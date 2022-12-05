Surviving the festive freakout: How to avoid Christmas ruining your life

Clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire says it’s important to focus on the lovely aspects of the festive season.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas ... and with it, a lot like the most stressful time of the year for many. We’re all tired, and with the high cost of living, this holiday season could be more expensive than ever.

But taking time to plan what is right for you and your family could be the solution, according to clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire.

She told Stuff Explained it’s important to focus on the lovely aspects of the festive season, the connection and the sun, but not to get worn out by the sheer volume of events.

Maguire suggests thinking about how you want to feel at the end of the summer, and then making proactive plans about who you socialise with and where you spend your time.

When it comes to those significant gatherings of friends and whānau, Maguire has a special suggestion to deal with potential conflict: put up a “shit shield”.

“I think you make an active decision to let it go and not get hooked into it … put your shit shield on, and watch people's shit hit it and slide off.“

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Stuff spoke to people on the streets of Christchurch about grocery prices and how they will change their Christmas meal plans. Video first published November 12 2022.

So along with planning travel, gifts and the Christmas meal, Maguire would add in psychological planning.

“Have some thinking time around what's likely to pop up,” she says. “Recognise that you can't control anybody else. The only person you can control in that situation is yourself.”

