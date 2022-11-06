Explained: What we know about the 8509 children missing from school

Why are so many kids are missing from the education system? (File photo)

Record numbers of children have disappeared from the education system this year – some even abandoning homes, leaving no hint as to where they went.

Teachers, admin workers, and attendance services have been toiling to track students down and find out what’s keeping them from the classroom.

In the past year, the number of students not receiving any education at all has almost doubled.

The question is: what’s going on with our schools?

Hold up ... students are missing?

Yes – well, missing from the education system. This means their school doesn’t know where the students are and sometimes the government doesn’t know either.

In September, 8509 students nationwide – aged 6 to 15 – were not enrolled​ in any education system at all.

We’re not talking about kids who miss a day of school here or there. To become non-enrolled​, you have to miss 20 consecutive days at school with no explanation or contact.

After that, the school refers you to the Ministry of Education which will refer you to an attendance service.

Attendance services track you down and enrol you in school again. Almost 1000 children have been non-enrolled for more than a year.

Where are the kids, if not in school?

Grant McMillan, the principal of James Cook High School in south Auckland’s Manurewa, said about 120 students did not return to his school at the start of the year.

“It took us several months to track them all down. We’ve finally tracked down all but eight,” he said.

McMillan said about half of those students had left Auckland and fallen out of education entirely.

“In most lockdowns, about one-third of our students changed locations. Kids went to stay with someone else – uncles or aunts or grandparents.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Grant McMillan, principal of James Cook High School, said about a third of his students left Auckland during the Covid lockdowns.

Auckland Primary Principals’ Association head Wendy Kofoed​ said Covid-19 also affected families' ability to get their kids to school.

“We’ve had a lot of families who are struggling, who are moving in with family members. There’s a lot of flux. We’ve also had an increase in our emergency housing numbers.

“It creates a disconnect with education. It’s difficult to get [the] uniform and to get liveable houses,” she said.

How did it spike so fast?

McMillan warned the sudden jump in non-enrolments may not accurately reflect what had happened. He believed the real numbers had been rising steadily since the start of the pandemic.

“The last two years of data would be completely unreliable, especially last year.

“Schools were encouraged to keep families or students on the roll if there was a chance of them re-engaging,” he said.

Ministry of Education data shows the number of students reported missing decreased throughout 2021, before spiking dramatically at the start of 2022.

Youth and attendance worker Brendon Compton also suspected schools were slow to report non-enrolments.

“A lot of schools kept the kids on their roll during lockdowns. Schools are very worried about kids not coming back because the funding is set on the school roll.

“No principal wants to lose teachers,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Youth and attendance worker Brendon Crompton works with south Auckland youth offenders and truant teenagers.

What’s so bad about kids missing out on school?

A recent Australian study into its pandemic response found that country’s government was too trigger-happy in closing down schools – to the detriment of students and families.

The report said school closures were “likely to have a significantly adverse impact on children’s outcomes in education, social development and mental and physical health”.

Massey University professor and expert in school attendance Howard Lee said he suspected New Zealand’s increase in non-enrolments may be a “lockdown effect”.

“What you’ve got is a general disengagement. I believe this is going to have massive implications later on for the qualifications that these students take out,” he said.

However, Lee stressed there was not enough data to know what exactly was driving the rise.

“We don’t know individual family circumstances. Behind each of these non-enrolments is a family story.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Police deliver free food hampers to an Auckland school as part of truancy outreach programme. (Video first published June 3, 2022.)

Where are we going from here?

Spokesperson from the Ministry of Education Sean Teddy stressed that the traffic light system kept schools open at all levels and allowed for remote learning where necessary.

He also said dealing with the deep-rooted causes of chronic non-attendance could be “extremely complex”.

The Government launched an Attendance and Engagement Strategy in June 2022 when non-enrolements hit their peak, at 8662 students.

“As part of Budget 2022, Attendance Services received an extra $6m (over four years) to help address current Attendance Service cost pressures,” Teddy said.

“This brings its total budget to $16.5m per annum. This extra funding allows providers to increase capacity to support schools to effectively manage attendance, reduce unjustified absence rates, and non-enrolment.

“This investment is part of a broader attendance package of $88m supporting the Attendance and Engagement Strategy.”

Principal Grant McMillan said the next steps from here would be important for the future of these children’s wellbeing and education.

“History will judge us for what we do next,” he said