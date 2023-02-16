Cyclone Gabrielle: Death in Gisborne, phone line cut in deep gorge

Aerial video shows the extent of the flooding in Gisborne, with a big clean up ahead.

A landslide in a deep gully is proving the trickiest fix to get phones back to Gisborne, a city devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle and in which at least one person has died.

If confirmed as flood-related, the death – notified by police on Thursday – will be the fifth Cyclone Gabrielle-related fatality. More are expected.

Just after noon on Thursday Newshub reported that it was understood another body had been found on the East Coast's Tokomaru Bay. It was not yet clear whether the death was flood-related.

Gisborne felt the full wrath of the cyclone which marched through the upper and eastern North Island this week. In the city, all power was cut, as was phone and internet coverage.

A Chorus spokesperson said Gisborne usually had two fibre cables supplying the city's telecommunications but both suffered "major cuts" in landslides.

The northern line was the most-repairable but had four known breaks including one in a deep gorge.

Crews, using two helicopters, were working to fix the breaks and should be able to fix two breaks on Thursday but there was no certainty when all – including the most-challenging one - could be fixed.

On Wednesday the eastern city woke to clear skies but scenes of devastation and urgent warnings were issued to save water due to damage to the main water supply.

The Waimata River crashes through houses along its banks in Gisborne where numerous houses near the city centre have been badly damaged

Gisborne and the East Cape had already been repeatedly savaged over a year and summer of damaging storms before Cyclone Gabrielle arrived.

“We are in a water crisis, and we are having real difficulty getting word out about this. It will take months to fix this," Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said.

Metservice on Thursday issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Gisborne and multiple other areas for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Debris piles up against a bridge crossing Gisborne's Waimata River.

Downpours of up to 40mm of rain were expected, and flash flooding was possible, it warned. Hail was also likely.

Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, eastern Taupō, the ranges of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, were all included in the warning.

Metservice's latest severe weather warning, just after 9am on Thursday, said Cyclone Gabrielle was southeast of the Chatham Islands.