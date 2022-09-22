How will a change in monarch affect Māori-Crown relations?
Opting for a republic could “let the Crown off the hook” in terms of Treaty of Waitangi obligations, a prominent academic says.
Dr Claire Charters told Jess McCarthy in the latest episode of Stuff Explained that choosing to ditch the monarchy could also run the risk of the Treaty losing its status.
“There is always the risk that if we had that constitutional discussion, the majority wouldn’t want Te Tiriti to have any major place or space in Aotearoa.”
She also says cutting ties with the monarchy wouldn’t necessarily address the pain or mamae felt by many in Māoridom and could be seen as “letting [the monarchy] off the hook” as the original signatory in 1840.