'Major crisis': Gisborne residents urgently told to stop using water

Commander of the HMNZS Manawanui, Yvonne Gray, speaks about bringing supplies to Tairāwhiti Gisborne and remote settlements on the East Coast.

Gisborne residents have been asked to stop using water immediately after the region's water plant failed, a further blow for the region which has been largely cut off since Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

A navy vessel anchored offshore on Friday could turn 15,000 litres of saltwater into drinking water a day, but that was only a fraction of the city’s needs.

The back-up plant on the Waipaoa River has crashed, meaning the area presently only has a limited amount of water left in its reservoir.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said Gisborne's lack of clean water was a critical situation. "This is a major crisis our city has no water. Don't turn your taps on,” it said in a social media post.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle live updates: Ongoing disaster after extraordinary flood

* Fix in sight for some but not all of those without power in Hawke's Bay

* Main route into Tairāwhiti Gisborne may open later today



“The Waipaoa back up water treatment has failed. We are not getting any water into the city's reserviors [sic]. STOP NOW.”

East Coast MP Kiri Allan said the Gisborne District Council staff were assessing the situation and there was an immediate halt for water use.

SUPPLIED Gisborne residents were told on Friday morning to stop using water immediately.

More would be known early afternoon, she said.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said it was the secondary Waipaoa system that was presently providing water to the city and “we understand there are presently two potential breaks in the system that we are currently assessing”.

“Residents must stop water use, so we can ensure that if we can not get the fix done in time. At the moment we've run out,” she said.

An alternative solution was being worked on for industry water use so people can get back to work.

The reverse osmosis water treatment plant on the HMNZS Manawanui, which arrived on Friday morning, would only be capable of treating a fraction of the city's needs, she said.

HMNZS Manawanui commander Yvonne Gray said the ship, which had delivered aid to Waipiro Bay and Tokomaru Bay on Thursday, had a lot of water.

“If we were to look at the amount of water we make plus the water we are carrying, it's about 28,000 litres of water,” she said.

“We were able to give about 5000 litres yesterday to communities on the East Coast, and we've got more water to give into Gisborne today.

“We've also got a lot of food, whether that's frozen or fresh, We've got clothes, we've got tents, sleeping bags, we've got generators and a whole lot of other stuff in between. We can also provide diesel.”

The Waimata River flooded through houses after bursting its banks in Gisborne earlier in the week.

Gray said she expected that after the stores were unloaded the ship would go to Tauranga for another upload of stores.

"As far as I'm aware, we just keep doing that until we're not needed any more," Gray said.

The ship "got a really good reception" at Waipiro Bay.

“I would say that the spirit in those communities is high. They're looking after one another, and they understand what they're up against,” she said.

The ship was capable of turning 15,000 litres of saltwater into drinking water a day, she said.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Debris piles up against a bridge crossing Gisborne's Waimata River.

Still isolated but slowly improving

A state of emergency was declared for Tairāwhiti region on Monday morning, and some people in isolated communities had not heard from anyone for five days, Gisborne District Council said.

The region is still relatively cut off, although a convoy of trucks bringing supplies made it over from Opotiki on Thursday.

That road, State Highway 2 between Gisborne and Opotiki, will reopen between 7am and 7pm on Saturday. The road south to Hawke’s Bay is closed and to the north was only open as far as Tolaga Bay.

Schools were planning to open next week, and Eastland Network had restored power to 2000 people. However, there were still 1200 people in Gisborne and 1000 in Wairoa without power.

Starlink satellite connections were being sent to rural police stations to reconnect rural areas, and Starlink internet access was available to the public at the Gisborne library during the day on Friday.

Fibre connectively had been restored from Opotiki to Te Puia Springs but capacity is limited. However, there were still “massive” fibre problems south of Tutira.

Cash was being brought into the region while work was done on ATMs to get them back up and running, the council said.