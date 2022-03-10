Covid-19: Officials are changing how they report deaths linked to the virus

As of Thursday, the total number of deaths publicly reported to date is 91, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced.

We will now have more information about Covid-19 deaths in New Zealand, including how many are directly linked to the virus, and those where the cause is not yet clear.

Until now, New Zealand’s Covid-19 deaths data has been a lot like our hospitalisation data – the number reported overall has included those who died with Covid-19, rather than those whose deaths were solely caused by the virus.

But from today, the Ministry of Health is moving to a new approach in reporting Covid-19 deaths.

Officials will automatically report all deaths of people who die within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 – a similar approach used by the United Kingdom and other countries.

This number, as of today, is 81.

The ministry will also report a total number of people who died with Covid-19, including some who died more than 28 days after being diagnosed. This will be broken into three categories, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

These are:

Those where it is clear that Covid-19 was the cause of death

Those who had (or were subsequently found to have) Covid-19 when they died, but their cause of death was clearly not Covid-19 related

And those who cause of death was still being investigated – such as it is being reviewed by the Coroner – but it is known that they had Covid-19 when they died.

As of Thursday, 34 people had died clearly as a result of Covid-19.

UNSPLASH At times there will be some differences in the numbers of deaths publicly reported within 28 days, and the total deaths – we're in that position at the moment.

To date, two people had Covid-19 when they died, but their death was not caused by the virus.

The deaths of 48 people who had Covid-19 in the 28 days prior to their death were still under investigation.

Why 28 days? A spokesman for the Ministry told Stuff this was both an "appropriate" length of time to maximise the reporting of deaths related to Covid-19, and to minimise the reporting of deaths of people who may have Covid-19 but subsequently died for other reasons.

As more information is provided about some reported deaths, the data on the ministry website will be updated to reflect this.

valentina Bellomo/Stuff There are more than 208,600 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, as of Thursday.

Whenever new deaths are publicly reported, the ministry will also include a new total of deaths in its 1pm statements.

To muddy the waters slightly, at times there will be some differences in the numbers of deaths reported who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 (81) and the total deaths reported publicly (91).

These numbers may differ as the total deaths reported publicly includes deaths that occurred more than 28 days after a case was reported and Covid-19 deaths that have been reported with incomplete details.

The three categories outlined will also not always align with total deaths reported, as it will include some deaths reported outside the 28-day window.

Bloomfield advised that as part of the new reporting process, authorities have reconciled figures previously reported publicly with those who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid and are in the national databases.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 83 Covid-19 deaths have been announced by officials.

As a result of the reconciliation, the ministry announced nine additional deaths – all of whom died within 28 days of having Covid.

The additional nine deaths publicly reported today may not have been previously reported for several reasons, the spokesman said.

It may be that local health authorities initially deemed the deaths not Covid-19 related – despite testing positive – or there may have been a delay in providing this information to the Ministry for other reasons.

Part of the move to this new reporting of deaths is to ensure deaths within 28 days of Covid-19 positive results are notified to the ministry as soon as possible, the spokesman said.

The Ministry of Health website still reports 65 deaths, as of Thursday afternoon. It is not yet clear when this will be updated to reflect this new reporting, or what level of information – such as their age, ethnicity or sex – will be published.

It has previously defined Covid-19 deaths as all cases that died who were classified as an active case of Covid-19 at the time of death. In some of these cases, the underlying cause of death may have been unrelated to Covid-19, its website states.