of that, only 54,000 people have been on Work Ready for more than a year.

The majority of long-term beneficiaries have disabilities or are getting support as solo parents.

Long-term benefit use reached a low at the start of 2018, with 201,000 people. It sat at 203,000 when National left office in 2017.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon blamed the rise on “the subtle prejudice of low expectations”.

STUFF National Party Leader Christopher Luxon gives his first State of the Nation speech in Auckland.

During his state of the nation address early in March, he said: “This is appalling at a time when unemployment is so low. If this Government can’t help people off welfare and into work now, then when on earth can they do it?”

But Sepuloni says the long-term rise, which she says is just 1.8 per cent of the overall welfare system, is due to the pandemic.

“We are still seeing volatility in the labour market, especially in hospitality, retail and tourism.”

She says job losses had a significant impact in the regions, where there are fewer employment options. People who had been on a benefit for longer needed retraining to qualify for jobs, or help to overcome barriers to employment – such as location, childcare arrangements, or transport.

“Longer term beneficiaries tend to have more barriers to employment and usually don’t possess the skills required to take up the jobs on offer,” she says.

A skills shortage?

For months, employers have been bemoaning an ongoing “worker shortage”.

But the most vocally understaffed industries have tended to be medicine, engineering, IT, agriculture and specialist construction.

Renney, from the CTU, says the New Zealand workforce is dealing with three unusual issues.

He says some workers face too much work, and productivity is low as employees over-commit.

“Also, we have more people in more insecure forms of work,” he says.

“The amounts of overtime being taken are increasing significantly, so it may be that we have a very poor distribution of work. Some people have too much work, and others do not have enough.”

These issues: Overwork, underemployment and a growth in long term benefit use, could be a sign of a skills shortage, he says.

There are workers available, but he says changes to the economy mean those out of work can’t necessarily fill the gaps.

“We do have a labour productivity problem in New Zealand. People are in the wrong jobs, either over-qualified for a low-paid and skilled occupation, or they’re in an occupation for which they might not have the relevant skills.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s social welfare spokeswoman, Louise Upston, says there are jobs for people to move into.

But Upston says work is available at all levels. She says there’s a “chronic shortage of staff” in industries which don’t require significant retraining.

“Before the Omicron wave, cafes and restaurants were not opening normal hours because they couldn’t get staff,” she says.

“We see the real crises, in this benefit dependency crisis, being low expectation.’’

Sepuloni says there is a skills mismatch. She says people who had been unemployed for some time have found it harder to enter the job market, due to Covid-19. The pandemic also changed entire industries, such as tourism and hospitality, as well as towns that depended on that.

The key figure:

As of February, 53,598 people had been on the Job Seeker – Work Ready benefit for more than a year, says Sepuloni. The latest data showed a 5000-person drop from this time last year.

Across all the main benefits, about half of people were sick, disabled or caring for someone who was. On top of that, a further 20 per cent of beneficiaries were sole parents – and Sepuloni said they faced challenges in being able to fit work around caring for their children.

The Jobseeker – Work Ready benefit shows people who are able to work, she says, but it proved harder for people to enter work during the peak of the pandemic. A spike in benefit rates was seen from March 2020, into the following year.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff More than 40,000 people have entered gone through Apprenticeship Boost.

Where to from here?

Upston says MSD needs to work intensively to get people into the workforce, given the calls from businesses saying they need workers.

Sepuloni says the Government has invested in hiring more frontline MSD staff to help beneficiaries get into work.

“We know there are industries such as construction and road transport, which are in need of workers, but those receiving a main benefit longer term need help,” she says.

“It is not possible for someone who is untrained to get immediately behind the wheel of a truck.”

Various training and apprenticeship programmes have reached tens of thousands of people. In the biggest of the schemes, Apprenticeship Boost, more than 40,000 people had trained for the construction industry.

Renney says the Government still spends relatively little on train-to-work schemes, compared with other OECD countries.