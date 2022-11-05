Explained: Watching the Rugby World Cup semi? The rules you need to know

Maggie Cogger-Orr referees during the Rugby World Cup 2021 New Zealand match between South Africa and France at Eden Park on October 08, 2022.

With fans eagerly anticipating the Black Ferns’ blockbuster Rugby World Cup semi-final, a tournament referee says many of the sport’s long-time supporters need to brush up on some updated versions of the rules.

Maggie Cogger-Orr told Stuff Explained that frequent changes to rugby’s rules are affecting how well people understand the game, but that doesn’t stop the NZ public being very opinionated about the game.

Cogger-Orr joined the podcast to help explain the major rules of the game, and give all viewers - from those who are new to the game through to life-long fans - a greater understanding of what’s going on out on the field.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Black Ferns lock Joanah Ngan-Woo talks about what she brings to the team ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

She also says it’s “really noticeable” when players have a good understanding of the rules, citing Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge as an example. Other players with specific positions may know the rules which apply to them, and be less familiar with the others, she said.

In the podcast, she explained scrums, lineouts, advantage, dangerous tackles, head knock rules, and what red, yellow and blue cards (at the grassroots level) are for.

Stuff Explained is a weekly podcast demystifying the news, and helping you understand your world. Find more online here, or wherever you get your podcasts from.