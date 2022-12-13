Cunning financial tips to help you ride out the recession

With interested rates still going up, financial strain is likely to linger on until mid 2023

Winter next year looks like it is going to chill your wallet along with your toes.

With interest rates predicted to hit over 5% in April next year, financial pressure could crank up until June.

So for some top ideas to get through any tough times, Stuff Explained turned to Malcolm Knight, a financial advisor and the director of Auckland-based Advice Knight.

Knight recommended starting by scrutinising bank statements.

“Shock yourself, work out how much you are spending on coffees and on dining out. Run through your subscriptions, are you doubling up?”

So along with budgeting more carefully, Knight was keen for people to build a survival fund.

“The rule of thumb, in financial circles, is really to have at least three months’ worth of required household income as an emergency fund set aside.

“If you can have that level of savings on hand, it just stops you going into debt and having real financial catastrophe.”

FINANCE AND EXPEDITURE COMMITTEE Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr discusses the risk of a recession in May.

But week to week, with the cost of living rising, Knight said it was crucial to avoid throwing food away.

“If you're disciplined with your recipes, you can still do cheap dishes. It just takes organisation and making sure you’re buying ingredients from scratch.”

If paying the bills starts to become a struggle, the last thing you should do is bury your head in the sand.

“Talk to your financial advisers. People like us don't actually charge anything to do a review on your mortgage. You can potentially structure that mortgage more cunningly. You can set up things like offset mortgages, you can work out revolving credit.”

"Talk to your financial advisers. People like us don't actually charge anything to do a review on your mortgage. You can potentially structure that mortgage more cunningly. You can set up things like offset mortgages, you can work out revolving credit."