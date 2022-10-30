How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

In what appears to be one of the deadliest disasters in South Korea since 2014, more than 150 people were killed in a crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Itaewon on Saturday (local time), the first large-scale partying for the holiday since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The event can be described as a crowd crush or surge, but not a stampede, said G. Keith Still, a crowd safety expert and visiting professor of crowd science at the University of Suffolk in England.

A crush or surge happens when people are packed together in a confined space and there's movement such as pushing that causes the crowd to fall over. Essentially, Still said, a “domino effect”.

A stampede implies that people have space to run, which was not the case in Itaewon, he added. The more people who are in the crowd, the greater the force of the crowd crush is.

“The whole crowd falls over as one, and if you're in a confined space, people then can't get up again,” Still said.

In a Twitter thread on Saturday, one person who said they were in the crowd described people “falling like dominoes and screaming”.

“I really felt like I would be crushed to death,” they said in another tweet. “And I breathed through a hole and cried and thought I am dying.”

The person continued, writing that they were near the top of the crowd, crying “Please save me!” and people nearby pulled them up.

During a surge, the pressure from above and below people in the crowd makes it hard to breathe because their lungs need space to expand. Still said it would take about six minutes to go into compressive or restrictive asphyxia, the probable cause of death for people killed in a crowd crush.

People can also injure their limbs and lose consciousness when they are struggling to breathe and escape the crowd. It takes about 30 seconds of compression to restrict blood flow to the brain and for people in a crowd crush to get lightheaded.

AP Muslim pilgrims pray at the Kaaba, in the Mecca, Saudi Arabia, where hundreds of people have previously been killed in a deadly stampede.

Crowd surges can be triggered by many tight situations, for example when people push others or if someone trips, Still said.

But the events were not usually caused by people in distress or pushing to get out of a crowd, but when the crowd started collapsing, Still said.

“People don't die because they panicked. They panic because they're dying.

“So what happens is, as bodies fall over, as people fall on top of each other, people struggle to get up and you end up with arms and legs getting twisted together.”

Similar events have happened around the world, including this month at a soccer stadium in Indonesia that left 130 dead and last year at the Astroworld Festival in Texas that left 10 dead.

AP Stewards and supporters tend and care for wounded supporters on the field at Hillsborough Stadium in 1989.

At Astroworld, most of the fans who died were near one another in the venue's south quadrant. The venue had metal barriers surrounding it, which would have compressed people if a crowd had surged near it, allowing no way to regulate the flow of people.

Although the crush in Itaewon happened on a street, the crowd was so densely packed that movement was extremely restricted and there was no way for people to exit vertically, said Norman Badler, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who has researched crowd compression.

Over the past year, crowds have been gathering more frequently as pandemic restrictions were more widely relaxed, another factor in recent crowd surges.

More people were probably attending events such as the Halloween celebrations in Itaewon, Still said, because they'd been restricted for so long.

He added that the increase in mass gatherings that were now allowed underscored the need for crowd management training, which had tapered off when the pandemic hit because large events were uncommon.

Martyn Amos, a professor at Northumbria University in England who studies crowds, said those large events need proper planning and people who are trained to manage crowds.

“The general point is that these incidents will keep happening so long as we don't put in place proper crowd management processes that anticipate, detect and prevent dangerously high crowd densities,” Amos said in a statement to The Washington Post.