The red severe weather warning explained

In 2019 MetService introduced a new colour-coded severe weather warning system – orange for bad weather and red for the worst weather. A red warning is currently in place for Northland, parts of Auckland and Coromandel – here’s what that means.

Flooded stairwells, submerged farms, and homes teetering on washed-out cliffs – these are the scenes many in the country’s north are seeing amid devastating floods.

The area has been slammed by persistent heavy rainfall and severe flooding over the past few days, that has led to major disruptions.

As a result, MetService has issued two red severe weather warnings for areas of Auckland over the past few days. One was issued on Friday night, before expiring on Saturday. The other came into effect on Tuesday morning and is in place until Wednesday morning.

These warnings are no joke, and we’re starting to see them more frequently since they first began.

A background of the warning system

The use of colour-coded weather warnings is recommended by the World Meteorological Organisation because they’re easy to understand – if you see red, you know something a bit scary could be coming. MetService adopted it in 2019 as a result.

Most severe weather events are coded as orange. Red is reserved for the worst weather events – when an incoming storm is expected to have significant impact, and likely on a lot of people.

MetService can’t issue a red warning on its own – it has to collaborate with the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) and the regional councils likely to be affected before making a decision.

In a red warning, immediate action is required of the population to protect others, property and animals from the impact of the weather – essentially red is authorities telling people to be prepared and stay safe.

Stuff In 2019 MetService introduced a new colour-coded severe weather warning system.

Are red severe weather events increasing?

MetService only used the red warning once in 2020, but it’s clear that it’s becoming a more frequently used tool over time.

But given that it’s only been used for a couple of years there isn’t enough data to make a statistically significant analysis of the frequency, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

To date, 10 ‘red warning events’ have been issued – this counts Friday’s red warning (number nine) and the current red warnings in place as two separate warnings. But Ferris said this number may be revisited in future.

Ferris went on to explain how there’s no precise ‘threshold’ for a red warning as it’s more impact based, and the decision to issue one is done under consultation with local authorities.

METSERVICE MetService's Lisa Murray explains red severe weather events, and what differentiates them from other storms

But the orange warnings do have thresholds which may be lowered from time to time by local councils if they feel their region is particularly sensitive. “This has happened from time to time, but I wouldn’t be able to tell you how frequent it is,” he said.

“We have had a couple [of] years with some big weather events/months. La Niña does increase the frequency of moisture-laden low pressure systems coming down from the north which are frequently one of our bigger weather bringers. But that doesn’t explain all of the big weather events we’ve had recently,” he said.

“Of course climate change will be playing a part, but again it’s hard to know just how much influence it has on specific events but generally warmer air, means warmer sea surface which brings about more available moisture for rain.”

A timeline of NZ’s red severe weather warnings, so far

The Milford Sound torrent (February 2020)

Nearly 200 tourists spent the night trapped in Milford Sound after torrential rain caused slips and flooding, closing the only route in and out as the first severe weather warning was recorded in February 2020.

The deluge prompted Emergency Management Southland and the mayor to declare a state of emergency, and caused massive damage on the Milford Road.

Supplied Flooding at the Milford Sound visitor terminal in 2020.

Those on the ground said conditions went from “zero to one hundred in a matter of seconds”.

Niwa would later note that Milford Sound had recorded an astonishing 1104mm of rain in five days – more than 1 metre.

The Canterbury floods (May 2021)

MetService issued a red alert for the Canterbury region forecasting 200-300 millimetres of rain in the high country, which they warned could cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding.

What followed was a deluge that spilled rivers across the plains and led to the declaration of a region-wide state of emergency from May 30 to June 10.

In some inland areas the flooding was so extreme that it might only be expected to happen once in 200 years, with Mt Somers recording 526mm of rain.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Flooding around South Canterbury – a car crosses the Orari River on May 31, 2021.

There were hundreds of evacuations, including the entire town of Springfield. Ten state highways and 52 schools were closed at the storm’s peak.

