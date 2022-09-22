How will a change in monarch affect Māori-Crown relations?

Opting for a republic could “let the Crown off the hook” in terms of Treaty of Waitangi obligations, a prominent academic says.

Dr Claire Charters told Jess McCarthy in the latest episode of Stuff Explained that choosing to ditch the monarchy could also run the risk of the Treaty losing its status.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Stuff's NZ Made/Nā Nīu Tīreni project: When the Treaty of Waitangi was signed, Māori owned more than 66 million acres of land. By 1975, almost 97 per cent had been sold or taken. (Last published February 1, 2021.)

“There is always the risk that if we had that constitutional discussion, the majority wouldn’t want Te Tiriti to have any major place or space in Aotearoa.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Prince Charles meets activist Titewhai Harawira at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in November 2019.

She also says cutting ties with the monarchy wouldn’t necessarily address the pain or mamae felt by many in Māoridom and could be seen as “letting [the monarchy] off the hook” as the original signatory in 1840.