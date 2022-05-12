The grocery gauge: The changing face of food prices and what's behind it

ANALYSIS: A pandemic, a war and an ongoing climate crisis – all three are combining to send our food prices soaring. Chris Hyde explains what’s going on with your food bill.

Foodstuffs has lowered the price of some of its most popular supermarket items. Countdown's frozen the price of hundreds of products it considers essentials.

But neither of the initiatives will stop the soaring cost of grocery bills into the foreseeable future - the two promotions are merely a shuffling around of an inflation-driven menu malaise.

Grocery food prices were 6.4% higher in April this year than last, with increases across all the food categories measured, Stats NZ says. Fruit and vegetables were up 9.4% and meat, poultry and fish up 8.1%.

It would have been even higher again fruit and vegetables hadn’t fallen 3.1% from March 2022 to April 2022, mainly due to drops in the price of broccoli, lettuce, and kiwifruit. (We’ll get back to broccoli in a moment.)

To stop their costs rising for the rest of 2022 the supermarket giants would likely need to end the threat of Covid-19, stop climate change, and end the war in Ukraine.

This seems unlikely.

So Foodstuffs and Countdown have tinkered, in an effort to be good corporate citizens, to get hostile politicians off their backs, and of course to get more shoppers to choose them.

Your food bill is complicated, though, and to get a sense of why it’s so high we’ve had a look through the supermarket (main aisle by main aisle) to see what’s causing it to skyrocket.

Fruit and vegetables

Fresh fruit and vegetables are the first thing most people see when they walk into a supermarket.

They're also the most volatile part of the whole building to price shocks. We've all seen limes that cost $59 a kg and cauliflowers for $13 a head.

Then again, in 2021 tomatoes were 9c a kilogram at one point.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the weather played a larger role in produce prices than people realised.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff The cost of food is going up.

Quality and quantities of crops could vary hugely depending on how dry it was, whether frost had hit at the wrong time, and whether a hailstorm had rolled through.

The increase in the price of fresh fruit and vegetables over the past year pointed to how bad the weather had been for growing, Tuffley said.

Everyone knows not to buy out of season, but Covid-19 had also kick-started a labour crisis that meant even in-season produce wasn't making it to supermarket shelves, Tuffley said.

Since Covid had closed the borders, there had been a struggle getting seasonal workers from normal and lower income sources such as backpackers.

"There's just been the general challenge of getting people. You've either had constraints on how much stuff has been able to be picked, or the cost of picking and harvesting has been much higher."

Some good news for you here. John Murphy, Grower and Chair of Vegetables New Zealand, said on Wednesday there were likely to be better conditions ahead for vegetable growing after a challenging April, that included damage from Cyclone Fili in eastern regions.

Given broccoli’s astonishing annual rise of 80% has already slowed to just 28%, that’s (some) good news for winter cooking.

Meat and dairy

The fridge section of the supermarket arguably gets people riled more than any other.

We have an abundance of meat and dairy being produced all across the country, so why can't we get our hands on it cheaper?

Beef mince is now $18.17 a kg on average, up 13.4% on April 2021. Cheese is up 18.3% in a year and milk up 8.5%.

Anna Fifield/Stuff At Island Bay New World supermarket on Tuesday, a 500g pack of house brand Pams was selling for $6.99, while its Anchor equivalent was retailing for $7.49.

Investigations that show the same block of cheese selling for almost half the price in Australia and off-the-charts butter prices generate a firestorm of frustration, though these are of course at the extreme end of the scale.

Meat and dairy are our big exports - 95% of our dairy products are sold internationally - and Tuffley says the price of them will always be related to what we are able to sell them for overseas.

Global dairy prices lowered this week for the first time in a long time, but they remain very high, even in spite of China's recent introduction to Omicron.

Meat is at middling prices internationally, but it has heated up slightly recently as restaurants open up in the wake of the Omicron wave, Tuffley said.

"We're in a period now, where dairy prices have gone up quite substantially in New Zealand dollar teams,” Tuffley says.

"You don't necessarily get that filtering through immediately into your retail prices, the actual cost of the underlying product is just one part of the overall retail cost of it, but it's obviously going to be a heavy influence."

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Meat workers have struggled to keep up with demand recently due to Omicron sweeping through the workforce.

Covid disruption has also played a part in the meat market - with so many meat workers off sick due to Omicron it was a challenge to even process all of it.

The grain aisle: Bread, cereals and a whole heap of influence

Russia and Ukraine are locked in conflict. No-one is buying grain from Russia because it doesn't want to be seen to be encouraging its leader's war.

