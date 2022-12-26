How to avoid conflict as you cram Boxing Day buys into a shared wardrobe

Thin out and organise your wardrobe to make room for Boxing Day sale purchases without causing a row.

Those post-Christmas sales are so irresistible. The lull of save while you spend often sees an influx of new purchases into already crammed wardrobes.

However, a conflict over storage space is not the way most of us want to start the New Year.

Tussles over clothes storage areas all too common, according to Liz Bradley aka “Liz the Tidy Lady”

She told Stuff Explained that negotiations over shared spaces can frequently break down and describes herself as a mediator, as much as a professional declutterer.

Things can get emotional and logic disappears out the window as pairs try to navigate who should be allowed to put what where and that’s when an outside voice is often helpful, Bradley said.

“ I just look at it and say, ‘that's not adequate, sorry, that man needs more space’ or ‘nope, sorry, she needs more hanging for her long dresses’. ‘You're just gonna have to move your shorts from the long hang space’.”

That's where a lot of understanding and communication comes in, she said. Sometimes it really does take another person to help do that, even marriage guidance counsellors.

Bradley has noticed there can be a divide between one half of a partnership that is very house-proud, while the other just doesn’t care that much.

“Sometimes I have to remind women the other partner needs to be honoured in the space… They are part of the family or part of a team, and it all has to work for everyone.

So that can be quite a surprise for some people to hear…but the other can’t be scathing about the person who loves the presentation of their home.”

Not surprisingly, Bradley recommends avoiding conflict by thinning out and organising wardrobes if possible and to make room for those new Boxing Day sale purchases.

