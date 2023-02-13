Valentine’s Day’s surprising era of 'I loathe you' messages

Red roses are the most popular order for Valentine's Day at Bloomers Florist.

We are a day away from a tide of roses, chocolates and sentimental messages.

But in Victorian times the message might not be about love and affection, but more, “I hate you and never want to see you again”, according to Valentine's Day expert Lorna Piatti-Farnell.

It was all part of the social games that developed at this time, when cards began to be mass-produced and postage was relatively cheap, she said.

READ MORE:

* Valentine's Day comes up roses for Timaru florists

* Valentine's Day in Auckland: Off-beat ways to celebrate or avoid the romantic day

* All the reasons I hate Valentine's Day

* Valentine's Day gifts range from romantic to desperate, but there's one you really should avoid



Piatti-Farnell, a cultural history professor at the Auckland University of Technology, told Stuff Explained: “It sounds incredible. Imagine getting one of those cards, you'd be quite devastated.”

While the real history of Valentine’s Day was quite murky, the surge in commercialisation was much clearer.

“In the 50s and 60s, it kind of became entangled with the big rise of consumer culture and a desire to sort of materialise feelings … into something that could be touched,” she said.

Despite the commercialisation, Piatti-Farnell still supports the celebration of love.

“If it makes people happy and if they want to spend their money in a certain way, or if they just want to write a note and give it to someone that they care about and the recipient will be made to feel good, then why not?”

Stuff Explained is our podcast demystifying stories big and small, helping you to make sense of the world you live in. Find more at stuff.co.nz/national/explained or wherever you get your podcasts, where you can follow and “like” the programme to help others find us.