No-one is buying grain from Ukraine either because farmers are now fighters and port workers are a bit preoccupied with sinking Russian ships than trying to get grain onto an export vessel.

That means 30% of global grain exports are effectively rotting or being destroyed by bombs.

Tuffley said it was understandable that there would be upward pressure on all sorts of various grains as a result, from wheat to maize and especially corn and barley.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post A field of young wheat in Uman, Ukraine, that may never be harvested.

"It comes through in prices of imported grain related products. We do grow some wheat and corn in New Zealand, and we do also import from Australia.

"It will take a little bit of time to filter through in the New Zealand context, and it's not going to be a huge part of our overall food costs, but bread and Weetbix and baked goods, it can start to have an impact on that."

Sure enough, the cost of bread has increased 15.3% in the past 12 months.

There's also the cost of grain that is used to feed animals.

Poultry Industry Association executive director Michael Brooks notes that before you can have a chicken or an egg, you have to have grain to feed them.

“Around the world feed prices are going up because of grain shortages.

“Most people don’t know this, but feed is 60 to 70% of the cost of producing an egg and the cost of producing a meat chicken, so as those prices go up, the price pressures come on enormously.”

The other aisles, and the other things driving up costs

Once you've finished your supermarket shopping, you'll head to the checkout.

The person serving you will most likely be getting paid a decent amount more than they were a year ago.

That then gets added onto your receipt in some way.

"Wage costs are rising quite rapidly and for a couple of reasons," Tuffley notes.

"The minimum wage has increased very sharply in a relatively short space of time, irrespective of whether there's any productivity gains from doing that.

"So you've got a lot more labour costs coming through, and then you have a very tight labour market so that's putting added pressure on supermarkets, distributors, and anybody in that whole chain right through from the people picking, to the processing and the manufacturing and the distribution of it."

Then there's the rising cost of oil, as the world is spooked by Russia - a big global oil player - and its actions in Ukraine.

"You've got that creeping through higher transport costs through fuel price, though they're not a big part of it domestically,” Tuffley says.

"But it affects even sort of small things like say, those who are using petroleum-based plastics for packaging who are now facing added costs for that – it's all potentially relevant."

Prices in the international import aisles - think rice, raisins, bananas (up 7.4% in a year) and a myriad of other wonderful cuisine additions - are also badly affected by the global shipping system being upended by Covid-19 disruptions, Tuffley says.

"And that's before you factor in that any food supply businesses that borrow money are also facing increases in costs starting to come through now as a result of interest rates going up.

"Things like local authority rates tend to go up fairly fast relative to overall inflation as well so those things at the margins matter, too."

Budget blowout: How could the Government lower food prices?

All eyes should now turn to next week’s budget. Will the government do anything to ease the pain of shoppers?

It's not an easy problem to solve overnight, but there are options available, Tuffley says.

Allowing seasonal labour from overseas to come in quickly and easily is an obvious one, he says.

To go back to paying relatively low wages to these groups would be controversial after previous seasons of relatively high wages for seasonal workers.

"We just have to be reminded if we're very comfortable with there being much higher wages in that sector that one of the flow on effects will be some impact on food costs."

Another thing the Government could look at is if there was any regulatory red tape that might be contributing to higher food costs, Tuffley said.

This is also controversial. No-one wants food safety regulations to be cut and people getting sick as a result.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Groundswell NZ wanted the Government to cut red tape on farms.

Then there’s the myriad of regulations being put in place to stop agriculture from warming the climate and polluting rivers which won't be easily wound back either, as Groundswell protesters discovered.

The Government could remove animal welfare regulations, such as incoming caged egg bans that will increase costs for many egg producers, but these would face their own unique forms of backlash.

Tuffley says another option is to lower taxes – the most commonly proposed in this space is a removal of GST from some or all food.

"You can of course look at that, but then it does start to make it a lot more complex to manage what is currently a very, very simple GST system.

"We're not having any arguments about whether a cooked chicken or a frozen chicken or a chicken pie or chicken nuggets should be GST inclusive or GST exempt, and that is probably a good thing."

Instead of than trying to find ways to lower the cost of groceries, the Government could look at supporting people on lower incomes more, Tuffley said.

What it couldn't do was force supermarkets to keep food prices low for them. Interestingly, Malaysia has opted for this recently, setting the wholesale price of rice and some meats itself.

"If all you needed to do was mandate a price ceiling, we would have tried that a long time ago," Tuffley said.

"It doesn't work. If you put a ceiling on the cost of something like food with a natural degree of scarcity, all you will get is a lot of farmers or growers saying, 'if I get $1 for it, and it's costing me $1.20 to make it, then it's probably best if I don't make it'."