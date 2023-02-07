Fair pay agreements an epic shift in NZ's employment system you might have missed

Bartenders and wait staff can currently earn up to $30 an hour. Bartender at Andiamo in Auckland.

It’s all about money and work conditions, but the change described as the most significant shakeup in industrial relations for 30 years, has mostly flown under the radar.

The economic crisis and the pandemic have taken people’s attention according to Stuff's senior business journalist, Dileepa Fonseca, meaning the idea of nationwide wage agreements have taken a back seat.

The Fair Pay Agreement came into force on December 1 last year and four union groups have already registered an interest covering workers in retail, hospitality, as well as urban and rural bus drivers.

Fonseca told Stuff Explained that a union needs to show it represents 10% or 1000 employees in a particular workforce, or that there's a public interest in having a kind of Fair Pay Agreement in a particular industry.

“It might be because the workers in that industry have very low bargaining power or have particularly poor pay and conditions. The agreement will need to set some basic pay standards. It will need to have some settlement around leave, training and development.”

But many sectors could be out of practice when it comes to big wage negotiations, Fonseca said.

“We’ve had a kind of pullback of union involvement through changes to the employment Contracts Act in the early 90s …now we are clawing back a little bit and I think that workers and employers will have to try and rediscover some of these old ways of working and negotiating.”