Farmers fled for their lives, with some describing heartbreaking scenes of lost stock and a “wall of water” that caused significant damage to their properties.

Broken bridges cut both road and rail services, effectively splitting the South Island’s east coast in two, including the Ashburton River Bridge, which closed after significant damage.

West Coast floods (July 2021)

The West Coast was hit by severe flooding after a MetService red severe weather warning.

A local state of emergency was declared after about 300mm of rain fell over a single weekend – around a month’s average rainfall concentrated into two days.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Part of Westport surrounded by floodwaters in July 2021.

The heavy rain caused slips, rivers to break their banks, and more than 2000 Westport residents to be evacuated.

Agriculture minister Damien O’Connor announced financial support for farmers, saying that “the scale of impact is beyond the communities’ ability to cope”.

The Canterbury winds (September 2021)

More than 1000 homes were left without power and several bush fires were sparked as high winds swept up the South Island.

Gusts of up to 140kmh were recorded in parts of Canterbury, and the southerly front brought heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The wild weather was not as bad as first expected when MetService issued a red warning for a large swathe of the South Island.

NZ Defence Force Four trucks and one support vehicle from New Zealand Army's 3rd Combat Service Support Battalion headed to the West Coast to help with flooding issues.

West Coast floods – again (February 2022)

MetService issued a red severe weather warning for rainfall on the West Coast at the beginning of February.

The town of Westport was affected, but then a second major rain event a week later, this one given an orange severe weather warning, left it cut off by flooding much more serious than both locals and experts anticipated.

Civil Defence’s West Coast Emergency Management group declared a state of emergency for the Buller District saying: “The event, which was under forecast in terms of intensity and impacts, has left the district isolated.”

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said they’d thought the district was over the worst of the rain’s impacts with the last front.

“While further wet weather was expected, the impacts were not expected to be this great.

“It is a reminder for us that no-one has a crystal ball.”

East Coast rain event (April 2022)

Just three weeks after devastating floods, Gisborne and northern Hawke’s Bay were hit again – this time from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Fili.

In April, MetService issued a heavy rain red warning for Gisborne and the Wairoa district of Hawke’s Bay due to the expectation of a “significant heavy rain event”. This was the sixth red warning ever issued.

The rain event caused power outages, flooding, downed trees, road closures, and also increased pressure on Gisborne’s wastewater system.

MetService A forecast track from MetService showing the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Fili, in April 2022.

Buller, Westland, Nelson (August 2022)

Another red heavy rain warning was issued in August 2022 for the Westland, Buller and Nelson after an ‘atmospheric river’ brought persistent rain to those areas.

The rainfall in Nelson was dubbed a one-in-120-year event, and hit Tākaka with a third of its annual rainfall in three days.

Supplied Part of the Dry River bridge in Golden Bay collapsed in the deluge. Tākaka received a third of its annual rainfall in three days.

At the time, this atmospheric river was a record-breaker – the strongest in August since records began in 1959, and the second-strongest recorded in winter as a whole (between June and August). Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said it was “pipped to the post” by a previous atmospheric river in July 1998.

Auckland, January 2023

Auckland has been devastated by severe flooding this month. Homes, farms, businesses, cars and roads have been flooded across the region as a result of persistent heavy rain.

MetService first issued a red warning for heavy rain for the Auckland area in the evening of Friday January 27, upgrading the warning from an earlier orange one. That was in place until Saturday morning, alongside a severe thunderstorm watch.

Genna Hukui/Supplied Flooding at the Redwood Park Golf Club in Swanson, West Auckland.

A local state of emergency was declared for the Auckland region for seven days, and also for the Waitomo District in Waikato, however the latter was lifted early.

The other red heavy rain warning (the 10th red warning issued so far to date) came into effect on Tuesday morning, and is in place until Wednesday morning.

“General agreement is to consider the current event the 10th but this may be revisited,” Ferris said.