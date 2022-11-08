Explained: Three Waters legislation takes another step forward

The creation of the four regional water service bodies will be a step closer this week with a report due out from Parliament’s relevant select committee.

The creation of the new organisations is at the heart of the Government’s Three Waters plan to improve how New Zealand deals with drinking, storm and wastewater services

Submissions were made earlier this year on the Water Services Entities Bill that is intended to set up four publicly-owned water entities designed to provide safe, reliable, and efficient water services.

Under the new legislation these water organisations would take over providing these services from territorial authorities, such as city councils and district councils.

On Friday, the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee will report back with its recommendations after considering the public submissions.

But as new laws are created and heated debate continues at local government level, how much do members of the general public understand about the proposals?

“Not enough,” Gillian Blyth, the head of the industry body Water NZ told Stuff Explained host Jess McCarthy.

“A lot of people, perhaps the majority of New Zealanders, don’t tend to think about what happens when you turn on the tap or flush the toilet.”

“Lots of people talk about water’s free,” said Blythe.

“But it costs a lot of money to make sure the water you drink is safe and it costs a lot of money to ensure that when you flush the toilet or empty the water in the sink … that waste is being managed in a way that is appropriate.”

The Water NZ CEO cites figures of between $125 billion and $185 billion over the next 30 years to bring water services up to scratch.

“That's at least a doubling of what is spent by councils and suppliers at the moment (on water services) every single year, for 30 years. So it's not a little blip.”

In an ideal world, she would like to wind the clock back 20 years and have a conversation about the importance of water, why it is a taonga and not something just to be wasted.

