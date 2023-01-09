Why you might hate your colleagues (and why they might hate you)?

Don’t be one of those colleagues that winds up other people at work.

It’s time to spend 40(ish) hours a week with your colleagues again. Love ’em or hate ’em, chances are they do a number of things which really grind your gears.

Online CV building company Zety conducted a survey to find the most annoying workplace issues, curating a list of 128 possible office infractions, and whittling it down to the worst offenders, before a panel of more than 1000 people were surveyed to determine the final rankings.

In the Stuff office, the ever-diminishing number of forks always seems to be an issue – but there’s some science to that, as we found out in this episode of Stuff Explained.

Here’s the top 10 office irritations from Zety’s survey:

Coworkers coming to work sick: Even if there wasn’t a pandemic, keep your germs to yourself. Work from home, or just use a sick day – don’t infect everyone else so they need one. Malfunctioning hardware or a slow computer: Let’s face it, we all just want to get our work done as quickly as possible and get out. Slow technology is never going to help. Colleagues coming in late/leaving early: Judgy, much? Why do you care if Sandra from finance is heading for the door at 4pm? Let people live their lives, as long as they’re not leaving you to pick up their work. Coworkers not washing hands before leaving the bathroom: Gross. I’m not even going to elaborate. Meetings which could have been an email: This is hardly a new one, so why aren’t people learning the lesson? Save the meeting room booking for when you really need it. Printer out of paper, jammed, or broken: Who prints things off any more? There’s a climate crisis people, just share it electronically! Coworkers chatting in shared spaces: Once again with the judgement! Chill out, everyone - just eavesdrop and see if you can pick up some good goss. Slow wifi: The worst! Maybe time to make friends with IT. Coworkers on social media during work hours: Guilty, as charged. But who hasn’t snuck a sneaky scroll of the ’gram in between meetings? Too many meetings: How was this not number 1? The bane of everyone’s life, back-to-back meetings – with actual science now saying they can stress you out to the point you become less productive. See point 5 – only have a meeting if you actually have to.

Others which didn’t crack the top 10 include:

Someone using your mug

No clean dishes in the kitchen

Coworkers wearing too much cologne/perfume

Lift out of action

Air-conditioning either too hot or too cold

Perhaps a good New Year’s resolution for many office workers would be to let the little things slide? Oh, and never turn up to work sick.