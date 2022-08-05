What caused the recent fog, and why it might not be over yet

The latest MetService national forecast video, as of lunchtime on August 5.

It’s been literally hard to see the morning ahead for Aucklanders and those in the wider North Island over recent days, as fog grounded flights and caused traffic havoc for a second morning in a row on Friday.

MetService expects the fog to return once more on Saturday morning, but it doesn’t surprise the weather forecaster that we’re seeing such a prevalence of the weather phenomenon at the start of the day.

The key ingredients for fog, according to meteorologist Stephen Glassey, are clear skies, light winds and enough moisture near the ground. The air near the ground cools, turning the water vapour in the air into tiny droplets.

Those droplets suspend in the air, reducing visibility and causing a phenomenon called “radiation fog”.

“Because we had fog the previous night, there was already lots of moisture near the surface. So it didn’t take much cooling for the fog to occur again,” said Glassey.

Auckland’s proximity to large bodies of water on both sides usually prevents cooling from taking place, but on Friday automatic weather stations measured 200m of visibility – considered to be on the thicker end of fog.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Fog lingered into the afternoon in Auckland on Friday.

Fog was also extensive on Thursday, resulting in 22 Air New Zealand flights being cancelled in the morning. The airport said restrictions were put in place at 1.20am and lifted at 10.55am.

Glassey said some parts of the North Island didn’t clear of fog until midday on Thursday. On Friday, patches of fog lingered into the afternoon.

At one stage on Friday morning, a weather station in Waikato measured zero metres of visibility.

“It’s important to remember this is an automatic weather station that read this, so the reading rounds it to the nearest fifty metres, it’s probably more accurate to say it’s less than fifty.” Glassey said.

To have such extensive fog across a large section of the North Island isn’t common, according to the meteorologist - it requires the right conditions to occur.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff MetService says the process of radiation fog occurs when the land surface cools by emitting radiation to space, allowing the air to reach its dew point temperature and causing moisture to condense.

It also isn’t common for Auckland to experience several days of fog in a row.

While the weather forecaster doesn’t make decisions for Auckland Airport when it comes to whether flights should depart based on conditions, Glassey said the service does write up 24/7 reports for the airport to base decisions off.

“We have 24-7 forecasters working on aviation specific forecasts, fog is part of that.”

On Friday, 26 domestic regional flights were cancelled due to fog, before restrictions were eventually lifted around 2.30pm.