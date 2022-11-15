Explained: Australia’s chance to take a stand against racism

Some of the statistics surrounding Australia’s First Nations people are grim.

The average life expectancy for indigenous men, according to the most recent figures, is 71, nine years less than the general male Australian population.

The number of indigenous people in jail has increased while the overall number of incarcerated people in Australia has dropped. Activists say Aboriginal people are the most imprisoned in the world.

But in an effort to turn those figures around, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to hold a referendum on giving First Nation people a “Voice to Parliament” within this term in office.

READ MORE:

* NSW politician seeks help from iwi to protect Australian rivers

* ‘Invasion' experience of First Nations Australians would be taught in proposed changes

* Festival lights up Australia's Red Centre



Dean Parkin, from the Quandamuka peoples of Minjerrebah in Queensland, is closely involved in the drive for change.

He told Stuff Explained host Jess McCarthy there had been many reports and commissions over the years, but they all say the same thing.

“If you want to turn things around, the only way to do that effectively and sustainably is when Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are at the table and getting involved in decisions about their community,” he said.

The idea is not the equivalent of Māori seats in parliament, but a voice that would advise on policy affecting indigenous people.

Parkin said while far from perfect, at least the Crown acknowledged Māori through the Treaty Of Waitangi while in Australia the indigenous people have been “playing catch-up”.

He hopes a referendum on a constitutional change to create a permanent ‘Voice to Parliament’ will be held towards the end of next year and is quietly confident there is a great deal of goodwill to “do better” and create a unified country.

Stuff Explained is our new podcast demystifying stories big and small, helping you to make sense of the world you live in. Find more here or wherever you get your podcasts, where you can subscribe and “like” the programme to help others find us.