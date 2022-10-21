Why the sentencing of a teen rapist Jayden Meyer went so wrong

This week high court judge Sally Fitzgerald concluded the nine-month home detention sentence handed down to multiple rapist Jayden Meyer was “manifestly inadequate”. But because the appeal was so delayed, and belatedly swapping home detention for prison would be “crushing”, she let the sentence stand. Nikki Macdonald looks at how the court process failed so badly.

When Jayden Meyer was sentenced for the rape of four 15-year-old girls and the indecent assault of another, the judge, crown prosecutor and his defence lawyer all agreed on one thing – he shouldn’t go to jail.

But High Court Justice Sally Fitzgerald says prison was the only available option under the law.

So how did the court get it so wrong?

How does sentencing work?

After someone is convicted of a crime, there’s a hearing to decide their sentence. That could be anything from a few hours of community work to years in prison, depending on the kind of offence, and the details of that particular crime.

Sentencing is always a tricky balancing act, as it’s supposed to both hold the offender accountable and meet the needs of victims, and assist in the offender’s rehabilitation and reintegration.

As deputy solicitor-general Madeleine Laracy noted in her appeal submission, “sentencing is a nuanced and evaluative process and not a mathematical one”.

But judges don’t just pluck a random number out of the air. There’s a clear process to follow, guided by the Sentencing Act.

To find a starting point, the judge considers the maximum sentence for the offence, and what other, similar crimes have resulted in.

They then adjust the sentence up or down to factor in aggravating or mitigating factors. For example, an offender might get a discount for youth and a previous clean record, but then have time added on because of the number of victims or the violent nature of the offences.

Both the crown prosecutor and defence lawyer suggest appropriate sentences. Often, the judge’s final sentence will fall between the two. But that’s not a given.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Justice Sally Fitzgerald found Jayden Meyer’s nine-month home detention sentence was “manifestly inadequate”. (File photo)

So how did the district court judge arrive at a sentence of home detention?

The key point here is that home detention is only a legal alternative when the final sentence is less than two years’ imprisonment.

In its original submission on Meyer’s sentencing, the Crown argued a starting point of 6-8 years in prison for each victim. But from there, the crown prosecutor somehow arrived at a sentence suggestion of 12 months of home detention.

Tauranga Crown Solicitor Anna Pollett later said that was “to balance the need for accountability and deterrence while also maximising the opportunity for intensive rehabilitation of the young person”. (Meyer was 16 when he offended and is now 18)

Tauranga District Court Judge Christopher Harding acknowledged that a prison sentence “of many years” was “the ordinary consequence” of Meyer’s offending. However, he accepted the defence and prosecution’s view that home detention was “the appropriate outcome”, and reduced the suggested 12 months to nine.

But both Justice Fitzgerald and deputy solicitor-general Laracy argue no amount of legal gymnastics could have got them there.

To make things worse, Harding’s five-page sentencing notes fail to explain how he jumped from a prison sentence to home detention.

As Canterbury University associate professor of law, Debra Wilson, points out, “the process lacked transparency. Not only does justice have to be done, it has to be seen to be done.”

Laracy’s submission also highlighted the lack of explanation of the decision-making process: “What is most remarkable about the Judge’s sentencing decision is what is absent...It was simply not possible for the Judge to arrive at a sentence of 24 months or less.”

Taking a (generous) starting point of eight years, a 40% discount for youth, and another 10-15% for previous good behaviour, rehabilitation effort and other factors, still resulted in an end sentence of at least three years’ imprisonment, Laracy submitted.

Fitzgerald went still further, suggesting the scale of Meyer's offending – which included anal sex and removing a tampon from a virgin to rape her – warranted a starting point of 10 years. That led to an appropriate end sentence of 5½ years’ imprisonment.

“Even adopting the generous discounts suggested by the Crown...a sentence of home detention is not available,” Fitzgerald said.

Laracy said it was hard to avoid the conclusion that the parties, including the judge, “agreed to the ‘appropriate’ outcome, rather than reaching it by proper legal process; or perhaps, that route was taken because it could not be reached by proper legal process”.

Supplied Solicitor General Una Jagose did not learn of the Meyer case until after the appeal period had expired. (File photo)

So the judge got it wrong. But what about the crown prosecutor?

The problem with Laracy’s criticisms of the district court judge, is that they also apply to the crown prosecutor, who is the Crown’s agent in court.

Judge Harding appears to have simply accepted the crown solicitor’s suggestion that home detention was the best sentence. But if he failed to properly follow the legal process, then so did the crown solicitor.

Judges sometimes get it wrong – that’s why we have higher courts to reconsider decisions. But that relies on one of the parties lodging an appeal. If the Crown thinks a sentence is too lenient, it has to appeal within 20 working days.

In this case, that expired on August 10. Had the Crown appealed in time, it’s likely the sentence would have been overturned.

But the Tauranga crown solicitor was never going to raise concerns about the sentence, as she agreed with the decision.

So the Crown only decided to appeal when the solicitor-general heard about the case on 7 September – the day after the first media report. But that was almost two months after Meyer was sentenced. By that time, the appeal period had already expired.

That created two complicating factors. Firstly, the Crown was appealing against a decision that it supported in court. That, Laracy accepted, was a “significant u-turn”.

Secondly, by the time the Crown appealed, it was out of time and Meyer had already served part of his home detention and was halfway through a rehabilitative programme.

While Fitzgerald considered the sentence “manifestly inadequate”, she concluded that changing it was not in the interests of justice.

STUFF “No justice, no peace” is one of the many chants among the hundreds of protesters in Mt Maunganui.

So how much responsibility lies with the crown prosecutor’s initial rejection of a prison sentence?

Canterbury University’s Debra Wilson says while the crown prosecutor’s sentencing suggestion is relevant, the judge does not have to rely on it.

Otago University law lecturer, Dr Danica McGovern, agrees.

“It’s not entirely the judge’s fault – they are informed by submissions from both parties, as well as the reports they’re getting...But ultimately, it is the judge’s responsibility, and they have a guideline judgement that makes it clear that the starting point for sexual violation by rape, with no aggravating features, is between 6-8 years. If they want to go below that, they need to justify it.”

McGovern said it was so rare for the Crown to appeal a decision that a crown prosecutor agreed with, that she did not think it indicated a systemic issue.

“If there's an issue that it highlights, it's this tension between doing what is most likely to ensure that this young man doesn't reoffend, which is exactly what they did – keeping him in the community, getting him into a treatment programme and putting conditions around to keep other people safe in the meantime – versus the need to hold him accountable.”