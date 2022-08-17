Explained: The Scott Morrison secret portfolio story

Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison actually appointed himself to five portfolios, including Home Affairs and Treasury, not just three as initially thought.

This saga has quickly gathered momentum since breaking on Monday.

Here's everything you need to know about Morrison and his secret ministerial portfolios.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Australia’s former prime minister Scott Morrison's secretly appointed himself to ministerial roles during his term of government.

What's the story here?

While prime mister, Morrison was sworn in as minister of five portfolios, with at least two ministers having no knowledge it had happened.

Five portfolios? I thought there were three?

Well, when the story first broke, there were three: Department of Health, Department of Finance and Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

But it's five?

Correct. On Tuesday Australia’s new prime minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Morrison was also sworn in to take control of Home Affairs and the Treasury.

When did this all happen?

14 March 2020: Department of Health

30 March 2020: Department of Finance

15 April 2021: Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources

6 May 2021: Department of Home Affairs

6 May 2021: Department of Treasury

Where did the story come from?

The secret swearing-in revelations are contained in Plagued, a new book which covers Morrison's prime ministership.

Was any of this illegal?

Early indications are it was not illegal, but Albanese is seeking legal advice.

Under Australian law, it appears the governor-general can swear a prime minister into a portfolio, without anybody else knowing.

Sydney Morning Herald Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured right) said Scott Morrison appointed himself to five departmental portfolios when he was PM.

So even the ministers didn't know?

We don't know the full answer to this yet.

What we do know is that, when Morrison took control of the finance portfolio, then-Minister Mathias Cormann did not know.

Karen Andrews, who was then Home Affairs Minister, also said she had no idea Morrison had joint control. She has urged Morrison to resign.

Health Minister Greg Hunt was apparently aware.

Albanese was pressed by reporters over who may have known what and when, but he said investigations are in the early stages.

Who were the ministers in charge at the time?

Andrews was Home Affairs Minister, Hunt the Health Minister, Josh Frydenberg served as Treasurer and Keith Pitt the Minister for Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

Cormann served as Minister for Finance for eight months with Morrison also sworn into the role. But after Cormann left Parliament, Simon Birmingham took over the role.

Sydney Morning Herald Then Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann watches on as then Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke to media at Parliament House.

Why did Morrison do this?

Speaking on radio station 2GB on Tuesday morning, Morrison said he took on the extra responsibilities because of the "extraordinary" circumstances of the pandemic.

"I was facing press conferences every single day," Morrison said.

"People were expecting me to be taking responsibility for all that."

What about the ethics of it?

Becoming Minister of Health at the start of the pandemic seemed reasonable, according to Nine's political editor Chris Uhlmann.

Morrison's actions arose from "bad law" which, under the Bio-Security Act, would have given Health Minister Hunt power over the country, Uhlmann said.

However, Uhlmann said Morrison should have been transparent about this, at the time.

What now?

Watch this space, but Albanese has already flagged May 21, 2021 as a key date.

Why May 21?

Morrison took control of Home Affairs on May 6, just weeks before Australia’s federal election.

On May 21, the day of the election (which Morrison lost), Australians were notified by Home Affairs that two asylum seeker vessels had been intercepted en route to Australia.

Albanese and Labor (they spell the party name without ‘u’ in Australia) were furious about this, accusing the Liberals of "scaremongering".

Albanese has questioned who was running Home Affairs "during that shocking breach of government policy and the abuse of the information that was put out there with text messages to millions of Australians in order to try to pervert the result of the election."

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.