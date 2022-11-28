Cryptocurrency: Is more regulation needed after FTX collapse extends 'crypto winter'?

Calls for stronger regulations of cryptocurrency are growing in New Zealand and overseas following the crash of the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, currency FTX.

The firm reportedly has debts of over US$3 billion to its top 50 creditors and bankruptcy courts in the United States have heard the so-called ‘King of Crypto’ ran the exchange like a personal fiefdom.

There have now been calls for more controls from the likes of the Bank of England and the sentiment is being echoed here as well.

The head of New Zealand-based Easy Crypto, Janine Grainger, believes cryptocurrency has higher volatility than other markets for a couple of reasons.

“One is that it's a relatively young market, it hasn't got the maturity, the depth of liquidity that the stock markets do,” she told Stuff Explained.

“Secondly, it probably doesn't have enough regulation in terms of insider trading, market manipulation. These things are possible in crypto, whereas they're not as much in the traditional markets.”

However, the transparency of the crypto market is a strength, she said.

Crypto platforms have been able to publish proof of reserves in real time, in ways not possible in the traditional banking sector, Grainger said.

But she would like to see extra work done around some regulations such as prudential checks on directors to ensure they’re suitable for the role. She thinks the market is likely to have something of a “crypto winter” with trust having been eroded by the FTX collapse.

RNZ The island's owners want what they call 'a crypto-city' on the island, where all transactions will be in digital currency.

Grainger is still optimistic the crypto market will stabilise, but warns people to take the normal precautions: don’t put in money you can’t afford to lose and be aware of scams.

“This is a really fertile area for scammers, scams have been around since forever but with crypto, they've just got a new way of doing the same old tricks.”

Grainger recommends using a registered New Zealand provider, not an offshore company as “there are so many fake companies out there that pretend they're legitimate”, and to know where your crypto is stored.

