Lunar New Year: When, why and what the Water Rabbit year has in store for us

The focus of the Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year, is to bring people together

It’s been the Year of the Water Tiger, a sign in the lunar calendar that symbolises strength and bravery.

But come the end of January and the beginning of a new lunar year, we move into 12 months that could be calmer: the year of the Water Rabbit.

Those born in the year of the Water Rabbit are calm, peaceful, artistic and want to make sure everything’s done right, according to the National Secretary of the New Zealand Chinese Association James To.

He told Stuff Explained the “water” part of the sign adds on an individual’s skills, so those born in the Year of the Water Rabbit are also very good at diplomacy and negotiation.

READ MORE:

* Wellingtonians celebrate Lunar New Year with food, friends and family

* Lunar New Year: How chefs Jason Kim and Jackie Yue welcome the year of the tiger

* New Zealand's Chinese new year grows in popularity



But why January 22nd for a New Year celebration?

The Lunar New Year comes with the second new moon after the Northern Hemisphere’s winter solstice, which falls just before Christmas.

The lunar calendar was very important in a lot of cultures across Asia where it was used in the past to guide farming activities such as when to plant and when to harvest, To says.

It is still used to mark special occasions across many Asian communities, including the Lunar New Year.

The focus of these celebrations, To says, is on family.

“In China, that New Year period is one of three golden weeks.

“During those times you'll see a massive migration of people, millions and millions moving back from the cities to their home villages.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER Chinese New Year celebrations at Queen's Gardens, Nelson. (First published January 2020)

Like the New Year celebrations on the 31st of December, it is the eve that is special.

“It’s all about food,” To says, who described families preparing the feasts together and decorating homes with the auspicious colours of red and gold.

It’s also a time when many children in Chinese, and other communities, get special red envelopes containing lucky money by wishing elders good fortune in the coming year.

Stuff Explained is our new podcast demystifying stories big and small, helping you to make sense of the world you live in. Find more at stuff.co.nz/national/explained or wherever you get your podcasts, where you can follow and “like” the programme to help others find us.