XE: What is the Omicron recombinant variant that might be more transmissible than BA.2?

This story was originally published on April 5 and has been republished, following the Ministry of Health's confirmation that a case of XE has been detected in New Zealand.

The World Health Organisation wants countries to keep an eye on XE because early study suggests it is 10 per cent more transmissible than Omicron BA.2. What is a recombinant? Why is it called XE? And should we be concerned? Chris Hyde reports.

Welcome to the third year of a global pandemic. You are now entering the third year of the study of virology.

First there was Sars-CoV-2, Covid-19 as it became known in our worldwide 101 class.

That was confusing enough at the time and just when we'd got that sorted, along came the variants.

Alpha, the first highly publicised one, was found in November 2020, then Delta replaced Alpha, and then came Omicron late last year.

Then there were the sub-variants BA.1 (the original Omicron) and BA.2 (the even more transmissible Omicron). And the World Health Organisation is now also keeping an eye on BA.4 and BA.5, which so far haven’t been more transmissible than other forms of Omicron.

And now, just as you've got up to speed with BA.1 and BA.2 and so on, here come the recombinant variants.

Recombinants were probably around before Omicron, but they weren’t being spotted. Now they are, and with regularity.

Welcome aboard XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XF, XG, XH, XI, XJ, XK, XL and the many others that are set to be discovered in the coming weeks and months - we might hear a lot more about one or two of you.

What is a recombinant variant?

A recombinant variant is when two variants of the same virus mix and evolve to share parts of each other, generally in a person who has caught both of them.

So far in the pandemic the most high-profile changes have come from mutations of a single strain of the virus that create a new variant or a sub-variant.

But the sheer number of cases that Omicron has created has changed the game.

Now recombination is a threat, because many people around the world have caught two strains of the virus.

All it takes is for those two Covid variants to meet while multiplying and decide to evolve by sharing parts of their genome, or characteristics, and, boom, you have a recombinant variant.

NHGRI/AP Genomic sequencing helps determine what variant of the virus people have.

Many will thankfully never be spread, but some are.

University of Otago virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan says the number of recombinants being discovered around the world is ramping up because:

a) they're occurring faster

b) they're being watched.

There wasn't even an XA before Omicron, but now they're being found on an almost “daily” basis, she says.

Do not panic.

It’s tempting to think of recombinants as Hollywood-style super variants, which evolve with all the worst parts of each other.

But you will never hear about most recombinations, because most of them are dull.

As Geoghegan notes, we saw some of this in the coverage of XD, which someone decided to call Deltacron.

Just because the two variants have combined doesn't mean they'll share Delta's deadliness and Omicron's infectiousness, Geoghegan says, and if they did, they would likely be classified by the WHO as a new variant, not just a recombinant.

“Deltacron as a name is kind of unhelpful, because there are lots of different types of recombinants that have been discovered and many are recombinants of Omicron and Delta and the different parts of their genomes,” Geoghegan says.

“The term ‘Deltacron’ is just too simplistic.”

Since XD, there has also been XF found in England, another Delta and Omicron recombination.

Neither seem to be spreading considerably, and XF has been crossed off the list of potentially harmful recombinants because it hasn't been seen in the UK since February 14.

Geoghegan says Covid-19 is not the only virus to give us recombinant variants - they're common in all fast-mutating viruses that have been around for a while.

Supplied Dr Jemma Geoghegan says Covid-19 recombinants are a growing threat in the third year of the pandemic.

Many of the strains of flu or the common cold that spread around the world every year are recombinant variants.

So what is XE? Should I be worried?

XE is the result of the mixing of the genome of Omicron subvariants BA.1 and BA.2 to create a new hybrid. There's no Delta involved at all.

Geoghegan says it's helpful to think of BA.1 and BA.2 as the “parents” of XE who've created this virus child.

Importantly, this recombinant has three mutations in its genome that are not present in their parent sequences.

By March 22, the UK's Health Security Agency had identified 637 XE cases in England, geographically distributed across counties and increasing in number, indicating community spread.

The agency compared genome samples of the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, and found that XE was 9.8 per cent more transmissible.

Remember that BA.2 has been found to be more transmissible than BA.1, and that’s been partially blamed for causing second waves in Australia and Europe, as well as a potential reason for why NZ’s Covid wave peaked so high.

The HSA has cautioned the data on XE might be biased in the early stages and estimates about its inherent transmissibility would become better over time.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images It can be tempting to think of recombinant Covid variants as scary hybrids, but most are just small and uninteresting changes.

Professor Susan Hopkins, the agency’s chief medical adviser, said XE had shown a variable growth rate and the agency could not yet confirm whether it had a true growth advantage.

“So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about transmissibility, severity or vaccine effectiveness,” she said.

The World Health Organisation is urging caution and Geoghegan agrees we need to be watching XE, and other recombinants, as they pop up in the coming weeks.

But XE is unlikely to be more severe than Omicron.

“Most of the recombinants will have the characteristics of their parents, so it's likely that a lot of these recombinants will behave quite like their parents,” Geoghegan says.

“And so for the vast majority, it might not mean too much in terms of changes in transmission or changes in sort of ability to evade immunity or virulence, but it's something that we need to monitor over time.

“It might be a bit too early to jump to conclusions, but the very early data predicts XE has a bit of an advantage over BA.2.

“That's something to be mindful of, not necessarily something to be too worried about at the moment, but something that we really need to monitor closely.”

Could New Zealand be a place where a recombination happens?

As the number of people to catch Covid-19 twice increases, so too does the chances of a recombination variant in Aotearoa.

STUFF Stuff health reporter Hannah Martin hosts a panel discussion with experts on child health on Omicron and how it relates to Aotearoa's youngest residents.

And as borders open, the chances of a traveller carrying a relatively new recombinant variant into the country increase too.

Genomic surveillance will be key in this next phase of the pandemic, Geoghegan says.

“I guess the takeaway message is that we need to urge genomic surveillance to continue to assess and monitor new recombinants as well as new variants that might originate.

“This is the way we're going to help understand whether these recombinants have any sort of change in transmissibility or severity.”

The latest sequencing data from ESR had not found any of the known recombinant variants, or an original recombination variant, in New Zealand.