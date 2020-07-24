Baby killer Trent Hapuku to be released on parole next week

Mikara Reti who was five-months- old when Trent Hapuku took his life in January 2011.

Trent Hapuku killed Mikara Reti, the five-month-old son of his girlfriend in January 2011.

Mikara died from a single blow, inflicted because Hapuku believed the infant was distracting him from playing a PlayStation game.

After two trials, Hapuku was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for nine years.

He has a statutory release date of September 25, but following a favourable hearing before the Parole Board this month Hapuku will leave Tongariro Prison next Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Gangland killer Dean Waka Nathan to be released

* Man who gave teen alcohol before sexually assaulting her denied parole

* Sex offender says he's being denied rehab, delaying his parole



Hapuku, now 31, had completed a dependency treatment programme, has had 22 sessions with a psychologist, and has whānau support.

Eva Bradley/Stuff Trent Hapuku when sentenced in the Napier High Court for the manslaughter of 5 month old baby boy, Mikara Reti.

Hapuku and Mikara were alone in a sleepout in Flaxmere, Hawke’s Bay, when the assault occurred.

The Board said it was not appropriate for Hapuku to return to Hawke’s Bay, and Hapuku accepted that.

He also accepted that he was not to be around children.

Hapuku told the board he had grown up while in prison, and recognised high risk situations now.

The board said it was satisfied Hapuku could be released on parole without posing an undue risk.

“We acknowledge this was very serious offending. However, Mr Hapuku has completed treatment in prison to reduce his risk of reoffending, and he has informed support in the community,” the board said.

The region in which Hapuku would reside was not disclosed, but the board said it was “well away” from where the offending occurred.

He would be released on July 29 with several conditions.

He is precluded from having contact with anyone under the age of 16, and must not enter Hawke’s Bay without approval of a probation officer.

The conditions remain in place until March 25 next year.

Hapuku was found guilty after two trials, the first ending with a hung jury.

His defence was that Mikara's injury was caused by a delayed rupture of his liver, a claim Justice Forrest Miller said was "utterly untenable".

It wasn’t until Hapuku’s parole hearing in 2014 that he finally admitted he had inflicted the fatal blow to Mikara.

But at a parole hearing three years later it was noted he was "inconsistent in taking responsibility for the offending”.

Mikara’s family did not wish to comment.