Covid-19 reality check: How the Omicron outbreak is shifting

The fall in daily Covid case numbers seems to have stalled. Some have even raised the prospect of a second wave. What's going on? Chris Hyde reports.

Take a deep breath, because the dynamics of the Omicron outbreak appear to be changing.

At the start of March just 14% of daily recorded cases were in our over 50s. That number now sits at 27%. Age, we know, is by far the most important factor in determining someone’s risk to Covid-19.

Overall case numbers aren’t dropping as they were either. In Auckland, which has been used as the canary in the coal mine to project national trends, the seven-day average for total case numbers on Wednesday sat at 1962, 21.3% higher than the 1617 that it was averaging a week ago.

On Wednesday there were 2442 cases reported in Auckland, the highest single-day of cases since March 31.

Rising cases are not necessarily a cause for mass panic. A second wave is likely at some point, as immunity wanes and people’s behaviour (potentially influenced by a shift in traffic light settings) changes, but we won't necessarily see the case peaks we saw earlier this year.

Experts say all of those recent infections have topped up the country's immunity pool meaning that it's not possible for us to scale anywhere near the case number heights of the first wave – not without the emergence of a new variant that evades that immunity.

Yes, we now have the recombinant variant XE to keep one eye on, but, remember, it's still a version of Omicron, and it's certainly not taken the world by storm.

It won't be the shock to the system that Delta and the 'big O's' arrival was, experts agree.

So far, New Zealand has negotiated the Omicron wave relatively well. Primarily because of good vaccination rates, Omicron's fatality rate is broadly in line with that of a “seasonal flu”, according to one epidemiologist.

Our most worrying trend right now may not necessarily be that case numbers have stabilised or are creeping up. What may be most worrying is something else.

Children, who are at significantly less risk than older New Zealanders, just aren't getting infected at the same rates as they were in February and March. Neither are those in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

But in people in their 50s, 60s and 70s, there has been no plunge in daily cases in recent weeks – the numbers are broadly the same as they were six weeks ago. Essentially a higher proportion of cases are in the older age groups.

The reason this is worrying is that after people turn 50, Omicron’s case fatality rate starts to rise, slowly at first, then very, very sharply.

Thankfully those over 80 and 90, for the most part, are still being shielded from infection.

This needs to continue. Between 8 and 9% of those aged 90+ who have been confirmed as Omicron cases in Aotearoa have died with it.

Prof Michael Plank says he now expects case numbers to stay in their thousands across winter as our behaviour changes and our immunity wanes.

“It very much depends on who is getting infected as to what the impacts will be,” Plank says.

“We have groups of the population that have been effectively shielding in sort of semi-isolation because they're vulnerable, they're in an older age group.

“If those people now start getting infected in increasing numbers that could seriously increase the health impacts – it’s the one thing that concerns me.”

Plank says it’s time to start paying attention to the demographics of new cases as the numbers alone are no longer a good enough read of how well we're doing on any given day.

Remember that daily case numbers are only a reflection of the number of people who are reporting their positive rapid antigen tests.

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker feels true infections may still be three times the daily totals.

Baker, who is predicting a second wave of some sort, said Auckland's rise in case numbers was worth keeping an eye on, despite the caveats.

“It's very unlikely that we're going to plateau and sit at one level of cases,” Baker said.

“It’s going to go up and down, so if you predict another wave you're almost certainly going to be right.

“I think Auckland's case numbers have been a really good indicator of what's ahead for New Zealand. Their peak was almost two months ago now, and then the rest of the country followed three or four weeks later.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland has been the canary in the coal mine for predicting how Covid trends will change across the country.

Baker said one of the most effective strategies for limiting deaths was keeping Covid out of aged care facilities, but that would be harder if cases remained relatively high for a long time.

“At the height of the outbreak, people probably put a lot more effort into limiting what they did, but that effect will wear off.

“I think the whole pressure of the discourse at the moment is heading back towards 'life as normal' and unfortunately that will mean more mixing with those older age groups.

“No-one wants to be cautious forever. At a certain point you just want to get on with it and I can understand people's desire to do that, but it will have consequences.”

University of Auckland computational biologist Dr David Welch said there were plenty of reasons to expect another wave of Covid in winter, given respiratory viruses were generally at their peak in winter and our immunity would wane.

A fourth dose of the vaccine would be key for the elderly and other vulnerable groups in the coming months, he said.

Welch said the recombinant variant XE was interesting because it was the first of its kind, but it wasn't a “game changer”.

He said XE’s reported 10% transmission advantage over BA.2 initially reported in the United Kingdom was not confirmed yet, and even if it was, its effects weren’t translating into health problems for countries that had it.

“The real game changers are the variants that have kind of blind sided us, right? They've kind of come out of nowhere, and XE is not that.

“It might get a foothold here, or somewhere else, it's hard to say, but there was a sub-variant of Delta that had a 10% advantage too, and it never got anything like this sort of press.”