'Intelligent, artistic' young boy killed in Gisborne beach accident

Oliver Shone died in a tragic accident at Gisborne's Waikanae Beach on January 25.

A Wellington family is mourning the loss of their “intelligent, artistic and funny” 11-year-old boy, who died after an accident at Gisborne’s Waikanae Beach.

The 11-year-old boy died after an incident on Gisborne’s Waikanae Beach on January 25.

The Gisborne Herald reported an eye-witness account that the boy fell off a floating log in the water before being hit by it while standing in the shallows.

Bridget Flynn, a friend of Oliver’s mother, has created a Givealittle page in the hopes of raising funds to assist the parents while they grieve.

“Anyone who knows Oliver’s mother and family will know what special people they are - so generous, selfless and caring.”

Flynn said Oliver’s death left many “with a hole in our lives”.

“Oliver was always on the go. He was full of life and was intelligent, artistic and funny. He was a favourite of many and entertained with his insightful conversations and unique perspective on life.”

Supplied Log debris and slash along Waikanae Beach last month.

A spokesperson for Ridgway School, which Oliver attended for six years, said the school community was devastated.

They said Oliver remained friends with plenty of students at his former-school.

The day after Shone’s death, Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz said she was devastated by the news.

“On behalf of our community, we send our condolences, our love and support to this family dealing this morning with this unimaginable loss,” she said.

A time of remembrance will be held for Oliver at St Patrick's Church, 372 Makara Road, Makara, Wellington, at noon on Wednesday, 15th February.